NYC's Jose Cuas' journey from FedEx driver to relief pitcher for KC Royals
News 12’s Greg Thompson met with Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jose Cuas to discuss his journey to the big leagues.
News 12’s Greg Thompson met with Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jose Cuas to discuss his journey to the big leagues.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0