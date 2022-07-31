Reynoldsburg police looking for tips in 2017 car wash murder

myfox28columbus.com
Man shot in torso near Tootsies Lounge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning is expected to survive his injury. Police drove to the 2000 block of South High Street just after midnight on Aug. 3 on the report of a person shot. They found a man, 33, with a single gunshot wound […]
Police: Infant girl shot in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people including an infant girl are hospitalized after shots were fired into a southeast Columbus home Wednesday evening. The shooting was reported on the 3700 block of Center Ridge Way at approximately 7:15 p.m. According to police, a caller said their “baby” had been hit by bullets shot into the […]
Reward offered for tips on Hilltop double-homicide suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A reward has surfaced to find two armed men accused of killing two people at a Hilltop sports bar in July. Anthony Davis and Kacee Kenner are suspected of shooting at four people, killing two of them, at Cain’s Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue at about 2 a.m. on July 16, […]
Man injured following south Columbus bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was seriously injured following a south Columbus bar shooting early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at the Tootsies Lounge located along South High Street at 12:17 a.m., according to Columbus police. Officers arrived on scene and found a 33-year-old man suffering from a...
Suspect in deadly northeast Columbus robbery arrested, 2 teen suspects sought
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said one of three suspects in a deadly robbery and shooting on the northeast side has been taken into custody. Ke'anu Anthony Logan, 21, was arrested Wednesday according to police. Logan, Jebrelle McClendon, 17, and Taywaun Gavin, 16, were wanted for aggravated murder...
Gahanna Police searching for 77-year-old woman last seen in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Gahanna Division of Police has issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 77-year-old woman who was last seen by police in Fayetteville, W.Va. Darlene Stlouis, 77, was last seen by police in Fayetteville after being reported missing late Tuesday. As of 2 p.m....
Witnesses tell 911 motorcycle group is responsible for deadly bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are on the trail of the group they believe to be responsible for a deadly bar shooting Monday night. In the 911 calls made to Columbus police, witnesses name a motorcycle group they claim to be responsible for this shooting. One caller appears to be a worker at the […]
Man charged in fatal northeast Columbus shooting of 24-year-old arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in northeast Columbus earlier this year is in custody. The Columbus Division of said Ke'anu Logan has been arrested. According to online records, he is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail in Michigan.
‘Be aware:’ Woman remembers Columbus cousin killed in alleged domestic violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kelly Mabra drove to downtown Columbus on Monday to sit in court in support of her cousin who was killed on April 16. Mabra wanted to look Douglas Revels in the eye. He’s on trial after being accused of the murder of her cousin, Traci Mabra-Dalton. “I have to be here […]
Reckless On The Road: What can be done to make Columbus streets safer?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- From speeding cars, to people driving dirt bikes without a license and more, reckless driving has many Columbus residents turning to Six On Your Side. "Somebody's going to get hurt, and they're getting they get hurt bad," said a resident named Jim, who asked that his last name not be used. "I decided to call you because it's a continuing problem that the City of Columbus has."
Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
1 dead after crash at intersection in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike. One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said. The victim was pronounced at...
Columbus police officer injured in car crash near Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer was taken to a hospital Tuesday after their cruiser was involved in a car accident. Police report that the officer was responding to a crash at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury roads at about 11 a.m. when their cruiser was involved in a separate accident. Both […]
Video shows tip jar stolen from Columbus restaurant
A Vietnamese restaurant on the Northwest Side of Columbus was the victim of a theft this weekend, but there’s a chance you can help them still. On July 29, Buckeye Pho, located at 761 Bethel Rd. just outside of Clintonville, experienced the theft of its employee tip jar by a duo the restaurant believes was working together.
2 killed, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were killed and three others were injured after a shooting in Ohio.The shooting happened Monday around 10 p.m. outside of a bar near Columbus. The victims were men ages 34 and 53, according to a preliminary police report obtained by The Columbus Dispatch. There are no suspects at this time, though police said it appeared there may have been multiple shooters and it could have possibly been a shootout, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Missing children from Columbus’ west side found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two children are reported missing Monday from the west side of Columbus have been found safe. Cecilia Montgomery, 9, had been last seen Monday leaving her home near Gimbles Street walking a small, brown Yorkie. Miracle Montgomery, 11, had been last seen Monday leaving her home on Gimble Drive walking a […]
Columbus firefighters find body in south Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters discovered a body in a vacant south Columbus home that that caught on fire Monday. Around 6:15 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a vacant home on the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue where they found a dead body, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief […]
Officer involved in car accident while responding to separate scene
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — An officer was involved in an accident in north Columbus Tuesday morning while responding to a call. The incident happened near Easton, at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury Road around 11 a.m. Officials said the officer was responding to a car accident when she...
Columbus mayor calls for gun reform after third deadly bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating yet another deadly shooting at a Columbus bar. This time on the south side. The incident happened late Monday night at the Old Landmark bar on Rumsey Road. Two men were killed and three others were injured. Officials say the five men involved got into a fight at […]
Operation Wheels Down Part 3: Columbus police crack down on illegal dirt bikes, ATVs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third and latest rendition of Columbus’ crack down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs resulted in nearly a dozen impounded vehicles and more than 30 criminal charges. The Columbus Division of Police said in a news release Monday that officers enforced Operation Wheels Down for the third time from 4 […]
