‘Baby Killer’: Abortion Vote Is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor in Kansas

It’s to each their own & know one should be able to decide for another person whether someone chooses to have a abortion. It’s not up to them & they don’t know that women’s story . Mind your business
it's a highly complex issue. there's going to be people who are going to disagree with you. grow up and be an adult. discuss and vote.
by Deatrice Moore, I have to agree with Justice Kavanaugh, it's not about abortion. It's about controlling women, attempting to make them virtuous according to Christian belief and morality. Delegitimizing any and all forms of birth control. Forcing women to engage in sex for reproduction only. Giving men the right to determine family size. Forcing women to be house wives, mother's and home makers only, reducing the ability to seek higher education and employment outside the home. Forcing women to stay in relationships that may be unhealthy for them and the children because they are totally dependent on their husband for support. Decreasing single parent households, thereby increasing the number of traditional families. Read and comprehend the meaning, importance and ramifications of the 1873 Comstock Law which remains on the books, last enforced in 1996, has never been repealed or overturned. It is currently enforceable in 21st century America.
