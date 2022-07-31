ArborWorks Pioneer Market Donate To Mariposa Safe Families

MARIPOSA COUNTY–The residents of Mariposa County are no stranger to devastating wildfires. In 2018 The Detwiler Fire burned over 80,000 acres and destroyed 63 residences. One year later, The Ferguson Fire burned almost 100,000 acres and took 6 months to contain completely. It is said history repeats itself and Mariposa County wildfires can be traced well back into the 1800’s . When the Agua and the Oak Fires threatened their community within a week of each other this July, “Mariposans” jumped right in to help each other. Nearby communities did too.

