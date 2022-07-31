ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What a doctor says after monkeypox declared an NYC public health emergency

By Kiran Dhillon, Magee Hickey
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdNuH_0gzoWGkm00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monkeypox has been declared a public health emergency in New York City.

The move came right after the governor declared a disaster emergency for the state. New data from the city’s Health Department shows monkeypox is rampant in Manhattan.

As of July 28, mostly men in the LGBTQ+ community as well as men who have sex with men have been infected with most of the cases occurring in people between the ages of 30 and 39.

“It’s concentrated in Manhattan. Manhattan is really the epicenter of New York City and NYC is the epicenter of the country,” says Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

He said the racial and ethnic breakdown of the case counts if a “reflection” of New York City.

“No community is immune,” Levine said.

The data also highlights the ethnicities and races the virus is impacting most: 20% of those who have been infected are Black, 24% are Hispanic or Latino and 28.5% are white.

Levine said he’s concerned there may be inequality when it comes to who has been able to access the coveted and hard-to-come-by vaccine appointments.

“We haven’t got data on who is getting vaccinated so we don’t know for sure, but we really need to do more as a city to get vaccines out to neighborhoods and communities which are being underrepresented,” he said.

Levine has heard anecdotal evidence indicating that Black and Latino gay men are underrepresented in who is getting vaccinated. The Health Department said it has set aside vaccines for community-based organizations to ensure equitable distribution.

So far, the city has received around 41,000 vaccine doses. Another 80,000 or so are on the way, though it could be weeks before they arrive. That’s why Levine said testing and awareness are the keys to containing the outbreak in the interim.

Dr. Stephanie Silvera agrees. She’s an epidemiologist and a professor of public health at Montclair State University. Dr. Silvera said it’s only a matter of time before the virus spreads to other groups.

“It is not particular to gay men or the behavior of men having sex with men. So once it starts to spread outside that community, we can see this spreading into what we consider the more high-risk populations, which includes young children and pregnant women,” Silvera said.

Right now, the best thing anyone can do if they think they have been exposed or have symptoms is to call their doctor and isolate themselves immediately, according to Silvera.

“The symptoms can include things like fatigue, muscle ache, fever,” she said. “You can also have some of the symptoms for up to two to three weeks before you get the tell-tale rash, so we have to really be mindful of if you are not feeling well, stay at home,” she said.

Silvera added the virus spreads through skin-to-skin contact, respiratory droplets and sharing bedding, towels and utensils. To slow down the spread, she recommended people be honest with their sexual partners and keep their distance where possible.

“If you are at a concert and you’re wearing a tank top and shorts and you’re bumping up against other individuals and you are in their physical space, you can be at risk of contracting the virus,” she said. “So this is a situation of being very mindful of your behaviors and how close you are to other people will be really important.”

Dr. Silvera also recommended keeping windows open while indoors with others to help with ventilation.

The City’s Health Department said it is working to educate health providers on what to look for when it comes to monkeypox. It’s also working with private labs to increase testing capacity.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Mayor, commissioner want repeat offenders off NYC streets

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell implored judges and prosecutors to keep repeat offenders off of New York City streets, noting career criminals making up a small fraction of the population are exploiting the criminal justice system. There’s a “revolving door” allowing people back onto the streets after arrests, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Vaccines
Manhattan, NY
Vaccines
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

Staten Island Ferry service temporarily reduced after worker callouts: Adams

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Staten Islanders will want to anticipate some significant disruptions to ferry service starting Wednesday afternoon. A “significant share” of the Staten Island Ferry workforce did not come into work Wednesday, resulting in a temporary reduction to ferry service, according to Mayor Eric Adams.  Staten Island Ferry service will now run […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

New York dining shed suit: Brooklyn leader on quality of life dip

NEW YORK (PIX11) — One of the dozens of plaintiffs suing New York City and State for the removal of outdoor dining sheds joined PIX11 News on Tuesday to describe how the structures have reduced quality of life in his Brooklyn neighborhood. “The noise,” said Robert Camacho, chairperson of Community Board 4 in Bushwick, when […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Manhattan BP pushes for another bike lane along West Side Highway

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Traffic has always been a problem in New York City. Cyclists, who have grown in number since the pandemic, have been subjected to limiting, congested pathways. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine plans to change that. “Taking a lane of traffic on the highway and turning that into a dedicated, protected space […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Public Health Emergency#Diseases#General Health#Hispanic#Latino#The Health Department
PIX11

NYPD tweaks tactics in addressing shootings in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is announcing on Wednesday a new push to continue driving down gun crimes and homicides. The move comes after deadly shootings caught on camera have become more common in New York City. One of the recent casualties is a 19-year-old New Jersey man who was fatally shot in the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York City speed cameras now running 24/7 in safety push

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Speed cameras across New York City are now operating 24/7 in an effort to improve safety and reduce traffic deaths. Prior to Monday, the city’s approximately 2,000 automated speed cameras shut off each night at 10 p.m. and did not come back online until 6 a.m. the next morning. Some 59% […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
PIX11

NJ school district mandates clear backpacks

SOUTH RIVER, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey school district is implementing new protocol requiring every student to have a transparent book bag in the coming academic year. South River High School students have been using clear backpacks since 2019, but now the policy has been extended to all grades to improve security measures, according to […]
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
PIX11

Boom crashes into Brooklyn building; 9 evacuated, but none injured

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A boom truck collapsed and struck a building Wednesday morning in Sunset Park, officials said, forcing the evacuation of nine people from the structure — but avoiding a potential “disaster.” The city Department of Buildings and FDNY responded to reports of the collapsed boom around 9:15 a.m. near 36th Street […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn politician wants ‘urgency’ in search for teen

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The New York City Council member who represents central Brooklyn called on the NYPD to treat the disappearance of 14-year-old Aunisty Elliott last week with “urgency.” “We know that statistically, Black girls are labeled as runaways,” Council member Crystal Hudson observed, “even when, you know, there might be evidence of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC gives green light to women-inspired art and culture productions

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The city is filled with stories, but getting the chance to tell them can be tough.  The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and the New York Foundation for the Arts have a grant opportunity to get women’s projects into production.   The city has announced $2 million for NYC Women’s Fund for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Long Island man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months in prison

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years.  Robert Fehring, 74, of Bayport, pleaded guilty in February. Many of the letters he sent from 2013 to 2021 contained threats to […]
BAYPORT, NY
PIX11

Historian on remains found at Revolutionary War site in New Jersey

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was a discovery centuries in the making. Researchers at the site of Fort Mercer and the 1777 Battle of Red Bank in New Jersey recently uncovered human remains and artifacts dating to the Revolutionary War. Jennifer Janofsky, the public historian at Rowan University, joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to […]
RED BANK, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy