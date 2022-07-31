Berrien Co. Health Dept. Back To School events planned for Aug 1 & 3

THREE RIVERS — Family court and probate court will soon be moving from Centreville to Three Rivers. In a 4-1 vote by the Three Rivers City Commission Monday, commissioners officially approved the final sale of the old Three Rivers Public Library building at 920 W. Michigan Ave. to St. Joseph County for $175,000 to renovate the property into a building for Family Court and its related services.

