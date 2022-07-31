3 Texas football players who could lose starting jobs in fall camp

hookemheadlines.com
Texas fans react to five-star LB Anthony Hill's commitment to Texas A&M over the weekend
Texas fans felt their first significant recruiting whiff for the 2023 cycle on Saturday. Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill announced his commitment to Texas A&M. The final two schools in the running for the Denton native were the Aggies and Longhorns. Hill took a visit to College Station for a recruiting...
Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
FSU Commit Jordan Pride Details Why A&M is Still High on His List
The 2024 defensive back committed to the Seminoles on July 3, but didn't hesitate to say that "you never know what's gonna happen."
Exclusive: Top Commit Austin Novosad On Why He Stuck With Baylor
The four-star quarterback is staying home.
College football world reacts to Brady Quinn’s Texas A&M comments
Fox Sports college football analyst Brady Quinn stirred up a hornet’s nest with his recent tweets about Texas A&M recruiting. Last week saw the Alabama Crimson Tide receive commitments from three 5-star recruits, which prompted Quinn (who spent his own college career at Notre Dame) to take a shot at the Aggies’ recruiting in a conversation with LaVar Arrington and Jonas Knox on iHeartMedia’s Two Pros and a Cup of Joe.
Aggies Land Pledge from In-State 2023 DL Samu Taumanupepe
The Aggies continued their hot recruiting streak Monday night.
Ty Thompson enters QB battle with new confidence after a football ‘refresher’ this summer
Coming out of the Oregon Ducks’ annual spring scrimmage, there seemed to be a consensus among fans and media members alike — it looked like veteran transfer Bo Nix had a leg up in the quarterback competition, and would likely take that lead throughout the summer months and into fall camp in Eugene. The offseason is long, though, and there is ample time for other players to make a move. Related'I'm in the best shape I've ever been in;' RB Sean Dollars talks at Oregon Media Day One of those players working to move his way up the depth chart is redshirt freshman...
Texas Longhorns Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Texas Longhorns Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Texas season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian, 2nd year at Texas, 5-7 9th year overall, 51-42: 2021 Preview. 2021 Record: Overall: 5-7, Conference: 3-6 Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys...
Longhorns Sit High In Sports Illustrated's Team Recruiting Rankings
According to Sports Illustrated, the Texas Longhorns recruiting class is one of the best in the country
Kentucky basketball sets monster home and home with Gonzaga starting this season
Kentucky basketball will play a marquee home and home series with the Gonzaga Bulldogs beginning this November in Spokane. A Kentucky vs. Gonzaga matchup isn’t just reserved for the NCAA Tournament anymore. This year, the two college basketball powerhouses will play the first in a home-and-home series in Washington...
Clearwater Central Christian is as talented as they come in 1A-Metro
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA – The city of Clearwater has themselves a few teams that could be making a lot of noise this season, but Clearwater Central Catholic might bring the most talent and fanfare around them. From talented athletes like Nate Johnson III and Curtis Roberts to a head coach in ...
