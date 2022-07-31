Did Peggy really prefer Grant and Phil over Sam?

forums.digitalspy.com
Are you enjoying EastEnders at present?
**Remember folks not all of us have watched the box set on the iplayer so please no spoilers**. They are introducing the new characters gradually rather than all at once. They are wrapping up some plot strands that have been left hanging for some time. They are making more balance...
EE - Sharon & Suki
Great to finally seeing Sharon & Suki sharing scenes next week on EastEnders. Looking forward to these scenes. Tbh I love every scene Suki is in. She just completely commands your attention every time. She’s so watchable!. Looking forward to these scenes. Tbh I love every scene Suki is...
EastEnders a Disappointing Gig for Gwen Taylor?
Like Maggie Steed before her Eastenders has proved to be a disappointing Gig for Gwen Taylor. The 83 year old Actress is a far better Actor than what she has been given on EE but she hasn't been given a chance and is the latest in a long line of Older Actors have been wasted on the Show.
Corrie Actress quits
Millie Gibson has quit her role as Kelly Neelan and will leave in the Autumn. They certainly got their use out of the character. Best of luck to Millie. Now is the time to finally wrap up Gary's story - have him die protecting Kelly from all the thugs he has on his back. Have Kelly leave as she feels guilty and just wants to move on from Weatherfield.
The Baby - Sky Atlantic
A horror-comedy starring Michelle de Swarte and Amira Ghazalla. Has anyone seen this? I think it's currently on Ep5 at Sky Atlantic pace but i binge-watched all 8 episodes over the course of a week. A story about a woman who's bored with her friends being mums or about to become mums and a possessed baby that literally falls into her life which she can't escape from.
Jason Herbison finally says why Kylie & Jason didn't have many lines
"Our discussions with Jason (Donovan) and Kylie were always about making a small appearance. They didn’t want to overshadow the current cast or make the finale about them. Plus more importantly, we also filmed their scenes before I’d written the episode, so whatever we filmed had to fit in with that. I hate to see Kylie copping any criticism – she was nothing short of amazing on the day,” he said.
Hospital scenes in soap
Does anyone get annoyed when hospital scenes in soaps, show characters being completely rude shouty and abusive to the doctors treating their relatives?. I know it’s meant to show their “frustration” but in real life, the medical staff would say; “if you continue to talk to me like that, I’ll have to ask you to leave”.
Voting Figures
The only good thing about them getting second was seeing his face! If it had been 4th he would’ve been off camera seething instead we got to see his smug face right up until he didn’t hear his name!. He is a vile little man and the sooner...
Humane Mouse Catchers
I've been looking on Amazon but there are so many, and the feed back isn't very reassuring. I have one of the cheap black ones, but my unwanted visitor seems to have developed the knack of taking the biscuit without getting trapped. I quite like the see through ones, but just don't know which one to go for. Any recommendation from your own experience?
Mock the Week axed
The Sun is reporting that the BBC have axed Mock the Week. Will you miss it?. Thank goodness went shit when Frankie, Russell, Hugh,Andy left. Thank goodness went shit when Frankie, Russell, Hugh,Andy left. Thank goodness went shit when Frankie, Russell, Hugh,Andy left. Yep - always look forward to a...
Vote to SAVE or EVICT?
The live shows are eviction nights, not salvation nights. The crowds chant "Get X out" not "Keep Y in". Probably it should be vote to evict but I prefer vote to save. It tends to keep the big characters safe and get the boring ones out. Probably it should be...
Christmas Special 2022 - Wish List
Who would you like to see take part in this year's Christmas special if it is returning contestants?. If it is returning instead of new contestants, I’ll guess something like. I’m pretty sure he’s already done the Christmas special, partnered with Amy. Edit: I’ve found out he’s...
Best song on Now 47: PART 5
The final poll for Now 47, please vote on the previous polls if you haven’t already. Every vote counts. Nelly - Country Grammar (Hot…) Very underrated solo Spice Girl song, Mel B’s music was not appreciated enough and Tell Me is a nostalgic R&B song for me.
Tool to remove basin taps
Can someone recommend what tool I would need to remove the taps from a basin in my bathroom?. Someone told me to look for a claw, but I have and the results are sketchy. I've never used one, but I've always thought they look very difficult to use, particularly as you're in a very confined space.
David’ s Debts (Emmerdale)
Have all David’s debts now been paid, thanks to Victoria or are there some more money problems that will come back to bite him?. Also I thought it rather odd that he only let Victoria know he was off on his jaunts again helping someone out again only when his taxi arrived to take him away? I thought they were partners and seeing as she has just bailed him out, where has he got the money from to enable him just to disappear again? I am taking it he is off to Portugal …… I missed just what he was talking about as his reasons for disappearing.
How would you currently rate Coronation Street?
Not terrible, but not good either. Distinctly average for me at the moment. The show needs a new producer with fresh ideas. Easy with Ty,Fuzz and Phill crap and then Aud's Money crap and even worse Angry little Kev and Stephen scenes.... Dims little Dimmer Need I go on?. Posts:...
