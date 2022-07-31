Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash in Washington Parish, five others injured

www.brproud.com
NOPD officer booked on DWI charges after crashing police unit in Warehouse District
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Police have arrested an officer on DWI charges after detectives say he crashed a police car with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. The NOPD reports that on Thursday, July 28, Officer Denzel Million was on duty for the department’s...
Gonzales man killed in early morning crash on LA 429
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — State Police say a 50-year-old Gonzales man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on LA 429 Monday morning. The crash victim was identified by troopers as Chad Jones, 50, of Gonzales. Louisiana State Police said the 5:30 a.m. crash took place at the intersection of LA 429 and Roddy Road. Jones’ vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Camaro was driving south on Roddy Road, driving through the intersection when a 2003 Toyota Camry traveling west on LA 429 disregarded the traffic light and hit the Camaro, according to State Police.
Suspect accused of vehicle burglaries at Prairieville apartment complex wanted by APSO
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are attempting to identify a male suspect connected to several vehicle burglaries at an apartment complex. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle burglaries took place at the Manchac Lake Apartments in Prairieville. Anyone with information is urged to contact APSO anonymously...
Traffic stop leads to seizure of marijuana, meth, cocaine, heroin and more in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of Howard Golphin after a recent traffic stop on Magnolia Beach Rd. Golphin was driving a Dodge Charger over the weekend when LPSO Criminal Patrol deputies stopped the vehicle. LPSO says the traffic stop was...
Woman accused of Walmart theft wanted by Ascension Deputies
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman accused of stealing multiple televisions from a Walmart in Ascension Parish is wanted by authorities. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the woman pictured below left the Walmart in a white Infiniti SUV. Anyone with information related to this...
After more than a month on life support, Bogalusa 14-year-old succumbs to gunshot wound
BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday, June 26, a shooting was reported in Washington Parish, near the area of Main Street and Marshall Richardson Road. What was an attempted murder investigation, is now a murder investigation after the victim succumbed to his injuries. The Bogalusa Police Department says they...
Deputies restore seized vehicle, it becomes award-winning D.A.R.E. ride
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Thanks to a group of innovative deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program (D.A.R.E.) is represented by a blue bombshell of a ride. The vehicle was seized during an old LPSO case and after being completely...
Mystikal charged with First Degree Rape and more
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Tyler, 51, aka, Mystikal, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31. APSO says that just before noon on Saturday, July 30, “deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault.”
Seven displaced including family dog after lightning strikes home in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple fire departments were called to a reported fire in the 17000 block of Wirth Place over the weekend. The Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 7th District Volunteer Fire Department, St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department and Geismar Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on this street around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.
“We shouldn’t feel panic every time it rains,” residents in Livingston Parish react to flooding
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain plowed through our viewing area on Monday afternoon and left some residents a little wet in Livingston Parish. This is what it looked like in Denham Springs. One local resident who lives off of South Range Ave. took this picture around 3:30 p.m.
Rapper Mystikal’s bond hearing set for Tuesday
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — New Orleans rapper Mystikal is behind bars again after a similar case back in 2019 in Shreveport. He’s accused of rape in Ascension Parish. Michael Tyler, the rapper known as Mystikal, is facing a new rape charge. Investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
Back to School: Livingston Parish schools talk flood recovery, new athletic facilities
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — In less than a week, students in Livingston Parish will be headed back to the classrooms. “The greatest thing that happens every year is the first day of school. When the buses roll up and those kids get off those buses, it just makes our day,” said Livingston Parish Superintendent Alan Murphy.
Fisherman catches nearly 6-foot shark on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but on Monday, a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on the lake. “I actually play the ‘Jaws’ theme song...
Livingston Parish’s Southside K-8 campus ready to open for 2022-2023 school year
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly six years after a Livingston Parish campus was all but destroyed by the 2016 flood, the school is set to reopen to students this fall, during the 2022-2023 school year. A Monday, August 1 news release from the Livingston Parish School System announced...
Ascension Parish School Board released a new app for the upcoming school year
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s almost time to go back to school and Ascension Parish says they are ready for the new school year. “They’re going to be working tirelessly so that that first day of school and every day thereafter is the highest quality of experience that we can provide for our children .”
Free admission to several New Orleans museums in August
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – New Orleans Museum Month begins today and will run through the 31st of August. Whether you are a history buff, an art lover, or both, August is the perfect month to take a trip down to New Orleans as several museums will offer free admission.
