ArborWorks Pioneer Market Donate To Mariposa Safe Families

Mariposa County, CA

 3 days ago
sierranewsonline.com

Oak Fire Communities Remain Mariposa Strong

MARIPOSA COUNTY–The residents of Mariposa County are no stranger to devastating wildfires. In 2018 The Detwiler Fire burned over 80,000 acres and destroyed 63 residences. One year later, The Ferguson Fire burned almost 100,000 acres and took 6 months to contain completely. It is said history repeats itself and Mariposa County wildfires can be traced well back into the 1800’s . When the Agua and the Oak Fires threatened their community within a week of each other this July, “Mariposans” jumped right in to help each other. Nearby communities did too.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
fresnoalliance.com

City Rolls Out Mobile Shower Unit

In April 2020, the Fresno City Council approved the funding and purchase of a mobile restroom and shower unit meant to serve the unhoused community. The funding was provided by federal CARES Act dollars. For many years, street family members, advocates and members of the Fresno community that have a...
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Oak Fire in Mariposa Claims 124 Homes

MARIPOSA COUNTY–The Oak Fire has claimed 124 homes since it began burning on July 22, 2022. A total of 19,244 acres have been burned. Fire Officials are reporting the fire is 72% contained. Today, Monday, August 1st, 2022, the Local Assistance Center opens for anyone affected by the fire. It will be open from 9 to 7 in the Mariposa County High School Gym.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Former Coarsegold Resident Turns Roadblocks Into Triumph

Introduction by Shannon Grissom. Through the years, I have worked on a series of whimsical paintings inspired by my late mother and her childhood sock monkey. From the beginning, I had an oracle card deck in mind for the body of work and created each piece with a state of being in mind.
COARSEGOLD, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Celebration of Life for Walt Blackhall

OAKHURST — Walter Stanley Blackhall passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 27, at his home in Oakhurst, CA. He was born in Fresno, CA, on April 24, 1928, to Peter and Louise Blackhall. He began living in these mountain communities in 1957 when he and his young wife moved...
OAKHURST, CA
sierranewsonline.com

PG&E Donates To Agencies Assisting Oak Fire Victims

MARIPOSA, Calif. — To help Mariposa County customers affected by the ongoing Oak Fire, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has presented $90,000 to two organizations dedicated to helping with the recovery process. “These donations reflect the dedication that PG&E has to our hometowns. Many of our coworkers responded...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KMJ

2 Boys Who Drowned Saturday in Fresno Pond Are Identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office releases the names of two cousins who drowned on Saturday in north Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the cousins have been identified as 18-year-old Angel Manuel and 9-year-old Gonzalo Araiva. They died after being pulled around...
FRESNO, CA
mynspr.org

Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds

Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sierranewsonline.com

Yosemite Daily Conditions and Weather Report

MADERA COUNTY — Please see the attached PDFs from Visit Yosemite – Madera County for the Daily Conditions Report and for current weather conditions. Daily Conditions Report (PDF) Current Weather Conditions (PDF) The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias will reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 8 a.m. The...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Madera Tribune

Madera’s first murder case

Constable Herman Glas stands by Madera’s first jail, which held the woman accused of committing Madera’s first murder. In May of 1893, Madera County was carved out of Fresno County, and immediately the newspapers south of the San Joaquin River began a campaign of gloomy prognostications, the most serious of which was the prediction that lawlessness would reign supreme in the fledgling burg of Madera.
MADERA COUNTY, CA

