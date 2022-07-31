CLOWN HOUSE is more than clowning around

utahtheatrebloggers.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Peek into the future with DO ANDROIDS DREAM OF ELECTRIC FRIENDS?
PROVO — There is a special place in my heart for experimental theatre pieces. They are a glorious deviation from the overdone Utahn golden age classics. Local experimental productions are exhilarating and thought provoking as interesting artists inhabit intimate spaces with their unique, creative brilliance. Many experimental theater pieces include an intoxicatingly wonderful amount of audience interaction, and this show is no exception. Winning my personal award for most intriguing title of a play, Do Androids Dream of Electric Friends? from Robot Roommate Company is a stimulating delight that leaves me curious for more.
Seeing HADESTOWN at the Eccles is worth going to hell and back
SALT LAKE CITY — The musical Hadestown, with music, lyrics, and book by Anais Mitchell, opened on Broadway in March of 2019 with a pre-Broadway life in London and Off-Broadway. Directed by and developed with Rachel Chavkin, the show combines the Greek myths of Orpheus and Euridyce and Hades and Persephone, and add the flair of New Orleans Jazz music.
Toxic friendships take a TRIP at the GREAT SALT LAKE FRINGE FEST
SALT LAKE CITY — Sometimes going to a one-act play is more about getting introduced to an idea or a concept more than a completely fleshed out story. Such is the experience of attending Trip at the Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival. Written by Cordelia Brand, Trip did not come together, but it still had some interesting ideas batted about.
You’ve got to buy a ticket or two for OLIVER! in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — Lionel Bart’s Oliver!, directed by Margo Watson, is an entertaining musical the whole family will love. The play starts off with the energetic song “Food Glorious Food,” performed by Ryan Clark, as Oliver, and the workhouse children. Clark was a pleasure to watch and captured my heart as the sad little orphan boy whose mischievous personality had him bouncing from home to home and wondering “Where Is Love?” Despite his young age (only 8-years-old) Clark performed with maturity and poise. During the opening scene he experienced microphone problems but carried on as if nothing had happened until it could get fixed. The other children were just as amusing to watch. Dressed by costumer Marie Crawford in rags and patches, each child brought an endless amount of energy to the play and a personality to their character that made me feel like I was truly witnessing the shenanigans of childhood.
WATCH ME DISAPPEAR makes visible the challenges of healing
SALT LAKE CITY — Certain shows that you watch at the Fringe Festival in Salt Lake City really know how to get to you. Watch Me Disappear, written and directed by Tami Anderson, is just such a show. With a huge trigger warning about sexual abuse, self-medicating, and cutting, this show follows the story of Aeryn (played masterfully by Pidgin Greer) as she tries to go through a normal life while haunted by the adult abuser of her 10-year-old self. This abuser (played by Jeffrey Owen) is a ghostlike figure who interferes with Aeryn as she tries to interact with her friends, family, and intimate partners.
This Blue Collar Comedian’s Farewell Show Will Be In Salt Lake City
Blue Collar Comedy Tour comedian Bill Engvall has decided that he is going to retire. However, before he does, he is going to make one final stop in Salt Lake City to share some laughs. If you are a fan of the Blue Collar Comedy Series, you aren't going to want to miss this.
The best things to do in Utah in August
UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
Buzzing around downtown Ogden
The Beehive Bash returned for the second year to the Monarch Studios on 25th street in Ogden. The Monarch holds and rents studios out to different artists and creatives in the Ogden area. The Beehive Bash activities included live music, specialty vendors, beers, ax throwing and a pie eating contest.
Seasoned hikers encounter bear on Park City trail
PARK CITY, Utah — When Tori Trombley and Emily Hansen went hiking in Park City on Thursday, they expected their day to be much like the other 300 days a […]
New tunnel at SLC airport will make walk between concourses shorter
Construction is underway on a new tunnel at the Salt Lake City International airport that will make the walk from the main terminal to Concourse B shorter.
Layton family receives community support after daughter given grim diagnosis
Parents of a seven-year-old Layton girl were given news that is any parent is terrified to receive; their daughter was given just nine to eighteen months to live.
Neighbors set up new Tooele homeless center one stitch at a time
A new homeless resource center in Tooele isn't expected to open for another year, but neighbors are already working to set it up.
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
Goats and sheep used to help prevent Utah wildfires
Basin Recreation is employing goats and sheep to help prevent fires. The company, 4 Leaf Ranch, brought over 300 animals to the field – some sheep, one male goat and mainly female goats.
Mom-and-pop restaurants in Utah strive to stay affordable despite inflation
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
'They said it was because we are gay': Victims of Sandy hate-crime investigation speak out
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — What started as a simple goodnight hug outside a Sandy home has now led to a hate-crime investigation. Police arrested a juvenile who is accused of physically attacking two men who reported they were targeted by a group of people yelling homophobic slurs at them.
WATCH: Springville explosion captured on video during storm
Utah dealt with its fair share of severe thunderstorms Monday night. An ABC4 viewer was able to capture an explosion that resulted from the frightening storm.
SLC International Airport shares ‘underwater’ central tunnel progress
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City International Airport is just two years away from having a new central tunnel. “It’s pretty fantastic because a year ago this was just a mud hole,” said Bill Wyatt, Executive Director of Salt Lake City International Airport. The new tunnel will give travelers a straight shot from Concourse […]
Father of five killed in fiery crash before 25th anniversary
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A fiery crash in southern Utah took the life of a Bountiful father of five kids. The family said it’s a miracle the three daughters who were with him made it out alive. Dave Barnett, 51, was coming home from a family vacation in Moab...
59 reasons to arrive early for your next flight out of the SLC airport
This story is sponsored by Salt Lake City International Airport. Gone are the days when you could sleep in, make a mad dash through the airport like the characters in "Home Alone" and board your flight with seconds to spare. While the Transportation Security Administration has no set rule about how early you should arrive, they do recommend leaving plenty of time for parking, checking in and going through security.
