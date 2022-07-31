Fans to celebrate Women’s Euro win with Lionesses in Trafalgar Square

Celebrations in Trafalgar Square, London, on Sunday night as fans watch England beat Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final. Photograph: Niklas Halle’n/AFP/Getty Images

Thousands of Lioness fans will have the opportunity to join the team for a daytime event to celebrate England’s Women’s Euro success in Trafalgar Square on Monday.

The event, hosted by the former England player Alex Scott, will be free. However, entry will be gained on a first come, first served basis from 11am.

Up to 7,000 supporters will enjoy live music from DJ Monki as tournament highlights are shown on screens while the players and their manager, Sarina Wiegman, will take part in a Q&A session before lifting the trophy.

The match was watched by hundreds of people in Trafalgar Square on Sunday night, with some fans celebrating in the fountains after the team secured a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany.

Organised by the Greater London Authority, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and Westminster council, the celebratory event will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 12.40pm and is expected to end at 2pm.

Nadine Dorries said players like Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Alessia Russo had now become household names, adding: “I’m delighted that we have worked quickly with the FA to put on a victory celebration in Trafalgar Square.”

The culture secretary added that the event will be “a fantastic opportunity to thank Sarina Wiegman and the team for all they have achieved”.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said he “can’t wait” to see the team lift the trophy in Trafalgar Square and congratulated the players for displaying “extraordinary talent and determination throughout the tournament”.

With more than 600,000 tickets sold for the Women’s Euro matches and more than 9 million people tuning in to watch England play, Khan said the team have “broken records, and now they’ve made history”, adding: “The atmosphere at Wembley and across the country throughout the tournament has been a fantastic advert for women’s football.”

The FA chief executive, Mark Bullingham, said hosting the tournament in England has been “an honour” and it’s “only right that fans can celebrate this historic victory together at Trafalgar Square.”

Fans will be able to bring their own food and disposable or reusable water bottles – except glass – on site, with free water refills also available.