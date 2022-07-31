ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Wildfire alert: Elmo Fire update

Montana Incident News
Montana Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vmdlh_0gzoZQnX00
Elmo Fire From Ronan - 7.31.2022 3:00 pm

Incident location: Elmo, MT

Impacted area: 10923 Acres

The Elmo Fire started on July 29th.

Comments / 0

Related
K96 FM

UPDATE: 5 Wildfires Active in Western Montana

The Elmo Fire grew by another 2,100 acres yesterday and is listed this morning at 18,427 acres. The southern flank of the fire has been contained, as firefighters kept it from crossing Highway 28 over the weekend. Work continues to build fireline on the east and west flanks. Water drops are being used to protect hay meadows along the fire's edge. Officials say with hot, dry, windy weather in the forecast, they expect the fire to aggressively attack their firelines, especially to the north and east.
MONTANA STATE
SFGate

Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmo, MT
City
Ronan, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montana Wildfire
MY 103.5

Do You Know This Famous Montana Urban Legend?

This urban legend is a story that has been told to me my whole life growing up, and it still holds merit today. Flathead Lake, located in Northwest Montana, is the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi and is a destination during the summer. It's almost 30 miles long and 16 miles wide and has several islands within the lake where people camp out and have picnics. It's one of the best tourist attractions in Montana. Many don't know this, but Flathead Lake has an urban legend that dates back over 100 years and lurks below the surface.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Winds on Elmo Wildfire Predicted to Drive Growth

Gusting winds fanned the Elmo fire on Monday afternoon, fueling its continued growth along the west shore of Flathead Lake. The increased fire activity caused structure losses, threatened homes, spurred a new round of evacuations, temporarily closed Highway 93, and led to the opening of a second Montana Red Cross evacuation center.
ELMO, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Further detail emerges on local climbers who died in Glacier National Park

More details regarding the deaths of two mountain climbers in Glacier National Park have become available. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing...
KALISPELL, MT
mtpr.org

Voices from Dayton as the Elmo Fire nears

In the small town of Dayton along the western shore of Flathead Lake nearby residents ordered to evacuate from the Elmo Fire gathered along the town’s gravel roads Monday evening planning what to do next. Gusting winds and temperatures close to 100 degrees fanned the fire to more than...
DAYTON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
gonomad.com

Southeast Montana’s Burger Trail and Badlands

The roads less traveled through Southeast Montana are filled with delicious flavors and stunning sights that have gone mostly undiscovered. The wagon trains of tourists making their way west often head to the state’s better-known attractions, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. It’s an area known well to the local...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Group kicks off 2nd annual water drive for firefighters in Polson

KALISPELL, MONT. — A donation drive is underway in Polson to gather water and other supplies for firefighters battling the nearby Elmo 2 Fire. The Mission Valley Elks club located in Polson at 512 Main St. started collecting water donations for firefighters after the Boulder 2700 Fire devastated thousands of acres last year.
POLSON, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement

With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
GREAT FALLS, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Painted Rocks water release begins

Two of Montana’s biggest industries, tourism/recreation and agriculture, like everything else in life, need water to thrive. Both sectors of the economy suffer when the water runs low. Back in the 1980’s it was not uncommon for the river to virtually dry up at Bell Crossing north of Victor. That’s when Bitterrooters got together and decided to buck the old adage that comes to everyone’s mind in Montana on hot summer days: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting.” Instead, irrigators and recreationists came together to change the old adage into something new and promising: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for managing.” Instead of fighting over the water, citizens with competing interests came together to work something out. The result was a coordinated water sharing plan that has been working remarkably well now for almost 40 years.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
US News and World Report

Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
ELMO, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Living in Montana Means You Are Least Likely to Go Broke! Whoohoo!

So, I get an email trying to get me to invest in something to protect my savings against inflation. Quite bold that, assuming I have significant savings. As I checked my inbox I found a Consumer Affairs article about how long it takes to go broke when you find yourself canned. Depending on your banked savings and monthly costs, this email said that each state had its own “Go Broke By Date” like a Milk carton.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Incident News

Montana Incident News

367
Followers
17
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy