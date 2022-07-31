ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The push for safe skies is never over for Flight 3407 family members

By Katie Morse
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIJ22_0gzoaSbS00

On the same day they were honored for the work they did to make the skies safer, family members of those lost in the crash of Flight 3407 were pushing to make sure the safety regulations they fought for don't get rolled back.

On Monday, the FAA dedicated a plaque to the family members for their work in making the skies safer for the flying public. Since the crash, the family members fought for a number of safety improvements, including the creation of a pilot records database , crew member training, and a mandatory 1500 hours of flight time for pilots to fly commercial airliners.

WKBW
WKBW

But there is some concern those regulations, specifically the 1500 hours of training time, could be at risk. Already at least one regional airline, Republic Airways, has asked the FAA for an exemption to the pilot training hours.

Family members say that can't happen because it will put the flying public at risk.

"Every now and then someone tries to slip something in there to water down the hours, or to roll back all the hard work that we did," said Jen West, who lost her husband Ernie in the crash. "Obviously the hours work. The law works. Everything works."

West and her daughter Summer made the trip to D.C. for the plaque unveiling. Summer was two at the time of the crash. Now, she’s 15.

She says she's glad to be at the dedication - but wants everyone to know there is a bigger mission.

"It's nice to be recognized for our hard work, but a plaque can't replace my dad," she said. "But it can serve as a reminder to not water down the law. Because by taking away more hours, it leads to more casualties because the pilots don't have training. And the only reason they're doing this is because of money. They don't want to put all their money into it."

The families tell me they'll work tirelessly to make sure their loved ones didn't die in vain, and that their legacies will live on through improved safety regulations.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republic Airways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

‘Leave all bags, come this way!’ Passengers cry during panicked flight evacuation after fire detected on plane

United Airlines passengers had a shock on landing in Denver on Tuesday as cabin crew immediately shouted at them to leave their bags and evacuate the plane.The flight from Kansas City, Missouri to Denver, Colorado had touched down at 2.30pm when a fire was detected onboard the aircraft, and crew took the decision to evacuate.Passenger Adrian Hartwell posted a dramatic video to Twitter showing multiple flight attendants shouting “Come this way, come this way!” and “Leave all bags” as passengers clamour to get down the aisle and off the plane. Both adults and children can be heard crying and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
TravelNoire

Delta Pays Disabled Passenger $4,800 In Miles For Not Putting His Wheelchair On Flight

Millions of Americans are flocking to airports this summer, and many passengers with disabilities are amongst them. For these specific travelers, flying can lead them to some inconveniences. And recently, a disabled passenger flying with Delta Air Lines faced a problem with his wheelchair. As Business Insider reported this Monday, a passenger named Tim Kelly was offered 400,000 SkyMiles by Delta Air Lines as compensation for forgetting to put Tim Kelly’s wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin from New York and then breaking it on the way back.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

London to LA flight makes emergency landing after man tries to ‘kick out windows’

A Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing yesterday in order to remove an unruly passenger.Witnesses told The Sun that the man lashed out during an “altercation”, alleging that he had tried to “kick out the windows” of the plane before he was handcuffed by some US Marines who were also on the flight.Flight VS141 departed Heathrow Airport as scheduled yesterday, but the 787 Dreamliner was diverted to land in Salt Lake City, Utah – about a two-hour flight away from its original destination.Officers marched the disruptive passenger down the plane’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Father of pilot who died in mysterious fall from plane shares disbelief: ‘I can’t imagine what happened’

The father of a pilot who died after mysteriously exiting a plane mid-air in North Carolina has spoken out, sharing his disbelief after the death of his 23-year-old son. Co-pilot Charles Hew Crooks, from Raleigh, North Carolina, died on Friday after exiting the plane which made an emergency landing not long after. His father, Hew Crooks, told location TV station WRAL that his son started working towards getting his private pilot license while he was still in college and that he had been working as a flight instructor for more than a year. “He pursued his private pilot license...
RALEIGH, NC
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy