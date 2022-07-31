Commission to Consider CUP, CMAQ Funding, Courthouse Closures

A hearing Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan addressed a petition filed by the State to forfeit bond and revoke an order of release for Michael Widick for violating conditions of his bond that were set on August 9, 2021 in Circuit Court. Widick was charged with felony child abuse for an alleged incident that occurred on August 8, 2021 at a residence in Sheridan County. Widick, at a change of plea hearing in District Court on January 22, pleaded guilty to the charge. He was ordered to contact Probation and Parole to begin the presentence investigation process, but failed to do so. Widick did not appear for his scheduled sentencing on April 19 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO