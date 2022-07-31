ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball’s Cowherd, Mballa Out for Bahamas Foreign Tour

hottytoddy.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.hottytoddy.com

hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Pulls Away, Beats Discount Distributors Rockets, 88-70

Sophomore James White put on a clinic for the second night in a row as the Ole Miss men’s basketball team held firm amidst some adversity, pulling away to top the Discount Distributors Rockets, 88-70, in the second game of Ole Miss’ 2022 foreign trip in The Bahamas on Tuesday evening.
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Returns to Practice for 2022 Season

Ole Miss football opened camp on Wednesday in preparation for the Sept. 3 season opener against Troy. Head coach Lane Kiffin met with members of the media following the first practice. This year’s team has a lot of new players on it with the number of transfers. “It was...
247Sports

'Stonka' Burnside recaps his weekend visit to Ole Miss

247Sports contributor Rion Young authored this story on Braylon Burnside. Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside was in Oxford last Saturday showing off his great athletic ability. He had a challenge for every defender that he faced in his 1v1 session. He was unstoppable against any look his opponents showed him this Saturday. He always shows out whenever he shows up.
desotocountynews.com

Caldwell first signee for new Northwest women’s basketball coach

New Northwest women’s basketball head coach LaTaryl Williams has officially landed his first signee, as 5-foot-9 guard Taylor Caldwell has officially signed to join the Lady Rangers for this season. A native of Atlanta, Caldwell played for Langston Hughes High School during her senior season after spending the first...
hottytoddy.com

Neeo Avery Headed to the SIP

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and staff picked up a commitment from Neeo Avery on Sunday for the 2023 class. Avery, a four-star edge rusher from Olney, Maryland, reopened his recruiting last March after de-committing from Penn State. A 6-foot 5-inch, 230-pound player, Avery is headed into his...
247Sports

Four-star D-lineman Charleston Collins recaps his weekend at Ole Miss

Charleston Collins made his third trip to Oxford over the weekend. He is a four-star prospect rated as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas' 2024 class. In fact, along with 2024 quarterback Walker White from Little Rock, Ole Miss had the top two 2024 players in the state on campus over the weekend.
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss lands elite, four-star defensive lineman Jamarious Brown

OXFORD, Miss. — What a weekend it was in Oxford for head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football as some big-time recruits committed to the program — including Jamarious Brown, one of the most-coveted in-state defensive players. Juice Fest ’22 — the moniker for the big recruiting...
WJTV 12

Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
hottytoddy.com

Exploring Biology Beyond the Classroom

Biological science students at the University of Mississippi are broadening their horizons by taking classes in the Caribbean, Hawaii and Arizona, taught by professors Brice Noonan, Erik Hom and Jason Hoeksema. “The Department of Biology is fortunate to have a number of off-campus opportunities that allow students to explore such...
wcbi.com

Tupelo community members honor legendary musician Lee Williams

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It has been almost a year since one of Tupelo’s legendary musicians passed away. And today fans gathered at the Tupelo Furniture Market to honor Lee Williams. The long time lead singer of Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, a gospel quartet which formed in Tupelo...
actionnews5.com

Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
actionnews5.com

15-year-old girl reported missing from Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A 15-year-old girl is missing from Southaven, Mississippi. Southaven Police Department says Tierrany Baugh was last seen walking westbound on Forest Down towards Getwell Road Monday night. She was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the word “Candy” on it.
WREG

Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
hottytoddy.com

Typical August Weather This Week

The first week of August will be hot, humid and possibly wet – so nothing out of the ordinary is expected for Lafayette County. Today could reach 90 degrees depending on when the clouds clear up. No rain is expected tonight. On Tuesday, there’s a 30 percent chance of...
hottytoddy.com

Graduate Hotels Now Offering Short-Term Home Rentals

Graduate Hotels recently announced the launch of Graduate Homes, a premium short-term rental offering with properties available to be booked in Oxford for stays beginning in the fall. Specializing in university-anchored markets, Graduate Homes offers travelers an elevated guest experience and local homeowners the opportunity to earn additional income during...
WREG

Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A multi-agency search was underway Wednesday for a suspect on parole who is accused of shooting his father in the back in Panola County. Panola County deputies are searching for Markevious Robinson, who is said to be armed and dangerous. Robinson is wanted not only in connection with the shooting that […]
WREG

Teacher shortage straining school districts like MSCS

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — We are a week away from school starting for Memphis Shelby County Schools, while a teacher shortage looms over the nation. In May, school hadn’t even ended yet, but the district was already planning for the upcoming year. Applicants filed into a building off Jackson. “We are trying to ensure we […]
