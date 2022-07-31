PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police departments all over the country hit the streets for a night out on Tuesday. National Night Out is a community-building campaign. It allowed police to interact with the community on common ground. It also aimed to create a bond with the police and the people they serve. There were snacks, activities, and conversations that would change community relationships with law enforcement. Neighborhoods Associations also helped plan the events.

