ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies’ Kris Bryant (foot soreness) exits vs. Dodgers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32gmya_0gzoZijj00

Colorado Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant departed Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after five innings due to left foot soreness.

Bryant missed Monday’s game due to issues with the foot and visited a specialist the following day. He returned to play in Tuesday night’s game and told reporters he is dealing with plantar fasciitis.

The 30-year-old Bryant was 0-for-2 with a walk and a run before exiting. He was replaced by Yonathan Daza.

Bryant is batting .306 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 42 games this season, his first in Colorado after signing a seven-year, $182 million deal in the offseason. The four-time All-Star has served two stints on the injured list this season due to back injuries.

The 2016 National League MVP with the Chicago Cubs has hit 172 career homers in 926 games with the Cubs (2015-21), San Francisco Giants (2021) and Rockies.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Colorado Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#National League#The Chicago Cubs#San Francisco Giants#Twins Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy