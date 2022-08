SOLEDAD — In an effort to conserve and reduce water throughout the state, the City of Soledad has implemented temporary water restrictions for residents. Due to the ongoing drought, new rules have been passed by the Governor’s State Water Resources Control Board, including restrictions for outdoor irrigation of landscapes or turf with potable water to a maximum of two days per week, and no watering during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Addresses that end with an “even” number (0, 2, 4, 6 or 8) can water on Mondays and Thursdays, while addresses that end with an “odd” number (1, 3, 5, 7 or 9) can water on Tuesdays and Fridays. Other regulations include: fines can initiate up to $500 a day; repair of any leaking fixtures; and reduction of water use by 20%.

SOLEDAD, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO