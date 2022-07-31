ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLOWN HOUSE is more than clowning around

By SimonFest Theatre Co.
 3 days ago
Peek into the future with DO ANDROIDS DREAM OF ELECTRIC FRIENDS?

PROVO — There is a special place in my heart for experimental theatre pieces. They are a glorious deviation from the overdone Utahn golden age classics. Local experimental productions are exhilarating and thought provoking as interesting artists inhabit intimate spaces with their unique, creative brilliance. Many experimental theater pieces include an intoxicatingly wonderful amount of audience interaction, and this show is no exception. Winning my personal award for most intriguing title of a play, Do Androids Dream of Electric Friends? from Robot Roommate Company is a stimulating delight that leaves me curious for more.
Seeing HADESTOWN at the Eccles is worth going to hell and back

SALT LAKE CITY — The musical Hadestown, with music, lyrics, and book by Anais Mitchell, opened on Broadway in March of 2019 with a pre-Broadway life in London and Off-Broadway. Directed by and developed with Rachel Chavkin, the show combines the Greek myths of Orpheus and Euridyce and Hades and Persephone, and add the flair of New Orleans Jazz music.
Toxic friendships take a TRIP at the GREAT SALT LAKE FRINGE FEST

SALT LAKE CITY — Sometimes going to a one-act play is more about getting introduced to an idea or a concept more than a completely fleshed out story. Such is the experience of attending Trip at the Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival. Written by Cordelia Brand, Trip did not come together, but it still had some interesting ideas batted about.
You’ve got to buy a ticket or two for OLIVER! in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK — Lionel Bart’s Oliver!, directed by Margo Watson, is an entertaining musical the whole family will love. The play starts off with the energetic song “Food Glorious Food,” performed by Ryan Clark, as Oliver, and the workhouse children. Clark was a pleasure to watch and captured my heart as the sad little orphan boy whose mischievous personality had him bouncing from home to home and wondering “Where Is Love?” Despite his young age (only 8-years-old) Clark performed with maturity and poise. During the opening scene he experienced microphone problems but carried on as if nothing had happened until it could get fixed. The other children were just as amusing to watch. Dressed by costumer Marie Crawford in rags and patches, each child brought an endless amount of energy to the play and a personality to their character that made me feel like I was truly witnessing the shenanigans of childhood.
WATCH ME DISAPPEAR makes visible the challenges of healing

SALT LAKE CITY — Certain shows that you watch at the Fringe Festival in Salt Lake City really know how to get to you. Watch Me Disappear, written and directed by Tami Anderson, is just such a show. With a huge trigger warning about sexual abuse, self-medicating, and cutting, this show follows the story of Aeryn (played masterfully by Pidgin Greer) as she tries to go through a normal life while haunted by the adult abuser of her 10-year-old self. This abuser (played by Jeffrey Owen) is a ghostlike figure who interferes with Aeryn as she tries to interact with her friends, family, and intimate partners.
ABC4

The best things to do in Utah in August

UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
Buzzing around downtown Ogden

The Beehive Bash returned for the second year to the Monarch Studios on 25th street in Ogden. The Monarch holds and rents studios out to different artists and creatives in the Ogden area. The Beehive Bash activities included live music, specialty vendors, beers, ax throwing and a pie eating contest.
59 reasons to arrive early for your next flight out of the SLC airport

This story is sponsored by Salt Lake City International Airport. Gone are the days when you could sleep in, make a mad dash through the airport like the characters in "Home Alone" and board your flight with seconds to spare. While the Transportation Security Administration has no set rule about how early you should arrive, they do recommend leaving plenty of time for parking, checking in and going through security.
