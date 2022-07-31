GM Has 80,000 GMC Hummer EV Reservations So Far

The Cadillac Blackwing sedans are the most track-capable production models to ever wear the Caddy crest, and as a nod to the luxury marque’s apex-hunting accomplishments, Cadillac is now offering up the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Editions. Available in three flavors, each of which is named after an iconic American race track, GM Authority is now taking a closer look at the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Road Atlanta IMSA Edition with the following spotlight.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO