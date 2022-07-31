Michigan State Police investigating vehicle theft in Marengo Township

The Michigan State Police is investigating the theft of a vehicle in Marengo Township that occurred on Sunday.

According to the Michigan State Police, the theft occurred in the 22000 block of J Drive North between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The vehicle was a 2008 maroon colored Saturn Vue that was parked on the side of the road.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269)-558-0500.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube