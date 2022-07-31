ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Person found dead in vehicle fire in East Baltimore

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vaK2p_0gzobqYZ00

Officers found a person dead in their car after it was in engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:20 p.m., an officer was on patrol when he saw smoke in the 1500 block of E. Preston Street.

When the officer arrived, they found a vehicle engulfed in flames, under some trees and shrubs.

Medics arrived a short time later and pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of this crash.

Anyone with additional information regarding this fatal vehicle crash is urged to contact Crash Team investigators at 410-396-2606.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Man in serious condition after East Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man is in serious condition after he was shot Wednesday morning in East Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 9:45 a.m. to the 600 block of North Luzerne Street, where they found a 46-year-old man shot once. He was hospitalized and is listed in serious condition, according to police. Investigators believe he was shot on East Monument at North Rose Street, but no suspect has been identified. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

17-Year-Old Flown Out After Annapolis Shooting; Suspects Not Located

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 3, 2022 at approximately 1:00am, officers responded to the unit block of Marcs Court for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 17 year old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was later airlifted to a local trauma center in critical condition.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 'squeegee kid' killed over the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two of the most recent homicide victims in the city, including the squeegee kid shot to death Saturday morning in west Baltimore. Police say 18-year-old Sareef Muse was killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday morning. Investigators do...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Woman, 19, killed in Reisterstown crash

BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash Sunday night in Reisterstown, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to Greenspring Avenue near Tufton Avenue for a reported crash. There, they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, and she was transported to an area hospital, police said.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Fire#Traffic Accident
WUSA9

Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car

WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Baltimore

30 year old male walks in to hospital after being shot on the 600 block of North Glover St.

BALTIMORE--   Southeast District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim Monday nightAfter arriving, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.The victim is expected to make a full recovery.A crime scene has been located in the 600 block of North Glover Street.Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One person dead following fiery crash in Baltimore's Oliver neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- A person has died in a fiery crash on a residential street in East Baltimore, according to authorities.An officer working in East Baltimore saw smoke from the fire site and went to investigate the source of the flames around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said.The officer found a vehicle engulfed in flames under some trees and shrubs, according to authorities.Medics arrived at the crash site a short time later and declared the driver of the vehicle dead, police said.Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. They are also looking to identify that person's next of kin, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the fatal vehicle collision should contact CRASH team investigators at 410-396-2606.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Identity sought of body found near Essex road; homicide investigation underway

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered Sunday on the side of an Essex road, Baltimore County police said. Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the 1400 block of Diffendall Road near the Essex Skypark Airport. Police said the body was decomposing, but did not say who found the body or how long it was there. The man's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death. Detectives are working to identify the person. Anyone with information is asked to call  410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Carjacking reported in White Marsh, business robbed on Joppa Road

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking and several other crimes that were reported in the Nottingham area over the past week. At just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, two individuals assaulted someone in the unit block of Gunpowder Road in Glen Arm (21057) and attempted to steal their wallet.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy