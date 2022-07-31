ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

DB Jordan Matthews closing in on a decision

By Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods Senior Editor
Scarlet Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
texas.rivals.com

Scarlet Nation

Marcus Calvin knew football was his future, commits to Kansas

Growing up Marcus Calvin would have never believed he would be going to college to play football. Calvin played on the AAU basketball circuit against some of the top teams in the nation. To this day, at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds he handles the ball on the perimeter, drives and shoots...
LAWRENCE, KS
Scarlet Nation

Major programs in the mix for Rivals100 DE Kamarion Franklin

LAKE CORMORANT, Miss. -- Kamarion Franklin has established himself as a top prospect in the class of 2024. Franklin put together a dominant sophomore campaign on film and has impressed in camp settings since the conclusion of the 2021 season. Standing at 6-6 and tipping the scales at 255 pounds,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Tigers land 4-star guard

Bruce Pearl is California dreaming. The ninth-year head coach grabbed the first piece to his 2023 class Tuesday in 4-star point guard Aden Holloway from California. "The culture there, it fits me," Holloway said on Instagram live. "They’re giving me the opportunity to be great, so it’s up to me how far I go."
BASKETBALL
Scarlet Nation

Nick Smith Jr. named USA Today National Player of the Year

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube, Apple and Spotify. The highest-ranked recruit in the Rivals-era of Razorback Basketball, Nick Smith Jr., just added another accolade to his legendary high school career....
NBA
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Scarlet Nation

NC State basketball 2024 hot board

NC State has been busy forming its class of 2024 potential recruiting board in June and July during the various evaluation periods. NC State had offered Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth junior power forward Jarin Stevenson, Pittsboro Northwood junior wing Drake Powell and junior wing Paul McNeil of Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County were offered last fall.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

