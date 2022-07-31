www.happeningsmagazine.net
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
restaurantclicks.com
Our Review of The Veranda in Fort Myers
Growing up in a tourism hotspot like Fort Myers, Florida means you get used to seeing restaurants come and go. As rewarding and profitable as business can be during the season, not all restaurants have what it takes to make it through year-round in our little slice of paradise, regardless of how amazing their food might be.
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
Fish-Tale Marina, 7325 Estero Blvd. (behind Santini Plaza), Fort Myers Beach; 239-747- 6500 or www.thefishtalemarina.com. Here’s a spot away from the hubbub of the beach and the pier and the traffic on Estero Island. You can arrive by boat at the marina or, like most of us, arrive by car, and enjoy the fruits of the sea. Cool off with fresh shrimp ceviche or a plate of oysters, then tuck into grouper or a sandwich — barbecued pork turns up in a of dishes.
Florida Weekly
THE DISH: Highlights from local menus
The Place: Junkanoo on the Beach, 3040 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-6139; www.junkanoobeachfmb.com. The Price: Grouper dinner $24.99; Cajun blackened shrimp tacos $17.99. The Details: While Southwest Florida features plenty of resort-themed dining, a restaurant directly on the beach is rarer. And a beachfront restaurant with its own no-hassle...
Florida Weekly
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen coming to North Naples
Q: I heard Cheddar’s would be coming to Naples. Do you happen to know where it will be located? Thank you. Q: Just back in town and see a perimeter fence around the former Sweet Tomato (next to P.F. Changs on Tamiami). Any idea what’s happening there? Thanks.
WINKNEWS.com
Mechanical issues closed many Sun Splash rides, upsetting customers
No fun in the sun on Wednesday for a lot of families trying to cool off at a water park, and they’re not happy about it. Sun Splash Family Water Park in Cape Coral is dealing with mechanical issues and that closed a lot of the park’s attractions.
naplesillustrated.com
Marissa Collections in the Spotlight
It may come as no surprise to devoted patrons of Marissa Collections that the luxury fashion boutique bested national brands when it was awarded the 2022 GEM Award for Retail Excellence by the Jewelers of America. The family-owned and -operated fashion boutique was founded in Naples in 1975 and expanded in recent years with a second boutique in Palm Beach. Founders Marissa and Burt Hartington, and their son Jay, the company’s CEO, accepted the honor at the twentieth annual award show at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The event featured celebrity speakers such as Blake Lively, Jennifer Connelly, and Lily Allen. Marissa Collections—offering a curated selection of designer jewelry and apparel, handbags, shoes, and accessories for men and women—beat Saks Fifth Avenue and Muse. “This is such a remarkable industry,” Jay Hartington said in accepting the honor. “I am proud and in awe every day working with you and to call so many of you my friends.”
gulfshorebusiness.com
Pizzata Pizzeria builds new Naples business on sourdough
Sourdough pizza puts Pizzata Pizzeria + Aperitivo on another level. Patrons will be able to have the first taste of Pizzata’s naturally leavened pizza dough—created by a three- to five-day fermentation process—starting with the pizzeria’s soft opening Wednesday at Piper’s Crossing, where Airport-Pulling meets Immokalee Road in North Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers church to give away school supplies, bikes, more on Saturday
Mount Hermon Church plans to help parents with expensive back-to-school shopping by handing out backpacks and giving away bikes, gift cards and groceries at its Community Fun Day on Saturday. The annual event, being held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2856 Douglas St., is for parents and students...
Gabby Petito’s mom to appear on TODAY
Gabby Petito's mom, Nicole Schmidt, will appear on TODAY, the show announced in a tweet Wednesday.
Manatee chases alligator in Sarasota park, video shows
A video captured the moment an alligator was playfully chased away by a large manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday.
floridapolitics.com
Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida
Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of 800 Apartment Units in Fort Myers
LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC recently acquired management control for three apartment properties in Fort Myers, adding to the company’s growing property management portfolio throughout Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005817/en/ The Park at Veneto is 1 of 3 multi-family properties in Fort Myers, Florida, that was part of a recent $152 million recapitalization deal. Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC was appointed the controlling property manager for all three properties, totaling 800 units. (Photo: Business Wire)
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers land sells for $30.8M
In this Gulfshore Business report, new developments continue to go up across Southwest Florida, thanks, in part, to some big real estate deals. Just east of I-75 and north of State Road 82 in Fort Myers 64 acres were sold for $30,800,000. Varden Capital Properties, based in Atlanta, bought the...
businessobserverfl.com
Brokerage buys pair of vacation rental firms — including one that leases houses for $100K a month
John R. Wood Properties continues to grow its market presence in Southwest Florida. The latest news announcement is the brokerage has reached merger agreements with two vacation rental companies, Fort Myers-based Resort Harbour Properties and Naples-based The Holiday Life. Terms of the deals weren’t disclosed. The deals follow a move in April, when John R. Wood Properties acquired a Pine Island-based vacation rental company.
wengradio.com
“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches
The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL residents asked to stay inside due to green algae stench
Residents asked to stay inside because of a smell so bad from green algae blooming in a Southwest Florida canal. The bloom happened in the Rubican Canal in Cape Coral with the smell permeating the area. The smell is so strong and dense that the only way to escape it is by getting inside.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County teachers return to classrooms
Teachers are back in Lee County classrooms on Tuesday, with 450 new teachers joining the school district before classes start next Monday. Leaders with the School District of Lee County say nearly 100,000 students will be heading back to school next week. Teachers are getting their classrooms ready, and many feel a sense of premature exhaustion ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. That comes from the district’s learning models constantly changing due to the pandemic, from the push to get more pay and from the new Florida laws regarding education.
celebsbar.com
Florida Mother Reported Missing Following Strange Behavior & Canceled Plans To See Her Children
Police are searching for Erica Ann Johnson after she mysteriously vanished following a planned trip to Tampa. The 36-year-old mother was last seen on surveillance footage July 8 as she boarded a Greyhound bus in Cape Coral, Florida. Leaving her job and children behind, she only took along one piece of luggage.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Metropolitan Naples developers seek zoning changes
Developers of the mini-triangle parcel on the southeast corner of Davis Boulevard and U.S. 41 seek approval of the Collier County Planning Commission for a zoning decrease in commercial uses and an increase in condominium units. Bayshore Gateway Triangle Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) purchased the 5.3-acre piece of land in...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee schools superintendent talks back to school changes, safety
Students and parents are getting ready to head back to classrooms in Lee County, and there are some changes compared to last year. The COVID-19 restrictions are gone, which means parents are allowed back on campus. They can now join their kids in the classroom or in the lunch room.
