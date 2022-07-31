Ole Miss Men’s Basketball’s Cowherd, Mballa Out for Bahamas Foreign Tour

www.hottytoddy.com
Related
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Pulls Away, Beats Discount Distributors Rockets, 88-70
Sophomore James White put on a clinic for the second night in a row as the Ole Miss men’s basketball team held firm amidst some adversity, pulling away to top the Discount Distributors Rockets, 88-70, in the second game of Ole Miss’ 2022 foreign trip in The Bahamas on Tuesday evening.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Returns to Practice for 2022 Season
Ole Miss football opened camp on Wednesday in preparation for the Sept. 3 season opener against Troy. Head coach Lane Kiffin met with members of the media following the first practice. This year’s team has a lot of new players on it with the number of transfers. “It was...
Ole Miss basketball pulled away, knocked off Bahamas Select Team 89-71 Monday evening
It wasn't always pretty, per a typical summertime exhibition matchup, but the Ole Miss men's basketball team had some impressive showings and pulled away late to knock off the Bahamas Select Team 89-71 Monday evening. This was the Rebels' first matchup of the Bahamas Basketball Federation "Summer Of Thunder" series of exhibition games.
'Stonka' Burnside recaps his weekend visit to Ole Miss
247Sports contributor Rion Young authored this story on Braylon Burnside. Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside was in Oxford last Saturday showing off his great athletic ability. He had a challenge for every defender that he faced in his 1v1 session. He was unstoppable against any look his opponents showed him this Saturday. He always shows out whenever he shows up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
desotocountynews.com
Caldwell first signee for new Northwest women’s basketball coach
New Northwest women’s basketball head coach LaTaryl Williams has officially landed his first signee, as 5-foot-9 guard Taylor Caldwell has officially signed to join the Lady Rangers for this season. A native of Atlanta, Caldwell played for Langston Hughes High School during her senior season after spending the first...
hottytoddy.com
Neeo Avery Headed to the SIP
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and staff picked up a commitment from Neeo Avery on Sunday for the 2023 class. Avery, a four-star edge rusher from Olney, Maryland, reopened his recruiting last March after de-committing from Penn State. A 6-foot 5-inch, 230-pound player, Avery is headed into his...
Four-star D-lineman Charleston Collins recaps his weekend at Ole Miss
Charleston Collins made his third trip to Oxford over the weekend. He is a four-star prospect rated as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas' 2024 class. In fact, along with 2024 quarterback Walker White from Little Rock, Ole Miss had the top two 2024 players in the state on campus over the weekend.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss lands elite, four-star defensive lineman Jamarious Brown
OXFORD, Miss. — What a weekend it was in Oxford for head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football as some big-time recruits committed to the program — including Jamarious Brown, one of the most-coveted in-state defensive players. Juice Fest ’22 — the moniker for the big recruiting...
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside Look: What Does an Ole Miss Football Scholarship Offer Look Like?
Here's what an Ole Miss offer looks like and includes.
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
hottytoddy.com
Exploring Biology Beyond the Classroom
Biological science students at the University of Mississippi are broadening their horizons by taking classes in the Caribbean, Hawaii and Arizona, taught by professors Brice Noonan, Erik Hom and Jason Hoeksema. “The Department of Biology is fortunate to have a number of off-campus opportunities that allow students to explore such...
wcbi.com
Tupelo community members honor legendary musician Lee Williams
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It has been almost a year since one of Tupelo’s legendary musicians passed away. And today fans gathered at the Tupelo Furniture Market to honor Lee Williams. The long time lead singer of Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, a gospel quartet which formed in Tupelo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tippahnews.com
Storey named DLTS Grand Champion, raises record amount for Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi fundraiser
TUPELO–For the first time in two years, as the north Mississippi area, along with the world, dealt with Covid-19, Dance Like The Stars, the preeminent fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi was back in the BancorpSouth Center in front of a crowd of more than 1000 people.
actionnews5.com
Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
actionnews5.com
15-year-old girl reported missing from Southaven
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A 15-year-old girl is missing from Southaven, Mississippi. Southaven Police Department says Tierrany Baugh was last seen walking westbound on Forest Down towards Getwell Road Monday night. She was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the word “Candy” on it.
Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hottytoddy.com
Typical August Weather This Week
The first week of August will be hot, humid and possibly wet – so nothing out of the ordinary is expected for Lafayette County. Today could reach 90 degrees depending on when the clouds clear up. No rain is expected tonight. On Tuesday, there’s a 30 percent chance of...
hottytoddy.com
Graduate Hotels Now Offering Short-Term Home Rentals
Graduate Hotels recently announced the launch of Graduate Homes, a premium short-term rental offering with properties available to be booked in Oxford for stays beginning in the fall. Specializing in university-anchored markets, Graduate Homes offers travelers an elevated guest experience and local homeowners the opportunity to earn additional income during...
Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Panola County
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A multi-agency search was underway Wednesday for a suspect on parole who is accused of shooting his father in the back in Panola County. Panola County deputies are searching for Markevious Robinson, who is said to be armed and dangerous. Robinson is wanted not only in connection with the shooting that […]
Teacher shortage straining school districts like MSCS
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — We are a week away from school starting for Memphis Shelby County Schools, while a teacher shortage looms over the nation. In May, school hadn’t even ended yet, but the district was already planning for the upcoming year. Applicants filed into a building off Jackson. “We are trying to ensure we […]
Comments / 0