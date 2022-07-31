ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

What's on the calendar this week in Abilene?

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZtZZ_0gzoUfhF00

Square dance workshop

TYE − The Wagon Wheel Squares will conduct a square dance workshop at 6 p.m. at the Wagon Wheel. Tracey Dowell will be the caller.

Kids in the Kitchen

West Texas Rehabilitation Center will conduct "Kids in the Kitchen" from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Grace Museum, 102 Cypress St. The program for ages 4-10 is intended to help get children engaged with mealtime. Registration is $30. To register, go to westtexasrehab.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3

Bull riding

The 15th annual Youth Bull Riders World Finals will begin with check-in at 8 a.m. at the Taylor County Expo Center. Daily gate prices are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 4-12. For information, go to ybr-now.com.

Bilingual storytime

Isabel Trujillo will present a program of stories and music in both English and Spanish at 10:15 a.m. at the Mockingbird Branch of the Abilene Public Library, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

Bull riding

The 15th annual Youth Bull Riders World Finals will continue at 9 a.m. at the Taylor County Expo Center. Daily gate prices are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 4-12. For information, go to ybr-now.com.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Bull riding

The 15th annual Youth Bull Riders World Finals will continue at 9 a.m. at the Taylor County Expo Center. Daily gate prices are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 4-12. For information, go to ybr-now.com.

'Shrek'

Big Country Performing Arts will present a production of "Shrek: The Musical" at 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St. Tickets start at $15, and are available at paramountabilene.com.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

Lake hike

The Big Country Master Naturalists will conduct a five-mile hike around Lake Abilene at 9 a.m. at Abilene State Park. Hikers will meet at the parking lot at the lake entrance. Park entrance permits will be required. Participants are encouraged to bring water and wear comfortable shoes.

Gospel concert

A concert featuring Texas Hill Country Gospel Jubilee will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Key City Church, 2826 Barrow St. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

Bull riding

The 15th annual Youth Bull Riders World Finals will wrap up with a short round at noon at the Taylor County Expo Center, followed by awards. For information, go to ybr-now.com.

Back-to-school bash

A back-to-school bash will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Express ER, 4157 Buffalo Gap Road. Vendors, snow cones, a bounce house and games will be available. Admission is free.

Backpack giveaway

Free backpacks will be available for children in pre-K through high school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Drug Emporium, 2550 Barrow St. Free hot dogs and snow cones will be served.

Movie at the library

A free showing of "Top Gun" will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St.

Barbecue fundraiser

SWEETWATER − A barbecue fundraiser benefiting the Nolan Volunteer Fire Department will be 5:30-8 p.m. at the Nolan/Divide Community Center. Plates are $15 for adults and $7 for children age 10 and younger.

'Shrek'

Big Country Performing Arts will present a production of "Shrek: The Musical" at 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St. Tickets start at $15, and are available at paramountabilene.com.

'The Sound of Music'

Mrs. Z's Performing Arts Studio will present a production of "The Sound of Music" at 7 p.m. at Wylie Performing Arts Center, 4502 Antilley Road. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and are available at showtix4u.com/event-details/65800.

Angels in the Big Country

In advance of an upcoming production of "Angels in America," "Angels in the Big Country" will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow St. Speakers will be featured from the Big Country AIDS Resources Center, Abilene Recovery Council, Abilene Pride Alliance and other organizations. Admission is free.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

'Shrek'

Big Country Performing Arts will present a production of "Shrek: The Musical" at 2 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St. Tickets start at $15, and are available at paramountabilene.com.

'The Sound of Music'

Mrs. Z's Performing Arts Studio will present a production of "The Sound of Music" at 2 p.m. at Wylie Performing Arts Center, 4502 Antilley Road. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and are available at showtix4u.com/event-details/65800.

Comments / 0

Related
messenger-news.com

ROPER RIDES FOR HOUSTON COUNTY IN YOUTH WORLD FINALS

HOUSTON COUNTY – This week marks the 15th annual Youth Bull Riders World Finals in Abilene. The competition runs from Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Saturday Aug. 6. The Youth Bull Riders (YRB) is a non profit based in Forth Worth. Dozens of children will be competing this week, coming from all over the state of Texas.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix

Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Government
KEAN 105

This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters

Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
TUSCOLA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Texas Hill Country#Performing Arts Center#West Texas#The Grace Museum#Bull
ktxs.com

Hendrick moves Health Dial to level 4

ABILENE, Texas — Covid-19 cases are on the rise, and with guidance from the CDC, Hendrick health has officially raised it Covid-19 dial to level 4 or “Severe” the highest it has been since Mid- February. The move comes in response to the increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations that Hendrick has seen over the last week. With the increase in cases heath authorities recommend that people wear mask indoors, get tested when feeling symptoms and to get vaccinated if possible.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
BigCountryHomepage

Hwy 36 reopened after Callahan County wildfire

UPDATE: The portion of Hwy 36 that was closed due to a wildfire in Callahan County has been reopened. Original article below: CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A portion of Highway 36 has been closed due to a wildfire in Callahan County. The highway is currently closed from US 283 eastbound to Cross Plains. “The […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify downtown vandal

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a vandal. The suspect was caught on surveillance video “tagging” a downtown building with graffiti recently. Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers. All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward! […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman scares off burglar after he breaks into home while she’s inside

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  1900 block of Oak Street – Assault A victim reported he was assaulted by an unknown […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Customer throws hot coffee on Abilene convenience store worker during argument

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 600 block of Butternut Street – Assault An employee at an Abilene convenience store reports she […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Callahan County house fire evacuates nearby homes

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several homes were evacuated Monday afternoon due to a house fire between Clyde and Baird. Fire departments with the Cities of Eula and Clyde responded to the fire along 279 County Road 525. It broke out around 2:30 p.m., and was fully involved shortly after. While most details of this […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man sentenced to 10 years for intoxicated manslaughter crash after night of drinking at gentleman’s club

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for an intoxicated manslaughter crash after a night of drinking at a local gentleman’s club. Kevin Holt received his 10 year sentence Wednesday after giving an open plea to Intoxicated Manslaughter in connection to the death of Joshua Sanders, […]
ABILENE, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy