Los Angeles, CA

Inside LAX with Airport Operation + New Control Tower Visit

samchui.com
 4 days ago
samchui.com

CBS LA

LAX introduces first Automated People Mover train car with goal of reducing traffic at airport

The Los Angeles International Airport revealed its first Automated People Mover train car Tuesday, moving forward toward the future of how travelers will be able to go to and from the airport.The driverless train system is the centerpiece of LAX's Landside Access Modernization Program, featuring six stations that include connections to the Metro light rail system. On Tuesday, local politicians and officials, including Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles), gathered at the airport's Maintenance and Storage Facility for the celebratory event."I am excited and proud to see the first train cars delivered for LAX's Automated People Mover," Waters said. "Construction has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Santa Clarita EV Charging Stations

Six charging stations were recently installed at the Canyon Country Community Center, which has been a popular location for charging. As a result of more electric vehicle options and the recent increase of gas prices, there has never been a better time to drive electric. It is evident that more Santa Clarita residents are driving electric vehicles because city-owned stations have provided more than 8,000 sessions this year alone, with an average of more than 400 unique drivers monthly.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods

East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Frank Gehry’s New 45-Story Luxury Apartment Complex Opens in Downtown LA

Click here to read the full article. Prolific architect Frank Gehry is known for creating iconic cultural landmarks, from the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao to the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, and beyond. The California-based architect’s latest project, however, is a bit closer to home. The Grand by Gehry, developed by Related Companies, is a 45-story luxury apartment complex in Downtown Los Angeles and leasing just launched for the new building. There will be 436 bespoke residences ranging from spacious studios to three bedrooms overlooking Downtown Los Angeles and beyond. It’s located within The Grand LA, Downtown Los Angeles’ newest dynamic lifestyle and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AccuWeather

Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas

The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Covid Numbers Plummet In Los Angeles, Daily Case Tally Down Nearly 50% In Past Week

Click here to read the full article. Over the last seven days, the average number of daily new Covid cases in Los Angeles was 5,332, an 11% decrease from one week ago when the average number of daily new cases reported was 6,014. While the 7-day average of cases is a reliable number, it does not indicate the trend in cases, which is decidedly down. Last Monday, the one-day number of daily new cases recorded in Los Angeles was 6,422. Today, just eight days later, the 24-hour tally is just 3,227. That’s very near a 50% drop in one week. Muddying...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

3 of the best pros of living in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. As permanent remote work becomes the norm for many individuals, more homeowners are fleeing the most costly areas than a year ago. According to a Redfin research issued last month, Los Angeles ranks second in the country for outbound movements as the cost of living and house prices continue to rise and homeowners migrate to less costly locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Top Neighborhoods In Canyon Country, California, Worth Investing In

UNITED STATES—Home to 68,854 residents, Canyon Country, California, is a dense and vibrant place with a family-friendly and suburban feel. Are you looking to invest in properties in the Santa Clarita area?. This guide will cover the top neighborhoods, from dated areas to brand new communities, so that you...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach passes $25 healthcare worker minimum wage

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Long Beach City Council announced Wednesday it voted 9-0 in favor of a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in the Southern California city. With the vote, Long Beach becomes the fourth city in Los Angeles County to pass a fair wage ordinance for healthcare workers. The other cities to pass a similar measure are Los Angeles, Downey and Monterey Park.
LONG BEACH, CA
citywatchla.com

One WOKE Valley Resident Wants To Shut Down A 15 Year BBQ Tradition

I will call the Woodland Hills resident who does not like the scent of BBQ “M.E.” “M.E.” has tried for over 3 years to close down the weekend BBQ at Jim’s Market on Fallbrook in Woodland Hills. I am using the initials “M.E.” to avoid any legal issues with this “WOKE” Valley resident who is not hesitant to use the courts for his complaint and personal gain.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

19 Classic Los Angeles Greasy Spoons Every Angeleno Should Try

Los Angeles has a wealth of great diners offering everything from breakfast staples like scrambled eggs and toast to lunchtime patty melts, salads, and evening staples like smothered sandwiches and chicken pot pies. Most every neighborhood has one or more diners that locals love, so here are just a few of the many, many options spread from Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley to San Pedro and Pasadena, sorted geographically.
LOS ANGELES, CA
matadornetwork.com

The 6 Best Wineries and Tasting Rooms in Los Angeles

Once upon a time, Los Angeles was known as The City of Vines. There were over 100 wine producers in the area. In the 1850s, Los Angeles was a rural town, and German immigrants led much of the wine making efforts. The wine industry took a big hit in the 1880s when Pierce’s disease (which kills the leaves on the grapevines) struck hard. Following that period, Prohibition, urbanization, and the proliferation of citrus farms marked the end of Los Angeles as the epicenter of California wine. But there are still Los Angeles wineries that are well worth a visit on your next trip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Meet the Cambodian Cowboy, a Texas Barbecue Pitmaster in Long Beach

Long Beach chef Chad Phuong’s life sometimes feels like a triptych, three independent panels in time that collectively portray a full scene. There is Cambodia, the place of his birth, where he bore witness to genocide before escaping with his mother. There is Long Beach, where he arrived as a refugee and found a whole new life. And there are the grazing fields of Hereford, Texas, considered one of the nation’s centers of beef production. Phuong has channeled all three into his current life as the community-dubbed Cambodian Cowboy, a meat-slinging American Cambodian character who smokes and grills from a mobile setup that he attaches to his Toyota Tundra, selling food under the name Battambong BBQ.
LONG BEACH, CA

