Berrien Co. Health Dept. Back To School events planned for Aug 1 & 3

WNDU
Berrien County Health Department holds Back to School Bash
NILES, Mi. (WNDU) - It’s time to start getting your kids ready for another school year. Michigan State Law requires kids to have received certain immunizations to prevent infectious diseases, and children entering Kindergarten need to have their hearing and vision screened. That’s why The Berrien County Health Department...
Boil water advisory for part of Kalamazoo Twp.
Water infrastructure repairs have prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.
South Bend offering water testing for lead, copper
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend Department of Public Works is offering residents free water testing for lead and copper. Residents with homes built prior to 1986 are encouraged to participate in the department's sampling pool to test drinking water. Testing kits will be dropped off and...
Benton Harbor hosts 7th annual National Night Out
BENTON HARBOR, Mi. (WNDU) - To promote positive relationships between police officers and the community, residents of Benton Harbor and Benton Township were invited to Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park for the city’s 7th annual National Night Out. National Night Out is a campaign held in cities across...
Old library property officially sold to county
THREE RIVERS — Family court and probate court will soon be moving from Centreville to Three Rivers. In a 4-1 vote by the Three Rivers City Commission Monday, commissioners officially approved the final sale of the old Three Rivers Public Library building at 920 W. Michigan Ave. to St. Joseph County for $175,000 to renovate the property into a building for Family Court and its related services.
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash
Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
JA BizTown in Elkhart hosting Community Open House on Saturday
Junior Achievement serving Elkhart County is proud to announce JA BizTown will host a Community Open House on Saturday, August 6th from 9:30 am to 11:30 am in conjunction with the 2022 Lemonade Day festivities. This event, that is open to the public, will provide a sneak peek of the...
'Avoid the area': Public safety officials respond to Kalamazoo fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a fire that broke out in Kalamazoo on Wednesday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire occurred near Miller Road and Emerald Drive. We’re told the fire is now under control but the public is advised to avoid the...
Local Primary Election results by county
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Here is a more in depth list of local elections by city, county and township. Specific election information can be found by clicking on the links below. Allegan County: https://www2.allegancounty.org/Elections/Map/Report.aspx?qpid=WP-03-01280&jn=Allegan%20Township. Barry County: https://www.barrycounty.org/departments_and_officials/officials/county_clerk/election_results.php. Branch County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/052ecbf9-9ff7-4638-a9c9-18bccd5e814c. Calhoun County: https://elections.calhouncountymi.gov/August2022Primary/. Cass County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/a93205cd-f3f6-48af-9d12-8425432dee96. Kalamazoo County:...
Districts still looking for bus drivers
School starts as early as Friday in some districts in Michiana, including Goshen. That district, and several others are still looking for bus drivers. Ligonier, Mishawaka and South Bend Schools are looking to hire, as well. In South Bend, a driver can earn $19.26 after the first 40 working days.
Indiana State Police hiring dispatch
Indiana State Police are hiring. They’re accepting applications for Regional Dispatcher at the Toll Road. The dispatch center cover the Toll Road, the Bremen District, Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko Counties. They say that dispatchers will receive, record, and dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies...
South Bend Mayor James Mueller reacts to death of Jackie Walorski
$5 million youth sports complex coming to Berrien County
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A youth sports complex is coming to Berrien County. St. Joseph Township officials just approved permits for the $5 million venture Monday night. The St. Joseph Youth Sports Foundation said the complex will be built across from the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA off Maiden Lane.
Powerful storm disrupts power to Indiana Michigan Power customers
A powerful storm that swept across Lake Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, disrupted power to nearly 11,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers, causing heavy damage and numerous outages in southwest Michigan. As the storm continued across northern Indiana into early. evening it diminished in strength, causing fewer outages in the...
Project on Johnson Street in Elkhart, road remains closed
The project on Johnson Street in Elkhart will cause the road to remain closed a bit longer. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson’s office says the City is waiting for private utilities to complete their portion of the project before our crews can move on to the next step. The City...
Kalamazoo County still intends to condemn family property inside park, despite dismissal of lawsuit
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — An ongoing disagreement between two families and Kalamazoo County over a plot of land inside Prairie View County Park has taken another turn. The county has voluntarily dismissed a condemnation lawsuit filed earlier this year based on a technicality, but according to county administrator Kevin Catlin, the condemnation effort is not over, and they expect to refile in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court soon.
Friend, mentee of Jackie Walorski speaks out after tragedy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now interviewed Ethan Hunt, a 25-year-old from Mishawaka, who said Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was his mentor for over a decade. They met at an election party when Ethan was 13 years old. “She genuinely cared about every person whether you agreed with her...
State: Burr Oak Twp. clerk removed over absentee ballot error
The Michigan Secretary of State's Office on Tuesday stripped a township clerk in St. Joseph County of her election responsibilities after it says she improperly mailed out some absentee ballots.
Cass County Fair taking place all week
The Cass County Fair is taking place all this week on the Cass County Fairgrounds. The fair features 4-H events, shows, local food vendors, carnival rides and more. Exhibits and concessions are open daily from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. The carnival opens at 2 p.m. each day. Tuesday night...
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
