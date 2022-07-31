Veterinary specialist urges pet owners to keep pets out of hot weather

katu.com
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits
For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
KATU.com
Lexington house fire leaves two people houseless, two cats perished
KELSO, Wash. — A house fire destroyed a home and displace two people Wednesday morning in the Lexington area of Kelso. Cowlitz 2 Fire responded to a call reporting a house fire in the 200 block of Louise Street. Fire officials say witnesses reported seeing large flames and hearing...
KATU.com
Oregon DHS asks for help finding girl who may be in danger
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl in foster care who is believed to be in danger. Nevaeh Rohrbach disappeared Monday, Aug. 1 from Portland. DHS said she frequents the homeless camps in Southeast Portland.
KATU.com
Oregon DHS asks public for help in finding baby boy who may be at risk
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing baby boy who it says may be at risk. Kanon Zee is with his parents Kara Zee and Jonathan Darian, DHS says. According to the state, the baby’s parents are...
KATU.com
Seven suspected to have died from heat in Clark County
VANCOUVER, Wash. — As many as seven people died during the heat wave in Clark County, the health department said Tuesday. A spokesperson said the medical examiner has confirmed one person did die from heat-related issues. They’re investigating three to six other deaths as possibly being heat related.
KATU.com
Standard TV & Appliance at the 2022 NW Natural Street of Dreams
It's the place to get inspiration for your home, especially if you need new appliances! Tammy Hernandez met with Standard TV & Appliance’s Keith Figueroa to check out the appliances at the Del Boca Vista home at the 2022 NW Natural Street of Dreams in Newberg’s wine country.
KATU.com
Progress made but concerns linger about Peninsula Crossing Trail homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU is tracking progress as the City of Portland tackles its homeless crisis. Neighbors in North Portland have one reason to celebrate, but there are still big concerns. "We've heard everything from bloody screams to gunshots right behind our house." Allan Corah's experience is so painfully...
WWEEK
Weird Summer Tales: Three Astonishing Stories of Oregon at Its Most Bizarre
Have you noticed something strange? There’s no mistaking it, really. This summer in Portland feels a little…off. Gas is five bucks a gallon. Half the people you know caught COVID, and nobody noticed. Some days, the corner coffee shop simply doesn’t open because it can’t find enough workers. Oregonians are smoking less weed.
yachatsnews.com
As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths
The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
KATU.com
South Portlanders say someone is repeatedly dropping explosives from high-rise apartment
PORTLAND, Ore. — South Portland residents say someone, or a group of people, is dropping explosives from a high-rise apartment complex, endangering people below. These neighbors now want the person to be immediately evicted. They say it's happening at The Ardea Apartments on the South Waterfront. Neighbors tell KATU...
KATU.com
2022 NW Natural Street of Dreams
NW Natural Street of Dreams is a new experience for 2022. With six homes in Yamhill County, it's a Wine Country Tour Edition! Rachel Trice with the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Portland joined us to share what you can experience at this year's Street of Dreams. You'll find three,...
KATU.com
Police identify woman charged with homicide in Tuesday's Old Town / China Town stabbing
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have identified the woman who stabbed a victim to death on Tuesday, August 2, in the Old Town / China Down neighborhood. 31-year-old Judyann L. Edmond was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
KATU.com
Lightning sparks over a dozen fires in Central Oregon and along the Cascades
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters responded to 15 wildfires started by lightning Sunday, July 31, and overnight. Officials say they are working to locate six other smoke reports. The Fly Creek Fire, located along the Metolius arm of Lake Billy Chinook on the Deschutes National Forest has grown to 280...
KATU.com
Crews rescue woman who overheated while hiking in Columbia River Gorge
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — Rescue crews assisted a woman down the trail from Triple Falls on Monday evening after she became overheated when hiking and called for help. They placed her on a gurney. A friend picked her up and the woman didn't need to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.
beachconnection.net
Cautions, Advice for Watching Elk on Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – Few things create the wonder and surprise of spotting a bunch of elk on the Oregon coast – rather closeup. The stately Roosevelt elk are common to the Oregon coast and Coast Range, especially up north near Cannon Beach, Seaside and Gearhart. There are plenty of them farther south, and the south coast even has the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area near Reedsport. (Above: elk giving the camera a glare at Ecola State Park. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
KATU.com
Portland shooting victim takes horrifying story to City Council
PORTLAND, Ore. — When you look at 27-year-old Katie Guzenko, you'll notice the healing wounds on either side of her nose -- that's where a bullet shot through her face just two weeks ago. Guzenko was driving on Southeast Powell in the middle of the afternoon when she was...
KATU.com
National Night Out campaign event promotes police and community partnerships
PORTLAND, Ore. — National Night Out is Tuesday and the main goal is to talk to the community about disaster preparedness. The day has been celebrated with block parties, barbecues, and festivals since 1984. The idea is to improve relationships with neighbors and first responders and discuss safety. Several...
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
KATU.com
HBA STREET OF DREAMS GIVEAWAY
Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Union, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill; and Washington Counties: Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania, and Wahkiakum.
