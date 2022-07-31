Police Investigate Suspicious Car Fire in San Jose

www.nbcbayarea.com
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man Arrested in Arson-Homicide After Body Found in Burned Vehicle
San Jose police arrested a 50-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle and killing the occupant, according to the police department. Martin Cabrera was arrested Sunday at a homeless encampment in San Jose after a man's body was found in a vehicle fire in the area of Pomona Avenue and Barnard Avenue, police said. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of homicide.
KTVU FOX 2
UPDATE: police arrest man for homicide in case of mysterious car fire
San Jose police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a mysterious car fire that killed one man early Sunday morning. Officers say they arrested 50-year-old San Jose resident Martin Cabrera for homicide. Police say they located Cabrera at a nearby homeless encampment on the day of the crime.
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
(BCN) — San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined that the man was not wearing […]
NBC Bay Area
Crews Battle 2-Alarm Commercial Structure Fire in San Jose
Crews are responding to a second-alarm fire at a commercial building in San Jose, fire officials said. According to the San Jose Fire Department, the fire happened in the 400 block of Perrymont Avenue. No other details have been releeased at this time. This story is developing. Check back for...
Shooting injures man in Union City neighborhood; 3 suspects arrested in Oakland
UNION CITY -- Three suspects were arrested in Oakland following a shooting in a Union City residential neighborhood Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured.The shooting happened in the area of 8th and H Streets between Mission Blvd. and Railroad Ave. at about 12:36 p.m., Union City police said. The area is adjacent to Pathfinder Academy school, along with adult and preschool facilities. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, no lockdowns were needed, and there were no known threats to the community. Arriving officers learned that a 44-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. police said.Three suspects were later taken into custody in Oakland; Union City detectives responded and took over the investigation, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Nicolas Perry at NicolasP@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5266. Anonymous tips can be left at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.
Suspected arsonist detained after 10 fires are found in South Bay hills
A suspected arsonist has been detained in the South Bay after 10 fires were found in the Los Altos Hills. On Saturday, the Santa Clara County Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire near Josefa Lane.
NBC Bay Area
3 Arrested in Union City Shooting
Officials are investigating a shooting that took place in Union City Wednesday. According to the police department, the shooting happened in the area of 8th and H streets. At the scene, they found a 44-year-old man who was shot in the leg. The man had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
3 suspects related to Union City shooting taken into custody
Police are investigating a shooting near the area of Eighth and H Streets, according to a tweet from the Union City Police Department (UCPD).
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting Inside Muni Bus in San Francisco
Police are investigating a shooting inside a Muni bus that one dead and another injured in San Francisco Wednesday. The incident was reported in the area of Velasco Avenue and Santos Street at around 3:20 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they saw two people shot. Both were transported...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, who were both taken to a […]
Vallejo man hit by car at sideshow is recovering, family says
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo man is “doing wonderful” after he was hit by a car and seriously injured at a sideshow in July, his mother told KRON4. Tyler Ingersoll, 19, suffered traumatic brain injuries from the crash. “Tyler is doing wonderful, amazing even. He is in rehabilitation in San Francisco doing so good, […]
NBC Bay Area
Police Release Photos of Vehicles Involved in Little Saigon Robberies
The Oakland Police Department has released photos of the cars connected to the ransacking of Little Saigon businesses Monday. A total of seven shops were robbed and burglarized leaving business owners fed up with the ongoing crime in the neighborhood. The police department hopes these photos help identify the people responsible for the damage.
KTVU FOX 2
NBC Bay Area
17-Year-Old Boy Dies in San Francisco Shooting; Suspect At-Large
A 17-year-old boy died in a shooting in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Monday evening, police said. The shooting was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue. The teen was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to San Francisco police.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose firefighters find man's body in burned-out SUV
San Jose, CA - San Jose police and fire arson investigators are working collaboratively to discover if a car fire on Sunday was intentionally set. Around 5:45a.m., a reported car fire brought firefighters to Pomona Ave. near Barnard Ave., in the city’s Alma Neighborhood. Once the flames were out, officials made a grisly discovery – a man’s body lie in a burned out SUV.
L.A. Weekly
Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in 2-Vehicle Crash on Curtner Avenue [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 1, 2022) – Thursday morning, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a 2-vehicle crash on Curtner Avenue. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m., at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive. Investigators said a 2009 Toyota sedan made a left turn onto westbound...
rwcpulse.com
Redwood City area man hospitalized after assault
San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff's news release issued early Tuesday morning.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Pine Street in Contra Costa County
A fatality was reported after a car vs. pedestrian crash on Pine Street in the Walnut Creek area on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The incident took place around 1:50 a.m. at Pine Street and North Main Street, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality...
Salinas Police investigating attempted triple homicide on Salinas Street
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating an attempted triple homicide on the 200 block of Salinas Street that occurred Monday morning. At around 1:37 a.m., police went to the corner of Salinas Street and Howard Street for a ShotSpotter activation that showed multiple rounds had been fired, said police. They found evidence of a The post Salinas Police investigating attempted triple homicide on Salinas Street appeared first on KION546.
San Mateo deputies seek suspect in assault
(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff’s […]
