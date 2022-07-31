Albany youth sports program raising money for equipment

www.walb.com
ASU Student Spotlight: Nia Williams works cybersecurity internship
ALBANY — Nia Williams, a Jackson, Miss., native, is a sophomore computer science major at Albany State University. This summer, she is completing an internship with CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity technology company. She also participated in the Battle of the Brains, an academic competition funded by the National Football League. The competition was held in Austin, Texas, and Williams received a $5,000 scholarship from Home Depot for her participation.
WALB 10
Albany’s ‘Meet the City’ event scheduled for Saturday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Orson Burton, the coordinator for the City of Albany Community and Economic Development, joined WALB’s Jim Wallace Monday. You have a big event coming up Saturday that everybody in Albany needs to think about attending. “Yes sir, we have the first ever “Meet The City”...
Albany Herald
Monroe sophomore, Ruff Riders star Marianna Wright wins national championship
The Ruff Riders Track Club of Albany is headed back to southwest Georgia this week after competing in the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Hornet Stadium on the campus of the Sacramento State University and they are bringing a national champion back to Albany. Marianna Wright, a rising...
WALB 10
Terrell Co. youth center gets thousands in funding
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Positive Directions Youth Center recently received the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant. This will help them going into the school year. The grant amount is $315,000. Program Director Dorothy Tomlin said it’s a continuation award. “Initially, we were awarded five years, so this is...
WALB 10
Terrell Co. Schools heads back to the classroom
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell County Schools made its way back to the classrooms on Tuesday for what the school district’s top educator is hoping will be a safe, productive school year. Students gathered early Tuesday morning after a long summer break with positive attitudes. This is something that...
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. elementary schools to provide telehealth services
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County School District is partnering with Colquitt Regional Medical Center to expand telehealth services. This partnership will save parents time and money. If your child is feeling sick, the school nurse can schedule a telehealth visit with a local physician. Just a phone call...
Post-Searchlight
Bearcats prepare for scrimmage against Crisp County Cougars
The Bainbridge High School football team will take the field for the first time in 2022 on Friday as they face off against Crisp County High School in a scrimmage. The Bearcats will host Crisp County at Centennial Field at 7:30 p.m. on Friday as they get set for their first dose of live competition.
Albany Technical College to offer Weekend College starting this fall
ALBANY — Albany Technical College will expand to offer weekend classes starting this fall, providing General Education courses on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings. Weekend College is an excellent way for dually enrolled students to complete the Early College Essentials class, and for traditional students to complete their program’s required core classes.
WALB 10
Harlem Legends visit Cook County for back to school weekend
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Harlem Legends made a stop in Adel on Saturday and put on quite the show. It was all set up by the Cook County board of education for their back to school weekend. The kids got the chance to play around with the Harlem Legends.
How rural residency programs for doctors can help solve the health care shortage
The city of Moultrie sits in the middle of Colquitt County. It’s emblematic of most small Southern towns, with a historic square, one Piggly Wiggly supermarket, and miles of farmland on the periphery. Moultrie also has the only hospital in the county of about 45,000 people, Colquitt Regional Medical...
valdostatoday.com
Vikings prepare for pre-season game against Tift County
LOWNDES CO. – The Viking football season is set to begin with this week’s football camp and pre-season game versus Tift County. The pre-season game in Tifton this Friday night will kick off at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $5 each and will be available at the gate. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 pm.
Great Georgia Pollinator Census family fun event to take place in Thomasville
Great Georgia Pollinator Census two-day event is set to take place in Thomasville on August 19 and August 20 at Pebble Hill plantation.
Thomasville's First Friday Sip and Shop series continues
THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville welcomes back the First Friday Sip and Shop concert series Friday with fun for the whole family. Along with an evening full of sipping and shopping, the Carolina Soul Band will hit the stage of The Ritz Amphitheater and Park with some funky beats as the sun sets on the city.
WALB 10
Camilla AAU basketball team wins championship & gains role models
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Sports has a unique way to relay a message to a group of men, women, or kids to come together for a common goal to win. Sports also gives kids a role model to look up to. I had the chance to speak with the Georgia...
WALB 10
3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Some say we’re close to a recession, but if you’ve gone out to eat recently, you know many restaurants are still packing in customers and more are about to open up. Three new restaurants are headed to Moultrie. The three restaurants will be serving...
southgatv.com
Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman
ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
WALB 10
New Downtown Tifton mural in the works
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -If you’ve headed downtown Tifton recently you’ve probably already seen a new addition to the Friendly City. It’s located right on the side of 5th Street Interiors. This year marked Tifton’s 150th anniversary. City leaders tell me they felt this was the perfect time...
WALB 10
Andy Warhol piece at AMA closing mid-August
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Called “Miss Lillian,” the portrait of former President Jimmy Carter’s mother is one of 154 pieces of artwork in the Homecoming exhibit at the Albany Museum of Art. “This exhibition came about to celebrate our artworks coming home,” Katie Dillard, director of curatorial...
WALB 10
Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mega Millions lottery is well over a billion dollars. On Friday, WALB’s Gabrielle Taite visited several gas stations, and many of them had a decent amount of customers waiting to buy their lottery tickets!. Angela Milledge works at the Shell gas station on Highway...
WALB 10
1 arrested in Albany shooting incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a Monday morning shooting incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a home in the 1800 block of W Broad Ave. Police found a man that was shot several times. Marquevious Randle, 32, was arrested...
