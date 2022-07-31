ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Op-Ed: State Chamber launches new center for research, policy

By Michael Monks
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Fund offers way to donate to EKY flood victims

The Kentucky Primary Care Association established a fund for donations to eastern Kentucky flood victims. The association comprises community health centers, rural health clinics, primary care centers, and all other organizations and individuals concerned about access to health care services for the state’s under-served rural and urban populations. “KPCA...
KENTUCKY STATE
Four NKY police sergeants graduate from state academy

Four sergeants from Northern Kentucky police departments graduated last week from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOJCT)’s Academy of Police Supervision. The four officers were among the 24 graduates of class number 90. APS is commonly referred to as the sergeant’s academy. The three-week, 122-hour training program...
ERLANGER, KY
KYTC doles out scholarships to get smart minds into transportation in Kentucky – here’s how they’re doing it

Thirty students representing 22 counties received Kentucky Transportation Cabinet scholarships intended to help them pursue civil engineering and engineering technology degrees. As part of the program, scholarship recipients agree to work for KYTC for a year for every year they received the scholarship. “Gov. Beshear and our cabinet are genuinely...
KENTUCKY STATE
Two NKY educators among semifinalists for state ‘Teacher of the Year’

Two local educators are semifinalists for the annual Kentucky Teacher of the Year award. The Kentucky Department of Education and the award’s sponsor, Valvoline, announced eleven semifinalists from across the state. Newport Middle School teacher Nathaniel Green is among four semifinalists in the middle school Teacher of the Year...
NEWPORT, KY
St. Vincent de Paul giving beds to children without

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is providing beds to children with nowhere to sleep. In an announcement, the charitable organization said the Sweet Dreams Bed Program provides a bed to a child now sleeping on the floor or in a chair. Research indicates that a good night’s sleep helps children perform better in school, and a bed for each child is also a custody requirement in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE

