GM Has 80,000 GMC Hummer EV Reservations So Far

Burnt Down C8 Corvette In Spain Wasn’t An E-Ray, GM Says
Late last week, GM Authority published photos of a C8 Corvette test vehicle that had burned down while undergoing testing in Spain. Rumors alleged the vehicle involved was a prototype for the upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray hybrid model, however GM has now disputed that claim. Chevrolet spokesperson, Trevor Thompkins, reached...
2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Gets New Vehicle Wrap
The 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing introduces a few important changes compared to the initial 2022 model year, including the addition of a new vehicle wrap, GM Authority has learned. According to GM Authority sources, the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing will include this new vehicle wrap as standard. The vehicle wrap...
Chevy Volt Among Best Used Hybrids And EVs Under $20K, Says KBB
More consumers may seek out an affordable hybrid or electric used vehicle in the coming years as gas prices continue to rise. GM fans that find themselves in the market for a well-priced, second-hand hybrid can remain loyal to the company, as the 2016 model year Chevy Volt is among the best eco-friendly used vehicles around, according to Kelley Blue Book.
GM To Double Super Cruise Road Network
GM has announced an expansion of its Super Cruise road network, effectively doubling the amount of roadway that the hands-free driving technology is compatible with in the United States and Canada. GM added 70,000 miles of roadway to the semi-autonomous Super Cruise system’s memory back in 2019, making it compatible...
Small Cadillac Electric Crossover Spied On The Road
GM Authority reported in March that GM was developing a new small electric Cadillac crossover model that would undercut the Cadillac Lyriq in the automaker’s burgeoning EV product protfolio. Now our spies have captured the first photos of this future small Cadillac EV undergoing testing on public roads in Michigan, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the future XT4-sized offering.
All-New Chevy Seeker Debuts Brand’s Latest Design Evolution
General Motors revealed the all-new 2023 Chevy Seeker on July 28th in Shanghai, where Chevrolet’s new global compact crossover made its world debut highlighting the brand’s latest design evolution. The all-new Chevy Seeker introduces the brand’s latest design language and becomes Chevrolet’s first all-new vehicle to receive it...
Here’s What GM Recommends If Diesel Exhaust Fluid Was Added To The Fuel System
Refuelling and tending to a diesel engine can cause confusion among uninformed or inexperienced users. In addition to accidentally refilling the fuel tank with gasoline instead of diesel, some motorists may mistakenly put the Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) into the fuel tank, which can affect the performance of the fuel pump module, or lead to more serious problems.
Chevy Brand Incentives Down 60 Percent In Q2 2022
Incentive spending at GM remains down from last year, with the value of available incentives for the automaker’s mass-market Chevy brand falling by nearly 60 percent in the second quarter of this year, mirroring incentive spending in Q1. The average incentive offered on a Chevy vehicle in Q1 2022...
GM’s Cruise To Map Dubai Roadways For Robotaxi Deployment
Cruise has deployed two Chevy Bolt EV test vehicles in Dubai for digital mapping and data collection as part of the GM-owned company’s ongoing expansion into the United Arab Emirates. While Cruise operates its Chevy Bolt EV-based prototypes in fully autonomous mode in the United States, the two vehicles...
2023 GMC Sierra HD Configurator Now Live
The online configurator for the 2032 GMC Sierra HD is live on the automaker’s website, allowing users to select their preferred options and features for the full-size heavy-duty pickup and view a complete pricing summary. The 2023 GMC Sierra HD configurator allows users to select their preferred body style...
Removing And Reattaching VIN On A Classic Car No Longer Against The Law In Arizona
It just became a little bit easier to restore a pre-1981 classic car in the state of Arizona, all thanks to a campaign backed by major collector car auction company Barrett-Jackson. Following a unanimous vote from the Arizona House of Representatives and State Senate, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed...
Most 2022 Corvette Buyers Chose The FE4 Magnetic Ride Z51 Suspension
Production of the 2022 Corvette Stingray concluded in May, with GM shifting to production of the mildly updated 2023 model year late that month. Now, the automaker has released a full sales breakdown for the 2022 Corvette, clearly outlining which exterior and interior colors and available options were the most popular for the outgoing model year.
Here’s When 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Road Atlanta IMSA Edition Production Will Start
The Cadillac Blackwing sedans are the most track-capable production models to ever wear the Caddy crest, and as a nod to the luxury marque’s apex-hunting accomplishments, Cadillac is now offering up the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Editions. Available in three flavors, each of which is named after an iconic American race track, GM Authority is now taking a closer look at the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Road Atlanta IMSA Edition with the following spotlight.
2023 Chevy Colorado WT: The Workhorse
The third-generation Chevy Colorado pickup has arrived for the 2023 model year, ushering in a long list of changes and updates. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the base 2023 Chevy Colorado WT (Work Truck) with the following GM Authority trim level spotlight. For those who may be...
GMC Sierra Discount Reaches $2,550 In August 2022
In August 2022, a GMC Sierra discount continues offering up to $2,550 on select configurations of the 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited, and up to $1,500 on select configurations of the refreshed 2022 Sierra 1500. The Professional Grade brand also offers interest-free financing on 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited and Sierra 1500...
2023 Chevy Malibu Drops Premier Trim, 2.0L Engine
The 2023 Chevy Malibu is the eighth model year of the ninth-generation nameplate, introducing a handful of updates and changes as compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Malibu will no longer offer the Premier trim level, nor will it offer the turbocharged 2.0L I4 LTG gasoline engine and GM 9-speed automatic transmission.
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 MultiPro Tailgate Under Constraint
The start of regular production (SORP) for the light-duty 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 is scheduled to begin on August 29th. Unfortunately, parts constraints will be in effect from the moment production commences, GM Authority has learned. The multi-position GMC MultiPro tailgate will be under constraint on the 2023 GMC Sierra...
GM Future Roads And Inrix Release Safety View Cloud-Based Analytics Solution: Video
GM has announced the new Safety View software that it developed with intelligent mobility company Inrix Inc. has become available to city planners nationwide, offering transportation officials a new way to access critical traffic data. The development of the Safety View by GM Future Roads & Inrix software, as it’s...
Callaway Launches Refreshed Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra SC602 Supercharger Package
The refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 already include a wealth of updates and changes over the pre-refresh Limited models and 2021 model year, but for those customers eager to bless their pickup with some serious under-hood performance, Callaway Cars is now offering its new SC602 Supercharger package.
Custom 2022 Cadillac Escalade By Larte Design Boasts Carbon Fiber Parts: Video
A Russian tuning company called Larte Design has unveiled a new widebody kit for the current Cadillac Escalade that dramatically transforms the exterior styling of the full-size SUV, giving it a sportier and more aggressive appearance. Larte Design’s “Esthete” widebody kit for the Cadillac Escalade includes a custom carbon fiber...
