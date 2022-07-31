Rockies’ Kris Bryant (foot soreness) exits vs. Dodgers

Colorado Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant departed Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after five innings due to left foot soreness.

Bryant missed Monday’s game due to issues with the foot and visited a specialist the following day. He returned to play in Tuesday night’s game and told reporters he is dealing with plantar fasciitis.

The 30-year-old Bryant was 0-for-2 with a walk and a run before exiting. He was replaced by Yonathan Daza.

Bryant is batting .306 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 42 games this season, his first in Colorado after signing a seven-year, $182 million deal in the offseason. The four-time All-Star has served two stints on the injured list this season due to back injuries.

The 2016 National League MVP with the Chicago Cubs has hit 172 career homers in 926 games with the Cubs (2015-21), San Francisco Giants (2021) and Rockies.

–Field Level Media

