Person found dead in vehicle fire in East Baltimore

Officers found a person dead in their car after it was in engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:20 p.m., an officer was on patrol when he saw smoke in the 1500 block of E. Preston Street.

When the officer arrived, they found a vehicle engulfed in flames, under some trees and shrubs.

Medics arrived a short time later and pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of this crash.

Anyone with additional information regarding this fatal vehicle crash is urged to contact Crash Team investigators at 410-396-2606.

