Commission to Consider CUP, CMAQ Funding, Courthouse Closures

Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission OKs Closure for Elections
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved the partial closure of the county clerk and recorder’s office, except for the recording of documents and election business only for the Primary Election on Tuesday, August 16 and for the General Election on Tuesday, November 8. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller gave...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Gives NOI to Change Rules and Regulations on Division of Land
During their regular meeting Tuesday, the Sheridan County Commission voted to publish a Notice of Intent (NOI) to amend the Rules and Regulations Governing Division of Land. County Planner Mark Reid said the NOI starts the 45-day public comment period and explained the purpose for the changes. According to a...
Sheridan Media
Council Approves Committee Recommendation for Building on North Gould
On February 7, 2022, the Sheridan City Council approved a resolution establishing a committee to evaluate potential use of the Cook Ford Building at 103 North Gould Street. In 2018 the City purchased the property and in 2019, the building was evaluated for structural integrity. In 2020, the Downtown Development Authority began evaluating the Cook Ford Building for potential use of the structure. The City Council, at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night, approved a resolution containing the committee and DDA’s recommendations for the building. City Councilman Aaron Linden was one of the councilors on the committee and presented the resolution for consideration.
Sheridan Media
Dennis Kirven Sworn as New Buffalo City Attorney
Former Buffalo City Attorney Dennis Kirven was sworn in as the city’s new attorney at the city council meeting Tuesday evening. Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader had made the appointment recommendation, which the council approved. Before he was sworn, Kirven and Municipal Judger Mary Hupy teased each other about swearing...
Sheridan Media
Agreement with SCLT Approved by Sheridan County
Sheridan County’s Commissioners voted to approve an agreement with the Sheridan Community Land Trust for a parking spot in the county lot on Coffeen Avenue. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller discussed the agreement with the commission during their last meeting, saying the SCLT has no specified parking near their office on Main Street.
Sheridan Media
They Surrounded the White Tents Presentation on the Wagon Box Fight
On Tuesday, August 2nd, Bob Wilson, Sheridan historian, and Donovin Sprague, Miniconjou Lakota historian and author, hosted a program to celebrate the 155-year anniversary of the Wagon Box Fight. The fight occurred on August 2, 1867, near Story. It was the last major battle between the U.S. Army and Lakota warriors along the Bozeman Trail.
Sheridan Media
Beef & Poultry Featured Thursday at JCF&R
It is beef and poultry day Thursday at the Johnson County Fair in Buffalo. In addition to the Beef Show and Poultry Show, events at the fair and rodeo include the Chuck Wagon Presentation, barrel and pole bending slack, ladies’ calf roping, team roping, team tying, and steer roping slack.
Sheridan Media
6th Annual Farm to Table Hoedown
The tradition of hoedowns in rural American culture reaches back to the founding of the US with fall festivals to celebrate the harvest season. These were celebrations that allowed families to gather and honor the hard work and skills of the American farmer. The 6th Annual Farm to Table &...
Sheridan Media
Traffic School to offer alternative to citations in some cases
The Sheridan Police Department has developed an educational program on driving behavior and traffic safety as an alternative to fines for individuals who have been issued citations for different traffic violations. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, SPD Chief Travis Koltiska informed listeners that education yields better results...
cowboystatedaily.com
Kelly Said He Was Not Pressured By Wyoming GOP To Quit Superintendent’s Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite the Wyoming Republican Party announcing his intention to drop out of the race for Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction, Sheridan resident Thomas Kelly said he made the decision all on his own. Kelly, a Republican, said after not being allowed...
Sheridan Media
SPD Reminds Residents to Lock Their Doors and Secure Their Firearms
The Sheridan Police Department is requesting assistance from the community with a recent string of vehicle burglaries. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. During a recent interview on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska said they are particularly concerned about a recent trend of firearms being stolen from unlocked vehicles.
Sheridan Media
Living Tribute to Miss Indian America and All-American Indian Days
Butch Jellis, deana harragarra waters, and Leonard Bends. harragarra is wearing authentic Kiowa dress. It was a cool, sunny morning for the Miss Indian America Collective’s Tribute Tree Planting Ceremony on Friday, July 29 at the Kendrick Mansion Arboretum. Six trees were planted, and more are planned. The Miss...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Changes Plea to Amended Charge in District Court
A change of plea hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man involved in an incident in downtown Sheridan earlier this year. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On March 13, 40-year-old Jack Kekich was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated...
Sheridan Media
The “Process” Begins Today for the Sheridan Bronc Football Team / American Legion Regional Baseball Opens in Gillette Today
SHERIDAN BRONC FOOTBALL – The fall sports season is set to kickoff Monday morning at 7:00 when the Sheridan Bronc football team opens training camp. The Bronc coaches and seniors will be at their annual mountain leadership camp starting today, Head coach Jeff Mowry says it’s the next step in their preparation for the coming season.
Sheridan Media
Order to Show Cause Hearing Held for Man Who Failed to Appear for Sentencing
A hearing Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan addressed a petition filed by the State to forfeit bond and revoke an order of release for Michael Widick for violating conditions of his bond that were set on August 9, 2021 in Circuit Court. Widick was charged with felony child abuse for an alleged incident that occurred on August 8, 2021 at a residence in Sheridan County. Widick, at a change of plea hearing in District Court on January 22, pleaded guilty to the charge. He was ordered to contact Probation and Parole to begin the presentence investigation process, but failed to do so. Widick did not appear for his scheduled sentencing on April 19 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Sheridan Media
Casyn Cates Fundraiser
A number of Sheridan County athletes were competing in healthy events, to try to help make a young boy become healthier. This past February, 3-year old Casyn Cates of Sheridan, was diagnosed with childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It’s a type of cancer of both the blood and the bone marrow,...
Sheridan Media
Dayton Days Celebrates 45 Years
The 45th Annual Dayton Days kicked off on Friday, July 29, with the Cow-pie classic, tennis shoe kick off, and a pool party on Friday. On Saturday, July 30, the Dayton/Ranchester Rotary Club served a pancake breakfast. There was also a one-mile fun run, and then the parade began at 10 a.m, followed by a Native American Powwow at 11:30 in Scott Bicentennial Park.
Sheridan Media
Jousters Compete For Renaissance Fans At Sheridan County Fairgrounds
The Sheridan County Fairgrounds turned back time this past weekend by about 700-to-800 years. Many renaissance period fans were at the fairgrounds to dance, socialize and watch the Knights of Mayhem put on a jousting competition. The jousting events are more than just a show for the crowd. There is...
