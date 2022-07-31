34 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #34 Josh Cameron

sicem365.com
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Baylor Women's Basketball Headed to Gulf Coast Showcase in November
WACO, Texas – Baylor women’s basketball was selected to participate in the 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase, Nov. 25-27, at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. Six teams that competed in last year’s NCAA Tournament make up the field of eight with Baylor, Belmont, Villanova, Michigan, Georgia Tech and South Florida, plus Saint Louis and Air Force.
31 Days till Kickoff: Jeff Grimes Offense scored 31.6 points per game in 2021
Under new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, the Baylor Bears offense made a massive leap in production from 2020 to 2021. The green and gold went from scoring 23.3 points per game during the COVID campaign to 31.6 ppg in the Big 12 championship season. That is a jump from 101st in the nation to 40th.
Klein Collins 2024 DB Chris Gant Jr. recaps his Baylor camp experience
Klein Collins 2024 defensive back Chris Gant Jr discusses Baylor camp, his performance, his recruitment, and more. To watch this video, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.
Travis and Grayson examine the key position battles during Fall Camp
SicEm365’s Travis Roeder and Grayson Grundhoefer give their thoughts and insights on Baylor’s key position battles heading into Fall Camp. Travis: A really fun battle is about to ensue between Matt Jones, Will Williams, and incoming transfer Josh White. What I really find fascinating about this competition is how different all three guys are.
32 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #32 Carmello Jones
As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Carmello Jones is a freshman linebacker from Mobile, Alabama. He will have three or four years of eligibility remaining, depending on if he redshirts the 2022 season. Jones is a great athlete, and Baylor’s website has him listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds.
Baylor looks to close the 2023 recruiting cycle strong with a big 2022 season
Baylor has a lot of momentum right now as the program currently sits at No. 15 in the country and is pretty much locked in as a top 25 class for this cycle. The only way that doesn’t happen is if decommitments occur, that is possible but this class is pretty locked in at the moment.
32 Days till Kickoff: Baylor allowed the 32nd fewest yards per game in 2021
As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Last season the Bears gave up on average 348 yards in each game. That was the 32nd best mark in the nation, but for Dave Aranda and Ron Roberts, there is still plenty of room to improve.
Baylor T&F Announces Staff Addition and Promotion
WACO, Texas – Baylor track and field head coach Michael Ford announced two changes to the program’s staff on Wednesday, with the addition of Abbie Fredrick as an assistant coach and the promotion of Stacey Smith to associate head coach. “I am looking forward to having Abbie on...
Baylor is a Program on the Rise | Steve Wiltfong
Steve Wiltfong, 247 Sports Recruiting Director joins 365 Sports Radio to discuss Austin Novosad's recruiting process, top quarterbacks left in the 2023 recruiting process, what quarterback he thinks will commit next, and more. To continue reading, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In.
Baylor Baseball Hires Darin Thomas as Director of Operations
WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball head coach Mitch Thompson announced Tuesday the addition of director of baseball operations Darin Thomas to his staff. After 15 years as the head coach at UT Arlington and seven previous seasons as an assistant with the Mavericks, Thomas heads south to Waco to join the Bears in an off-the-field role.
Even Local Businesses Can Contribute to Baylor Athletes | Sam Weber
Sam Weber, Brand Communications, Opendorse.com joins 365 Sports Radio to discuss NIL in college athletics, how easy it is for athletes to benefit from it, and more. To continue reading, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who...
Baylor Athletics Announces External Team Additions and Promotions
WACO, Texas – Baylor Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs Jovan Overshown announced several recent promotions and senior-level additions to the Baylor Athletics external team on Tuesday. David Kaye, who has spent the last six seasons as Assistant AD for Communications, has been promoted to a newly created...
Baylor Football’s Galvin Named to Lombardi Award Watch List
WACO, Texas – Baylor football offensive lineman Connor Galvin was named to the Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List, as previously announced by the organization in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Houston. The award is presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to...
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Well, if the Longhorns aren't in football season quite yet, someone needs to do some winning in Central Texas and it might as well be in the city the University of Texas calls home.
HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?
You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Juvenile Male Dead In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
The Round Rock Police Department is currently investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard on Sunday.
Jacobs Well runs dry as drought continues
One of the state’s most popular swimming holes has run dry for only the fourth time in recorded history. Jacob’s Well near Wimberly is the second largest fully submerged cave in Texas.
Waco crash results in one death Saturday morning
WACO, Texas — Officers responded to a fatal crash near Loop 340 WB Acess Road and Marlin Hwy SB Access Road early Saturday morning, according to the Waco Police Department. A 19-year-old driver was traveling west on E. Loop 340 when the front of the car struck another car on the left passenger side. The 46-year-old man who was traveling opposite died at the scene due to his injuries from the crash, according to police.
More than a dozen wildfires are now burning in Texas
After another blistering weekend, more than a dozen wildfires are burning in Texas today all of them in the eastern two-thirds of the state. The biggest now burning for two weeks is the Somervell County Chalk Mountain Fire
