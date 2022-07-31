ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Baby Killer’: Abortion Vote Is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor in Kansas

By Carter Sherman, Leah Feiger
Vice
Vice
 3 days ago
Ronda Depenbusch
3d ago

It’s to each their own & know one should be able to decide for another person whether someone chooses to have a abortion. It’s not up to them & they don’t know that women’s story . Mind your business

That other Guy
3d ago

it's a highly complex issue. there's going to be people who are going to disagree with you. grow up and be an adult. discuss and vote.

Vicky Graham
3d ago

by Deatrice Moore, I have to agree with Justice Kavanaugh, it's not about abortion. It's about controlling women, attempting to make them virtuous according to Christian belief and morality. Delegitimizing any and all forms of birth control. Forcing women to engage in sex for reproduction only. Giving men the right to determine family size. Forcing women to be house wives, mother's and home makers only, reducing the ability to seek higher education and employment outside the home. Forcing women to stay in relationships that may be unhealthy for them and the children because they are totally dependent on their husband for support. Decreasing single parent households, thereby increasing the number of traditional families. Read and comprehend the meaning, importance and ramifications of the 1873 Comstock Law which remains on the books, last enforced in 1996, has never been repealed or overturned. It is currently enforceable in 21st century America.

Vice

The Massive Kansas Vote Is Just the Beginning of the Post-Roe Abortion Battle

Andy Speck spent the last month canvassing in support of abortion rights in Kansas. On Tuesday night, Speck anxiously clutched his phone and watched TV as he waited for results from a Kansas ballot measure that would have stripped the state constitution of abortion rights. Even after weeks of knocking on doors, he had no idea if enough Kansans would choose his side.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
KANSAS STATE
Mother Jones

Inside a Kansas Clinic Where the Battle Over Abortion Is Still Raging

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. By midmorning on an early October day in 2021, the parking lot is full at the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, Kansas. Cars have been pulling in steadily for hours under a slate sky, droplets from the unpredictable autumn showers pimpling their shiny surfaces. Some parked cars hold men, waiting, the glow of a phone casting their faces in a blueish light.
WICHITA, KS
Vice

Kansas Voters Just Sent the GOP a Clear Message on Abortion

Voters in a state that’s previously been a hotbed of anti-abortion extremism resoundingly rejected a constitutional amendment Tuesday that would have removed the right to an abortion from the state constitution. Kansans defeated the proposed amendment, which supporters misleadingly named “Value Them Both,” by double-digits, a shocking win for...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Fight over Kansas abortion amendment propels avalanche of votes

OVERLAND PARK — Kansas voters turned out in unforeseen numbers to participate in an intense fight over abortion rights marked by expensive campaigns to educate and influence voters, dubious claims, and the unraveling of protections by the U.S. Supreme Court. The question before voters, in the form of a confusingly worded constitutional amendment, was whether […] The post Fight over Kansas abortion amendment propels avalanche of votes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
hppr.org

Kansas abortion amendment draws young voters to the polls

With a state constitutional amendment about abortion on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, young voters say they’re energized to vote and participate more in the civic engagement process. In Douglas County, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the election office received more than 1,000 new voter registrations compared to...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas constitutional amendment fails

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A constitutional amendment on abortion rights in Kansas has failed following Tuesday’s Primary election. The vote results as of 9:45 p.m. were: 37.8% “Yes” and 62.2% “No.” Had it passed, the amendment would have added the following language to the Kansas Constitution: Regulation of abortion. Because Kansas value both women and children, […]
KANSAS STATE
flatlandkc.org

Follow the Money: Who is Funding Kansas Abortion Amendment Ads?

Two campaigns raised — and spent — more than $11 million to influence Kansas voters. It’s been hard to avoid: yard signs, robocalls, postcards in the mail, Facebook ads and commercials on TV and YouTube. All urging Kansans to vote Aug. 2 on the Kansas abortion amendment that would add language to state’s constitution to take away a state constitutional right to an abortion.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kelly, Schmidt easily win primary for Kansas governor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Derek Schmidt wins Republican nomination for governor in Kansas primary election on Tuesday night and will face incumbent Governor Laura Kelly in November. Kelly easily won the Democratic nomination for governor in Kansas primary election with 95 percent of the vote over Richard S. Karnowski. Schmidt...
KANSAS STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

2022 Kansas Primary Results

Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A text message sent to some Kansas voters Monday is being called misleading and an outright lie. The message urges people to vote yes on the so-called Value Them Both Amendment. The amendment would make clear the Kansas constitution does not grant the right to an abortion.
TOPEKA, KS
