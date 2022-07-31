Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash in Washington Parish, five others injured

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — State Police say a 50-year-old Gonzales man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on LA 429 Monday morning. The crash victim was identified by troopers as Chad Jones, 50, of Gonzales. Louisiana State Police said the 5:30 a.m. crash took place at the intersection of LA 429 and Roddy Road. Jones’ vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Camaro was driving south on Roddy Road, driving through the intersection when a 2003 Toyota Camry traveling west on LA 429 disregarded the traffic light and hit the Camaro, according to State Police.

GONZALES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO