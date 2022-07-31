Deshaun Watson ruling will be issued by 9 a.m. Monday morning by NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, sources say

www.cleveland.com
NFL, wanting a harsher penalty, says it will appeal Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's 6-game suspension
The NFL said Wednesday it is appealing a decision by a former federal judge to sit Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson without pay for just six games. The league is pushing for a full-season suspension instead.
NFL Insider Reveals His Expectation For Deshaun Watson Suspension Appeal
On Monday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a six-game suspension. Many people believe that punishment is not harsh enough given the circumstances. The NFL has until Thursday to decide if it wants to appeal Judge Sue L. Robinson's decision. Although the NFL hasn't made a decision yet, Mike Florio...
Baltimore Ravens head coach takes veiled shot at Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson situation
In trying to avoid giving his opinion on the Deshaun Watson drama, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh took a
Texans Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver
The Houston Texans are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Chester Rogers on a one-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. After playing out his rookie contract with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Rogers signed with the Tennessee Titans' practice squad for the 2020 season. He made his active debut for the Titans in Week 1 of the 2021 season and finished the year with 30 catches for 301 yards and one touchdown.
LIVE 9AM: OBR Reacts to the Deshaun Watson Decision
The OBR team will be reacting to today's expected Deshaun Watson decision starting around 9AM Eastern on our Twitch and Youtube Channels, as well as Barry McBride's Twitter Feed. Expect the usual analysis and reaction from the OBR team, representing Cleveland's oldest and largest fan-controlled website and community. Barry McBride,...
