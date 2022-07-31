ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson ruling will be issued by 9 a.m. Monday morning by NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, sources say

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Chester Rogers on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. After playing out his rookie contract with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Rogers signed with the Tennessee Titans' practice squad for the 2020 season. He made his active debut for the Titans in Week 1 of the 2021 season and finished the year with 30 catches for 301 yards and one touchdown.
HOUSTON, TX
Cleveland, OH
Ohio State
247Sports

LIVE 9AM: OBR Reacts to the Deshaun Watson Decision

The OBR team will be reacting to today's expected Deshaun Watson decision starting around 9AM Eastern on our Twitch and Youtube Channels, as well as Barry McBride's Twitter Feed. Expect the usual analysis and reaction from the OBR team, representing Cleveland's oldest and largest fan-controlled website and community. Barry McBride,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

