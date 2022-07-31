ArborWorks Pioneer Market Donate To Mariposa Safe Families

sierranewsonline.com
These roads will take you to California’s highest places
Since these roads cut through remote and extreme wilderness, make sure to have everything you need in case of an unexpected emergency if you plan on traveling through any of them.
Central California SPCA participating in 'Clear the Shelters' campaign
The goal is to find forever homes for as many pets as possible. This month, the cost of adoption will be reduced by 50 percent for all animals.
yourcentralvalley.com
‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
GV Wire
Fresno Chaffee Zoo Defends Care of Elephants, Calls Lawsuit ‘Frivolous’
The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has moved to defend itself against a lawsuit after a nonprofit group, the Nonhuman Rights Project, filed a civil action against the popular venue. The group claims the zoo’s three African elephants — Amahle, Nolwazi, and Vusmusi — have been unlawfully imprisoned and restrained of their liberty.
sierranewsonline.com
Oak Fire Communities Remain Mariposa Strong
MARIPOSA COUNTY–The residents of Mariposa County are no stranger to devastating wildfires. In 2018 The Detwiler Fire burned over 80,000 acres and destroyed 63 residences. One year later, The Ferguson Fire burned almost 100,000 acres and took 6 months to contain completely. It is said history repeats itself and Mariposa County wildfires can be traced well back into the 1800’s . When the Agua and the Oak Fires threatened their community within a week of each other this July, “Mariposans” jumped right in to help each other. Nearby communities did too.
Oak Fire: Owners of destroyed homes face tens of thousands of dollars in rebuilding costs
Many Mariposa County residents who lost their homes were dropped by their insurance previously or hit by rate hikes that were too steep to pay.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
GEICO closes California insurance offices, lays off hundreds. State is ‘monitoring’ situation
GEICO has closed all of its 38 California agent offices that sell auto and homeowners policies and other lines and has also ended the practice of selling insurance through telephone agents in the state. Three offices in Sacramento, one in Roseville, three in Fresno and one in Modesto were among...
fresnoalliance.com
City Rolls Out Mobile Shower Unit
In April 2020, the Fresno City Council approved the funding and purchase of a mobile restroom and shower unit meant to serve the unhoused community. The funding was provided by federal CARES Act dollars. For many years, street family members, advocates and members of the Fresno community that have a...
sierranewsonline.com
Oak Fire in Mariposa Claims 124 Homes
MARIPOSA COUNTY–The Oak Fire has claimed 124 homes since it began burning on July 22, 2022. A total of 19,244 acres have been burned. Fire Officials are reporting the fire is 72% contained. Today, Monday, August 1st, 2022, the Local Assistance Center opens for anyone affected by the fire. It will be open from 9 to 7 in the Mariposa County High School Gym.
21 people, including kids, hospitalized after Greyhound bus crashes near Tulare, CHP says
'He had cuts all over his face, blood coming down, and it was scary': 34 passengers on a Greyhound bus traveling on Highway 99 on Wednesday morning went through a terrifying experience when the bus crashed and landed on its side near Tulare.
Man on walk mauled to death by group of dogs that escaped California home
SELMA, Calif. — Police are investigating after a group of dogs escaped from their California home and attacked a passerby, killing him. Richard Barry, 59, was known as “Hutch” to his family, KFSN reported. Barry’s brother and sister-in-law were driving by and witnessed the attack. The...
sierranewsonline.com
Former Coarsegold Resident Turns Roadblocks Into Triumph
Introduction by Shannon Grissom. Through the years, I have worked on a series of whimsical paintings inspired by my late mother and her childhood sock monkey. From the beginning, I had an oracle card deck in mind for the body of work and created each piece with a state of being in mind.
sierranewsonline.com
Celebration of Life for Walt Blackhall
OAKHURST — Walter Stanley Blackhall passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 27, at his home in Oakhurst, CA. He was born in Fresno, CA, on April 24, 1928, to Peter and Louise Blackhall. He began living in these mountain communities in 1957 when he and his young wife moved...
Bear found sitting in back of truck at Coarsegold home
Lisa and Seth Fisher went outside of their Coarsegold home and discovered a bear sitting in the back of their pickup truck.
School supply giveaway held at Merced clinic
Dozens of kids in the North Valley are now ready for the new school year. It's all thanks to a school supply giveaway that took place Monday night at the Family Care Clinic in Merced.
sierranewsonline.com
PG&E Donates To Agencies Assisting Oak Fire Victims
MARIPOSA, Calif. — To help Mariposa County customers affected by the ongoing Oak Fire, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has presented $90,000 to two organizations dedicated to helping with the recovery process. “These donations reflect the dedication that PG&E has to our hometowns. Many of our coworkers responded...
KMJ
2 Boys Who Drowned Saturday in Fresno Pond Are Identified
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office releases the names of two cousins who drowned on Saturday in north Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the cousins have been identified as 18-year-old Angel Manuel and 9-year-old Gonzalo Araiva. They died after being pulled around...
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
sierranewsonline.com
Yosemite Daily Conditions and Weather Report
MADERA COUNTY — Please see the attached PDFs from Visit Yosemite – Madera County for the Daily Conditions Report and for current weather conditions. Daily Conditions Report (PDF) Current Weather Conditions (PDF) The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias will reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 8 a.m. The...
Madera Tribune
Madera’s first murder case
Constable Herman Glas stands by Madera’s first jail, which held the woman accused of committing Madera’s first murder. In May of 1893, Madera County was carved out of Fresno County, and immediately the newspapers south of the San Joaquin River began a campaign of gloomy prognostications, the most serious of which was the prediction that lawlessness would reign supreme in the fledgling burg of Madera.
