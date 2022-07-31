ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Drury's 20th homer gives Red 3-2 win over Os, winning July

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYnx7_0gzodUGH00

Brandon Drury reached 20 homers for the first time in his big league career when he hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning to give the Cincinnati Reds a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Drury broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth with his homer on a splitter off Felix Bautista (3-3).

″I was trying to stay on the fastball,” Drury said. “I was a little bit late on one. I was trying to cover for the split. He threw the split and I barreled it.”

Drury, whose previous high was 16 homers for Arizona in 2016. entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning.

“Really good players, great players want to be up in that spot,” Reds manager David Bell said.

Cincinnati went 14-12 in July following a 6-4 homestand.

Alexis Díaz (3-1) won despite allowing a tying home run in the eighth to Anthony Santander.

Buck Farmer got his first career save in six chances after an eventful ni nth inning.

“It has been a long time coming, six years now. I'm ecstatic. It is another thing I can mark off in my career,” Farmer said. “I was coming in regardless but when Brandon hit the home run, Lee Tunnel gave me a football play. He told me it was third and goal on the 1, and we're giving you the ball.”

Rougned Odor appeared to reach leading off on a bunt when first base umpire Larry Vanover ruled Odor beat the throw from first baseman Ryan Mountcastle to Farmer covering the base. While the Reds were out of challenges, a crew chief video review reversed the call.

Terrin Vavra, pinch hitting in the pitcher's spot after designated hitter Adley Rutschman replaced Robinson Chirinos at catcher in the seventh inning, walked with two outs. Trey Mancini followed with a game-ending groundout.

Santander had three hits, including his 19th homer, and extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Reds rookie Nick Lodolo allowed one run and four hits in six innings with seven strikeouts.

Orioles starter Austin Voth gave up four hits in five scoreless innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

“He was outstanding to the max,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “We're just not doing enough offensively to help these guys out.”

Cincinnati took a 2-0 lead in the sixth when Joey Votto beat the shift with an RBI single to left and Kyle Farmer hit a sacrifice fly.

Cedric Mullins hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

START ME UP

Mancini hit leadoff for the first time this season and went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts. Mancini had 53 previous career starts in the leadoff spot.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Hunter Strickland will return from the bereavement list on Monday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Spencer Watkins (3-1. 4.03) starts Monday at Texas, and RHP Jon Gray (7-6, 3.62) will be on the mound for the Rangers.

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (3-12, 5.59) is to start Monday at Miami.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Juan Soto promises to bring 'good vibes,' winning to Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto arrived at Petco Park promising to bring “good vibes” to the San Diego Padres and issuing a warning to opposing teams. The acquisition of the 23-year-old generational talent in perhaps the biggest deadline deal ever energized the Padres and their long-suffering fans, and there’s more to come. Soto and Josh Bell on Wednesday joined a lineup currently anchored by All-Star slugger Manny Machado. Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to return from a broken left wrist within a few weeks. When that lineup hits the field, “It’s going to be really exciting. It’s going to be really tough to go through and I wish good luck to all the pitchers,” Soto said with a laugh at an introductory news conference.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

Stunned Christian Vazquez traded by the Red Sox with Monday night opponents Houston Astros while in batting practice... as J.D. Martinez jokes 'he sat in our meetings, now he's going to catch against us!'

It started as a night like most others for Christian Vazquez. He arrived with his Red Sox team to play against the Astros in Houston and went through his paces in batting practice. But as he was warming up, the Sox traded him... with his Monday night opponents. Vazquez, still...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC News

ABC News

769K+
Followers
169K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy