West Orange, NJ

West Orange's Messages of Hope and Celebration raises mental health awareness

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A special event to promote mental health awareness was held in Essex County Sunday.

In West Orange, the Mental Health Association of New Jersey worked with creative groups to show case live creative performances.

The event called Messages of Hope and Celebration is designed to showcase creative expression by people of color.

"Creative people see things that other people don't, and a lot of times they are seen as ill because they go against the norm. So, creativity, a lot of the answers to some of our most difficult challenges as far as healing and coming together, have been forged through creativity," said director of New Jersey Mental Health Players Lynette Sheard.

The event also marked July as Black Indigenous People of Color Mental Health month.

