Lady Lake commissioners add pay raise for themselves to budget

Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceDaniel MealoOrlando, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
Get Away from the Parks and Spend a Day at Showcase of CitrusDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
Drive Your Own Catamaran this Summer in Catboat Escapes in ClermontDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
You Don't Need to Drive an Hour to the Beach, Just Drop by Island H2O to Cool OffDebbie CentenoKissimmee, FL
villages-news.com
Wildwood mayor shocked by growth outside The Villages as city pressed to deliver more services
Like a double-sided coin, rapid growth brings in more revenue for Wildwood, but also boosts demand for city services. Supply chain issues are delaying some capital projects, but city officials also are working to complete an aggressive five-year strategic plan that will map the growing city’s direction. More than...
villages-news.com
State panel dismisses ethics complaint filed by Villager against Sumter commissioner
An ethics complaint against Sumter County Commissioner Roberta Ulrich was dismissed at a meeting late last month of the Florida Commission on Ethics. Filed about two months ago by Villager Gilbert Windsor, the complaint was among 11 dismissed at the commission’s July 22 meeting for “legal sufficiency.”. The...
villages-news.com
Town of Lady Lake honored for excellence in financial reporting
The Town of Lady Lake has again been honored for excellence in financial reporting. Lady Lake’s Finance Director Pam Winegardner accepted the award from the Government Finance Officers Association during a special meeting Monday night of the town commission. The town’s finance department has earned the award of excellence...
mynews13.com
Officials: Thousands of Lake County residents emailed false voter information
TAVARES, Fla — Lake County election officials told Spectrum News that thousands of residents have received emails containing false voter information. In response, Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays addressed the public Tuesday to set the record straight about mail-in ballot integrity. What You Need To Know. Thousands of Lake...
WCJB
Marion County Commission will present checks to three local non-profit groups
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will present checks to non-profit groups on Wednesday. The event will be at 2 p.m. It will be located at Wings of Faith Fellowship in Ocala. Three local non-profits will receive substantial awards for grant funding. This will go towards helping them on...
More questionable use of county resources by Zalak to support his election campaign
In a new public service video being shared to Marion County government’s 63,000 Facebook followers, County Commissioner Carl Zalak is seen standing alongside Sheriff Billy Woods talking about ways to keep kids safe from online predators. While no one would doubt the importance of the message, the timing of...
villages-news.com
Villagers worried about security and traffic as new development proposed in their backyard
Changes for four proposed housing projects along Powell Road and County Road 462 were endorsed Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and-or zoning changes for Turkey Run, Wildwood Landing Phase 2, Townhomes at Powell and the Villas at Wildwood. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the recommendations later this month.
villages-news.com
Sumter School Board approves biggest tax cut in more than a decade
The Sumter School Board has adopted a tentative budget for the 2022-23 school year which includes the largest tax reduction in more than a decade. The school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a recommendation to reduce taxes and set the preliminary millage at 4.584. The proposed millage represents an overall 10.921 percent tax cut.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake mayor sports red nose in honor of International Clown Week
Lady Lake Mayor Jim Rietz has proclaimed this week as International Clown Week. The mayor sported a red nose during a proclamation ceremony Monday night at Lady Lake Town Hall in recognition of the proclamation. He was joined by members of Clown Alley 179. In his proclamation, the mayor said...
click orlando
Marion County gets new logo as leaders look to rebrand area, boost tourism
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The board of county commissioners in Marion County is looking to help boost the area’s tourism industry with a new logo. Loretta Shaffer, the tourist development director for Marion County presented the new logo before the commissioners in Tuesday’s board meeting. “It’s really...
ormondbeachobserver.com
County Council Chair Jeff Brower accused of lying over 'political nature' of upcoming Wildlife Corridor workshop
When it came time for the Volusia County Council's closing comments, Councilman Ben Johnson was prepared with three issues — all against recent actions committed by Volusia County Council Chair Jeff Brower. The result was a tense hour of council members speaking over one another, making motions and hurling...
Villages Daily Sun
State tosses away complaint lobbed at Sumter Commissioner
Supporters of disgraced former Sumer County Commissioner Gary Search have failed in their attempt to discredit the woman tapped by Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace him. Commissioner Roberta Ulrich did nothing illegal or unethical in voting on a recent rezoning issue, The Florida Commission on Ethics has concluded. The agency...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala to host public meetings on proposed golf cart map expansion
The City of Ocala will host two public meetings later this month that will discuss the proposed expansion of the downtown golf cart map. Two meetings will be held on Thursday, August 18, at noon and 5:30 p.m., at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street. The meetings are free and open to the public.
Lake County officials: Emails sent encouraging voters NOT to vote by mail causes confusion
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County’s supervisor of elections said at least 4,000 voters received false voter information from two organizations. The Republican Party of Lake County and Florida4America.org sent out emails to Republican voters who requested an absentee ballot and listed their e-mail addresses. The email encourages...
wogx.com
'Should be ashamed': Lake County Supervisor of Elections calls out local Republican Party
The Lake County Supervisor of Elections is calling out the local Republican Party. County Supervisor Alan Hays said the party in conjunction with a group called Florida4America sent out an email that discourages mail-in votes.
villages-news.com
Harold Schwartz deserves the credit not the Morse family
Don’t know where Mr. Gallop gets his information, but have to disagree that the Morses had to struggle. Mr. Schwartz started The Villages and had made the monies to pass on to them. Give me a break Mr. Gallop but, the Morses don’t know the meaning of struggle. They have done nothing but destroy what Harold Schwartz set out to do and that was to have a friendly hometown where neighbors and new neighbors helped each other out. Instead, you have trolls and neighbors complaining about little white crosses and anything else they can find fault with.
Marion County fire union says Zalak has “rarely” been a supporter of first responders
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include Commissioner Zalak’s response to the Gazette’s inquiry and that the two cases were settled in May of 2021. In his bid for re-election this year, incumbent District 4 Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak touts his support for Marion County first responders high up on the list of his accomplishments during his 12 years in office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Commissions voted against citizens
The battle to keep LGBTQ displays out of our libraries ended Tuesday with a no vote from the Board to protect our children from sexually sensitive displays. Tuesday, the Board ruled against its citizens. Eric Head, director of the library system, drafted 14 points derived from the American Library Association...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Fire Rescue seeking vendor to provide work uniforms
The City of Ocala is soliciting quotes for a vendor to provide work uniforms for Ocala Fire Rescue employees. The request for quotes is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through Thursday, August 11 at 2 p.m. According to the scope of...
bungalower
Counties prepare for hot potato handoff of SunRail in 2024
Since its launch, the Florida Department of Transportation has had the responsibility for the development, design, engineering, construction, installation, procurement, operation, and maintenance of the SunRail system, but that’s about to change. SunRail is a 61-mile commuter rail system that spans four counties and 17 stations, including DeLand Station,...
