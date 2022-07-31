ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

34 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #34 Josh Cameron

By Levi Caraway
sicem365.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sicem365.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sicem365.com

Baylor Women's Basketball Headed to Gulf Coast Showcase in November

WACO, Texas – Baylor women’s basketball was selected to participate in the 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase, Nov. 25-27, at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. Six teams that competed in last year’s NCAA Tournament make up the field of eight with Baylor, Belmont, Villanova, Michigan, Georgia Tech and South Florida, plus Saint Louis and Air Force.
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

31 Days till Kickoff: Jeff Grimes Offense scored 31.6 points per game in 2021

Under new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, the Baylor Bears offense made a massive leap in production from 2020 to 2021. The green and gold went from scoring 23.3 points per game during the COVID campaign to 31.6 ppg in the Big 12 championship season. That is a jump from 101st in the nation to 40th.
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

Travis and Grayson examine the key position battles during Fall Camp

SicEm365’s Travis Roeder and Grayson Grundhoefer give their thoughts and insights on Baylor’s key position battles heading into Fall Camp. Travis: A really fun battle is about to ensue between Matt Jones, Will Williams, and incoming transfer Josh White. What I really find fascinating about this competition is how different all three guys are.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
City
Cedar Park, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Football
sicem365.com

32 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #32 Carmello Jones

As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Carmello Jones is a freshman linebacker from Mobile, Alabama. He will have three or four years of eligibility remaining, depending on if he redshirts the 2022 season. Jones is a great athlete, and Baylor’s website has him listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds.
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

Baylor T&F Announces Staff Addition and Promotion

WACO, Texas – Baylor track and field head coach Michael Ford announced two changes to the program’s staff on Wednesday, with the addition of Abbie Fredrick as an assistant coach and the promotion of Stacey Smith to associate head coach. “I am looking forward to having Abbie on...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Texas Tech#American Football#College Football#The Offseason Hub#Fall Camp
sicem365.com

Baylor is a Program on the Rise | Steve Wiltfong

Steve Wiltfong, 247 Sports Recruiting Director joins 365 Sports Radio to discuss Austin Novosad's recruiting process, top quarterbacks left in the 2023 recruiting process, what quarterback he thinks will commit next, and more. To continue reading, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In.
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

Baylor Baseball Hires Darin Thomas as Director of Operations

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball head coach Mitch Thompson announced Tuesday the addition of director of baseball operations Darin Thomas to his staff. After 15 years as the head coach at UT Arlington and seven previous seasons as an assistant with the Mavericks, Thomas heads south to Waco to join the Bears in an off-the-field role.
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

Even Local Businesses Can Contribute to Baylor Athletes | Sam Weber

Sam Weber, Brand Communications, Opendorse.com joins 365 Sports Radio to discuss NIL in college athletics, how easy it is for athletes to benefit from it, and more. To continue reading, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who...
WACO, TX
sicem365.com

Baylor Athletics Announces External Team Additions and Promotions

WACO, Texas – Baylor Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs Jovan Overshown announced several recent promotions and senior-level additions to the Baylor Athletics external team on Tuesday. David Kaye, who has spent the last six seasons as Assistant AD for Communications, has been promoted to a newly created...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
sicem365.com

Baylor Football’s Galvin Named to Lombardi Award Watch List

WACO, Texas – Baylor football offensive lineman Connor Galvin was named to the Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List, as previously announced by the organization in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Houston. The award is presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?

You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
KILLEEN, TX
CW33

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Waco crash results in one death Saturday morning

WACO, Texas — Officers responded to a fatal crash near Loop 340 WB Acess Road and Marlin Hwy SB Access Road early Saturday morning, according to the Waco Police Department. A 19-year-old driver was traveling west on E. Loop 340 when the front of the car struck another car on the left passenger side. The 46-year-old man who was traveling opposite died at the scene due to his injuries from the crash, according to police.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy