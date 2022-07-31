Deshaun Watson ruling will be issued by 9 a.m. Monday morning by NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, sources say

The Houston Texans are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Chester Rogers on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. After playing out his rookie contract with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Rogers signed with the Tennessee Titans' practice squad for the 2020 season. He made his active debut for the Titans in Week 1 of the 2021 season and finished the year with 30 catches for 301 yards and one touchdown.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO