ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Vigil held for Reynoldsburg woman, 18, killed in shooting

By Eric Halperin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jt8h3_0gzoQs4I00

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – The Reynoldsburg community gathered Sunday night to honor the life of a young woman taken too soon.

A’yanta Jarmon was shot and killed late Friday night .

Loved ones said she was kind and had a smile that would light up an entire room.

“When our community suffers a loss, it’s not just any one individual or small group; it’s all of us,” said Reynoldsburg Mayor Joe Begeny. “We are all here to mourn tonight with the family.”

Jarmon had just graduated from high school in Reynoldsburg, where she was on the cheer team. People at Sunday’s vigil said she made an impact on the field, off the field, and around the community.

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Candles were lined up outside the Reynoldsburg High School Livingston campus, where hundreds gathered, some holding each other, some holding purple and yellow balloons, the same colors Jarmon wore as she cheered for the Raiders.

“Just a light,” said Reynoldsburg Board of Education Vice President Angela Abram. “I think the attendance here tonight lets you know how much she impacted our entire community.”

Jarmon wasn’t just a cheerleader. She also spent at least two years on the school’s track team. Her coaches said she was the type of student-athlete to do everything with a smile.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iw2PP_0gzoQs4I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dwa2j_0gzoQs4I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLE1Y_0gzoQs4I00

“Such a bright future ahead of her,” said track and field assistant coach Darian Noble.

That future was taken away from her. Columbus police said Jarmon was shot and killed on the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue on Friday night. According to investigators, someone shot into a crowd at a party, hitting Jarmon and a 16-year-old who is expected to recover.

“Just unfortunate loss of a beautiful soul,” said Noble. “It’s just hard.”

$50K reward offered in fatal Reynolsburg shooting

Jarmon’s mother said her daughter went by A.J. and that she was a bright, smart young lady who would always make herself available to help others. She said the 18-year-old was one of a kind, with a smile that would light up a room.

Her track coach noticed the smile, too, especially when he asked her to run a new race.

“She thought about it for a minute and said, ‘OK, I’ll do it,’ with a smile and that’s how I remember her is that dang smile she had when she told me she was going to do it,” said track and field head coach Richard Ladowitz.

So far, police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 7

Ramona Jordan
2d ago

sorry for your loss. don't understand why kids can't come out and enjoy their lives today without all the shooting. is everybody mad at each other in the whole world. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🌹🌹

Reply
4
Kimberly rice
2d ago

So heartbreaking 💔 I know a few who were her cheer coach and they are devastated. So Beautiful and innocent with a bright future ahead. May God comfort her family and all lives she touched 💛💜✝️

Reply
3
Jimbo
2d ago

Why only come together AFTER the fact for the cameras? Why don't you hold get together's to teach so these atrocities don't happen???

Reply
3
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Infant girl shot in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people including an infant girl are hospitalized after shots were fired into a southeast Columbus home Wednesday evening. The shooting was reported on the 3700 block of Center Ridge Way at approximately 7:15 p.m. According to police, a caller said their “baby” had been hit by bullets shot into the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man seriously injured in south Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting at a south Columbus bar early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at Tootsie's Lounge on the 2400 block of South High Street just before 12:20 a.m., according to Columbus police. Columbus police said there was an altercation...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cheerleading#Violent Crime#Tripadvisor Candles
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in torso near Tootsies Lounge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning is expected to survive his injury. Police drove to the 2000 block of South High Street just after midnight on Aug. 3 on the report of a person shot. They found a man, 33, with a single gunshot wound […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting outside a Columbus convenience store back in June. Columbus police said Ke’Anu Logan, 21, has been arrested in connection with the June 25 incident that left 24-year-old Neal Smith dead and a 34-year-old woman injured. Police are looking for two other suspects […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man sentenced to 86 years for two fatal shootings

Columbus man sentenced to 86 years for two fatal shootings. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Qff22t. Columbus man sentenced to 86 years for two fatal …. Columbus schools board files unfair labor practice …. How retailers are dealing with overstock. Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good about …. Evening Weather Forecast 8-3-2022. Witnesses...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

2 killed, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were killed and three others were injured after a shooting in Ohio.The shooting happened Monday around 10 p.m. outside of a bar near Columbus. The victims were men ages 34 and 53, according to a preliminary police report obtained by The Columbus Dispatch. There are no suspects at this time, though police said it appeared there may have been multiple shooters and it could have possibly been a shootout, The Columbus Dispatch reports. 
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Pickaway Co. home invasion ends with intruder dead

The Scioto Post reported recently that a man was shot and killed after he invaded a Pickaway Co. home just before midnight. According to the report on July 14, 2022 at 2338 hours, Sheriff’s department was dispatched to 10565 Thrailkill Road on a shooting and a suspected burglar in the residence. Dispatch advised that the caller stated someone had gained entry into their home and did not know if he had weapons. The caller described the intruder as a larger black male. The caller stated they would be upstairs in their bedroom until law enforcement arrives on the scene.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police officer injured in car crash near Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer was taken to a hospital Tuesday after their cruiser was involved in a car accident. Police report that the officer was responding to a crash at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury roads at about 11 a.m. when their cruiser was involved in a separate accident. Both […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead after crash at intersection in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike. One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said. The victim was pronounced at...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Silver Alert issued for ‘endangered’ missing Gahanna woman

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A senior woman last seen in another state has now been reported missing, according to the Gahanna Division of Police. Darlene St. Louis, 77, was last seen Thursday morning in Fayette, Kentucky. She was on her way back to her home in Gahanna, but her family reported her missing when she […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Witnesses tell 911 motorcycle group is responsible for deadly bar shooting

Witnesses tell 911 motorcycle group is responsible for deadly bar shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QmR1Xr. Witnesses tell 911 motorcycle group is responsible …. Columbus schools board files unfair labor practice …. Columbus schools board files unfair labor practice …. How retailers are dealing with overstock. Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good...
NBC4 Columbus

Police, community unite in Columbus for National Night Out

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While violent crime numbers are down so far this year in Columbus, police leaders said one crime is too many. Events were held Tuesday night all across the country, aimed at making communities safer, and at one Columbus National Night Out event, the Columbus Division of Police chief said these events […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two people attacked while taking a walk in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Two individuals reported being pepper-sprayed while walking along a county road, according to law enforcement. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault that occurred Tuesday afternoon along County Road 550. According to the victims, a man driving an SUV came close...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
10TV

Columbus man sentenced to at least 86 years for 2 murders

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to 86 years to life in prison for two separate fatal shootings in 2020. The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said a jury convicted Rashad Short, 30, of shooting and killing Jordan Gray and Dante McCormick. In April 2020, Short shot Gray...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in two separate Columbus shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two victims are both in stable condition following two separate shootings within 10 minutes of each other Sunday night in Columbus. Columbus police said the first shooting was reported at approximately 8:20 p.m. outside a business on the 4400 block of Walford Street just off of Morse Road. The victim in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy