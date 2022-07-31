Hampton Roads Academy kicks off Operation School Supplies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Operation School Supplies kicked off Sunday at Hampton Roads Academy in Newport News.

Instead of accepting cash or card payments for the Academy’s Summer Soccer tournament, the athletics department asked kids to bring at least 3 school supplies. About 60 kids showed up to compete in the tournament.

All the supplies will go towards 10 On Your Side’s Operation School Supplies drive for a second consecutive year.

Peter Mertz, Head of Hampton Roads Academy, tells WAVY.COM that the campaign is an example of the Hampton Roads Academy’s mission of service and compassion.

Community partners like the Peninsula Soccer Officials Association agreed to referee for free. Gus’s New York Piza and Chick-Fil-La offered free food options to support the event.

Hampton Roads Academy Executive Board Treasurer, Chance McCary plans to enroll at Virginia Tech after his Senior year. McCary says the academy takes pride in being an active part in the community.

“I see that need. So, to be able to get a moving force to all participate and give back. It’s a really good feeling,” said McCary.

Giovonni Simelaro is a little nervous about the new school year, but he says he is looking forward to learning. His mom and her friends with ‘All The Way Up Jeeperz’ came from across the Tidewater area and Richmond to drop off supplies.

The Academy plans to host the supply drive again next year.

10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver will be out at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News for our Operation School Supplies drive this Friday, August 5th.

