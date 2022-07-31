DB Jordan Matthews closing in on a decision

texas.rivals.com
Marcus Calvin knew football was his future, commits to Kansas
Growing up Marcus Calvin would have never believed he would be going to college to play football. Calvin played on the AAU basketball circuit against some of the top teams in the nation. To this day, at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds he handles the ball on the perimeter, drives and shoots...
Major programs in the mix for Rivals100 DE Kamarion Franklin
LAKE CORMORANT, Miss. -- Kamarion Franklin has established himself as a top prospect in the class of 2024. Franklin put together a dominant sophomore campaign on film and has impressed in camp settings since the conclusion of the 2021 season. Standing at 6-6 and tipping the scales at 255 pounds,...
Tigers land 4-star guard
Bruce Pearl is California dreaming. The ninth-year head coach grabbed the first piece to his 2023 class Tuesday in 4-star point guard Aden Holloway from California. "The culture there, it fits me," Holloway said on Instagram live. "They’re giving me the opportunity to be great, so it’s up to me how far I go."
Nick Smith Jr. named USA Today National Player of the Year
Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube, Apple and Spotify. The highest-ranked recruit in the Rivals-era of Razorback Basketball, Nick Smith Jr., just added another accolade to his legendary high school career....
NC State basketball 2024 hot board
NC State has been busy forming its class of 2024 potential recruiting board in June and July during the various evaluation periods. NC State had offered Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth junior power forward Jarin Stevenson, Pittsboro Northwood junior wing Drake Powell and junior wing Paul McNeil of Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County were offered last fall.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Clearwater Central Christian is as talented as they come in 1A-Metro
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA – The city of Clearwater has themselves a few teams that could be making a lot of noise this season, but Clearwater Central Catholic might bring the most talent and fanfare around them. From talented athletes like Nate Johnson III and Curtis Roberts to a head coach in ...
