S&P 500 falls to start August following its best month since 2020

The S&P 500 has had the worst first half of a year since 1970. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) , which tracks the index, has fallen more than 20% since the start of 2022. There are many reasons why the S&P 500 has performed so badly: recession fears, rampant inflation, geopolitical conflicts in Eastern Europe, COVID lockdowns in China, and the ongoing global supply-chain crisis are among the "greatest hits."

STOCKS ・ 19 DAYS AGO