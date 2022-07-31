ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Attorney: South Carolina man accused of recording people at rental properties may have many victims

By Jason Raven
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) –- A South Carolina man is accused of recording people at his rental property without their knowledge.

Rhett Riviere , 68, of Aiken, was arrested Thursday on two counts of voyeurism, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He was granted a $10,000 personal recognizance bond during a hearing on Thursday.

According to arrest warrants, Riviere allegedly video recorded or filmed two people while they were in the bedroom and bathroom of a rental property in Aiken. The incidents happened on or between April and June 2001 and were for the “purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of any person.”

SC man accused of secretly recording people at rental property

Riviere was arrested last year and charged with a similar crime. An arrest warrant says that in May 2019 he knowingly video recorded or filmed a woman in the bedroom of a rental property.

Now, attorneys representing some people who stayed at Riviere’s properties think there could be more victims.

“We got a court order to allow us to inspect those (seized) hard drives and copy them, said attorney Ryan Beasley, who represents three of Riviere’s alleged victims. “Our expert discovered 21,000 videos over a 20-year period. There were videos from his yacht, in these houses he owns and videos of people staying at these Airbnbs.”

Beasley said some of the videos they’ve reviewed are similar to the ones his clients were in.

We reached out to Riviere’s attorneys and haven’t heard back just yet.

