Kansas City, MO

NYC's Jose Cuas' journey from FedEx driver to relief pitcher for KC Royals

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

News 12’s Greg Thompson met with Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jose Cuas to discuss his journey to the big leagues.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

