Artsemble Underground, Juli Bobman exhibits at Davis Art Center

Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
businessobserverfl.com
New bistro added to mix at Wellen Park
A big welcome goes to Louie’s Bistro. The breakfast and lunch bistro has officially opened, as of late July, in the Wellen Park Welcome Center, a new community in Venice. It’s operated by the Venice Island Coffee owners Jennifer and Corey Pope, and features family recipes and southern-style dishes. Most of the Wellen Park community is within the city limits of North Port.
restaurantclicks.com
Our Review of The Veranda in Fort Myers
Growing up in a tourism hotspot like Fort Myers, Florida means you get used to seeing restaurants come and go. As rewarding and profitable as business can be during the season, not all restaurants have what it takes to make it through year-round in our little slice of paradise, regardless of how amazing their food might be.
WINKNEWS.com
Mechanical issues closed many Sun Splash rides, upsetting customers
No fun in the sun on Wednesday for a lot of families trying to cool off at a water park, and they’re not happy about it. Sun Splash Family Water Park in Cape Coral is dealing with mechanical issues and that closed a lot of the park’s attractions.
Florida Weekly
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen coming to North Naples
Q: I heard Cheddar’s would be coming to Naples. Do you happen to know where it will be located? Thank you. Q: Just back in town and see a perimeter fence around the former Sweet Tomato (next to P.F. Changs on Tamiami). Any idea what’s happening there? Thanks.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers church to give away school supplies, bikes, more on Saturday
Mount Hermon Church plans to help parents with expensive back-to-school shopping by handing out backpacks and giving away bikes, gift cards and groceries at its Community Fun Day on Saturday. The annual event, being held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2856 Douglas St., is for parents and students...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers land sells for $30.8M
In this Gulfshore Business report, new developments continue to go up across Southwest Florida, thanks, in part, to some big real estate deals. Just east of I-75 and north of State Road 82 in Fort Myers 64 acres were sold for $30,800,000. Varden Capital Properties, based in Atlanta, bought the...
Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of 800 Apartment Units in Fort Myers
LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC recently acquired management control for three apartment properties in Fort Myers, adding to the company’s growing property management portfolio throughout Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005817/en/ The Park at Veneto is 1 of 3 multi-family properties in Fort Myers, Florida, that was part of a recent $152 million recapitalization deal. Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC was appointed the controlling property manager for all three properties, totaling 800 units. (Photo: Business Wire)
floridapolitics.com
Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida
Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
Cape Coral looking to improve evacuation routes with new hurricane study
The City of Cape Coral approved hurricane evacuation study to evaluate the evacuation needs of the community and the need for additional access ways in and out of Cape Coral during emergency events.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Pizzata Pizzeria builds new Naples business on sourdough
Sourdough pizza puts Pizzata Pizzeria + Aperitivo on another level. Patrons will be able to have the first taste of Pizzata’s naturally leavened pizza dough—created by a three- to five-day fermentation process—starting with the pizzeria’s soft opening Wednesday at Piper’s Crossing, where Airport-Pulling meets Immokalee Road in North Naples.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Laurels apartments in Fort Myers sell for $44.6 million
Ft Myers Laurels Multifamily LLC purchased The Laurels, a 13-building , 240-unit apartment complex, at 2346 Winkler Ave. in Fort Myers from SPR Laurels Owner LLC for $44.6 million. The property last sold in 2019 for $34.8 million.
businessobserverfl.com
Brokerage buys pair of vacation rental firms — including one that leases houses for $100K a month
John R. Wood Properties continues to grow its market presence in Southwest Florida. The latest news announcement is the brokerage has reached merger agreements with two vacation rental companies, Fort Myers-based Resort Harbour Properties and Naples-based The Holiday Life. Terms of the deals weren’t disclosed. The deals follow a move in April, when John R. Wood Properties acquired a Pine Island-based vacation rental company.
wengradio.com
“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches
The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases
The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Metropolitan Naples developers seek zoning changes
Developers of the mini-triangle parcel on the southeast corner of Davis Boulevard and U.S. 41 seek approval of the Collier County Planning Commission for a zoning decrease in commercial uses and an increase in condominium units. Bayshore Gateway Triangle Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) purchased the 5.3-acre piece of land in...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral to further develop area along Burnt Store Road
Cape Coral has plans to further develop the area along Burnt Store Road, bringing more businesses, warehouses and homes. The city wants to support the growing population by adding retail stores and offices, as well as more multi- and single-family residential units. The project goes back to 2015, when the Lee County Department of Transportation began widening Burnt Store Road.
coastalbreezenews.com
Affordable Housing Complex Coming to Immokalee
Arol Buntzman, chair of the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance, announced that the alliance has received a $1 million donation from the NoVo Foundation to help build a safe, affordable apartment rental community in Immokalee for farmworker and other low-income families. The NoVo Foundation was founded in 2006 by Jennifer and...
lifeinnaples.net
Shuffle The Cards To Unshuffle The Brain! Five-time
While it was once a game reserved for British nobility and the sophisticates of New York and Palm Beach, today bridge, the card game, can be played by anyone willing to master it. This fascinating game, whether played casually in your neighbor’s kitchen or competitively in tournaments worldwide, has attained...
WINKNEWS.com
Property manager explains some of the reasons for rising rents in Cape Coral
Rental prices are skyrocketing everywhere in Southwest Florida, pushing people to move out of our area. One family says their rent was set to increase by $800 a month, so they packed their stuff and left the state, and they aren’t alone. It wasn’t that long ago that the...
WINKNEWS.com
Man wanted after theft of mangoes from private property in Fort Myers
Southwest Florida Crime Stopper is looking for a man who was caught on video stealing mangoes from a tree on July 23. The man went onto private property and stole mangoes off of a tree. The property is located on Cypress Lake Drive in Fort Myers. If you have any...
