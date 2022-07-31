www.centralillinoisproud.com
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
Central Illinois Proud
Food, fun, 4-H at McLean County Fair
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the first of five days full of food, fun and farm animals in Bloomington. While hot and muggy Wednesday, weather uncertainty is something McLean County Fair organizers, EMS and entertainers alike, all prep for ahead of time. “Hydration for even adults is the...
Central Illinois Proud
‘Peoria is a place where you can launch a company’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria NEXT Innovation Center celebrated 15 years of entrepreneurs on Wednesday. The center has raised more than $415 million in equity and grant funding for the city. It is home to more than 50 start-up businesses and organizations, and they’re bringing in business from all over the world.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Chillicothe community fundraises for Cuddles with Kindness during a pool party
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Providing stuffed animals to kids facing traumatic situations in local hospitals. It’s the mission of Chillicothe-based nonprofit Cuddles with Kindness. It’s a cheerful delivery each Valentine’s Day. “We’ve had kids that go from crying to absolute smiles just [by] getting a stuffed...
Central Illinois Proud
Library renovations underway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington’s public library is under construction in a multi-phase project that will cost $25 million. Work is underway on a nearly 22,000-square-foot expansion of the library. Staff cleared out materials on the building’s west side, prepping for the first phase of construction. Director Jeanne...
hoiabc.com
Police and community come together for National Night Out
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police departments all over the country hit the streets for a night out on Tuesday. National Night Out is a community-building campaign. It allowed police to interact with the community on common ground. It also aimed to create a bond with the police and the people they serve. There were snacks, activities, and conversations that would change community relationships with law enforcement. Neighborhoods Associations also helped plan the events.
Central Illinois Proud
Shawn Sollberger officially named Peoria Fire Chief
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria officially has a new fire chief. Wednesday, City Manager Patrick Urich named Shawn Sollberger as the new chief of the Peoria Fire Department. The chief started his career with the department on April 3, 1998. Over the years, he was promoted to captain, battalion chief, division chief, and, on May 15, 2021, assistant fire chief.
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, August 3rd
Meet Cally! She’s small and young at about eight months old. She was found as a stray so she is ready to get settled into a new home. You can get more info on her and other animals with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Schools cuts the ribbon on three new school names
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday, Peoria Public Schools will kick off a new school year and some students and staff will be greeted by new school names. The renamings are an effort to change buildings named after individuals with ties to racism and abuse. Tuesday afternoon, a ribbon-cutting was...
Central Illinois Proud
Two Peoria schools renamed after local community heroes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Calvin Coolidge Middle School and Roosevelt Magnet School are no more. On Monday, Peoria Public Schools administrators held a ribbon-cutting to rename Calvin Coolidge, Harold B. Dawson Jr. Middle School. Dawson, who passed away in 2019, was a pastor and heavily involved in education and...
Central Illinois Proud
First day for Peoria Public Schools students
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first day of school for Peoria Public Schools was Wednesday, two weeks ahead of many other school districts. Local community leaders rolled out the red carpet to welcome back Sterling Middle School students on their first day. Students arriving at school were greeted by police officers, clergy, school staff, and other community members.
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple Shell gas stations close in Peoria due to potential tax revenue violations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have blocked off several Shell gas stations that the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) closed in the area because of possible tax revenue violations. WMBD reached out to IDOR for more information on the closures. The state agency sent a statement just before...
wglt.org
EDC head: Bloomington-Normal needs an industrial park to stay competitive
In recent years, economic development efforts in Bloomington-Normal have focused on workforce development and creating a standard incentive package for prospective new businesses to locate in McLean County. That's about to change. Workforce development came first with partnerships between existing manufacturers and Heartland Community College and other institutions. Patrick Hoban,...
wcbu.org
Strong community support may be key to getting Peoria passenger rail proposal on the right track
Peoria's passenger rail proposal is out the gate with a strong start, but it'll need consistent support from the community to keep the momentum going. That's the takeaway of Rick Harnish, executive director of the High Speed Rail Alliance in Chicago. "The key to getting these things done as quickly...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington in process of eliminating CSOs
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The twin cities weren’t quite as affected by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as other parts of Central Illinois. However, Bloomington deals with combined sewer overflow issues as well in its older neighborhoods when rains get heavy and overload the sewer lines. Kevin Kothe, the...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria to lower CSO’s one year at a time
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Do people ever wonder where stormwater goes when it rains heavily? It’s called combined sewer overflow, or CSO, and it drains into the Illinois river. A combined sewer system collects rainwater runoff, sewage, and wastewater into one pipe. It transports all the wastewater it...
Derailment closes State Street railroad crossing in Galesburg
On Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 9 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to a train derailment in East Galesburg. The train, which belongs to BNSF, was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street in East Galesburg. No injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the derailment […]
Central Illinois Proud
PPS going to federal mediation with teachers union
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Federation of Teachers (PFT) Union President Jeff Adkins announced Wednesday that PFT and Peoria Public Schools (PPS) will be going to federal mediation to hash out contract agreements. PFT ended the bargaining session with PPS on August 2 by requesting federal mediation. “We are...
Central Illinois Proud
Midwest Food Bank hoping to help flood victims in Kentucky
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple locations of Midwest Food Bank (MFB) are sending food and water to victims of last week’s extreme flooding in Eastern Kentucky to aid in the communities’ disaster recovery. Last week’s storms in Kentucky caused widespread flash flooding and mudslides, resulting in multiple...
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
