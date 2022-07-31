Op-Ed: State Chamber launches new center for research, policy

linknky.com
Fund offers way to donate to EKY flood victims
The Kentucky Primary Care Association established a fund for donations to eastern Kentucky flood victims. The association comprises community health centers, rural health clinics, primary care centers, and all other organizations and individuals concerned about access to health care services for the state’s under-served rural and urban populations. “KPCA...
Four NKY police sergeants graduate from state academy
Four sergeants from Northern Kentucky police departments graduated last week from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOJCT)’s Academy of Police Supervision. The four officers were among the 24 graduates of class number 90. APS is commonly referred to as the sergeant’s academy. The three-week, 122-hour training program...
KYTC doles out scholarships to get smart minds into transportation in Kentucky – here’s how they’re doing it
Thirty students representing 22 counties received Kentucky Transportation Cabinet scholarships intended to help them pursue civil engineering and engineering technology degrees. As part of the program, scholarship recipients agree to work for KYTC for a year for every year they received the scholarship. “Gov. Beshear and our cabinet are genuinely...
Death toll keeps rising: Update on EKY floods, resources and how to help
Eastern Kentucky is still in emergency mode, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, who has already given two updates Monday on how the devastating flooding is affecting the Commonwealth. At least 35 people have now been declared dead, and many more are hurt or without anywhere to live. More than 12,000...
Two NKY educators among semifinalists for state ‘Teacher of the Year’
Two local educators are semifinalists for the annual Kentucky Teacher of the Year award. The Kentucky Department of Education and the award’s sponsor, Valvoline, announced eleven semifinalists from across the state. Newport Middle School teacher Nathaniel Green is among four semifinalists in the middle school Teacher of the Year...
Death toll at 28, cleanup continues after historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Written by Ben Branscum, digital content producer at LEX18. At a press conference on Sunday night in Whitesburg, Gov. Andy Beshear reported that the death toll has risen to 28 Kentuckians who died in the floods. Beshear broke down the deaths by county. Knott County – 15 deaths. Breathitt...
St. Vincent de Paul giving beds to children without
St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is providing beds to children with nowhere to sleep. In an announcement, the charitable organization said the Sweet Dreams Bed Program provides a bed to a child now sleeping on the floor or in a chair. Research indicates that a good night’s sleep helps children perform better in school, and a bed for each child is also a custody requirement in Kentucky.
