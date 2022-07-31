Charlotte FC says decision to postpone game was made by the league

CHARLOTTE — Rain and lightning caused a three-hour delay for Charlotte FC’s match against the Columbus Crew Saturday night.

The delay forced fans to pack into the concourse of Bank of America Stadium to wait out the storms.

The match eventually started, but was postponed after just 17 minutes of play due to more threats of lightning in the area.

Fans took to social media to express their frustrations about the situation. Charlotte FC said the call to delay and ultimately postpone the match wasn’t one they made, but was one made by the league.

The Major League Soccer website says “the determination of whether a match is considered ‘delayed’ or ‘postponed’ shall be made by the League Office in its sole and absolute discretion.”

Soccer fan Bill Dunham said he wished the league would have just made that call earlier.

“It was a mess frankly. I wish they had actually canceled. We were there for about 3 hours,” he said. “The match started and you could see lightning around. You knew something was going to happen but it probably would have been better if they actually canceled.”

Updates on a make-up match against Columbus will be provided at a later time, the club said.

Fans will be able to use their previously purchased tickets to attend.

(WATCH BELOW: Storms postpone Charlotte FC’s match against Columbus Crew)

©2022 Cox Media Group