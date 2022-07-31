5 Marlborough Students on Spring 2022 Lasell University Dean’s List

framinghamsource.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Related
4 Marlborough Students Graduate from Roger Williams University
BRISTOL,RHODE ISLAND – Four Marlborough students received their degrees in May as part of the Class of 2022. Austin Cabral of Marlborough graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Legal Studies. Joshua Galarza of Marlborough (graduated with a Master of Architecture. Daniel Hayward of Marlborough graduated with a...
Litchford & Neves Graduate rom Roger Williams University
BRISTOL,RHODE ISLAND – Two Ashland students received their degrees in May as part of the Class of 2022. Kasey Litchford of Ashland graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Cybersecurity & Networking. Nicolas Neves of Ashland graduated with a B.S. in Architecture. At Roger Williams University, students are...
4 Framingham Residents Graduate From Ithaca College
ITHACA, NEW YORK – Ithaca College congratulates all May 2022 graduates. Diana Kalaitzidis of Framingham (01701) graduated with a BA in Psychology. Aidan O’Leary of Framingham (01701) graduated Summa cum Laude with a BA in Psychology. Gregory Savino of Framingham (01701) graduated Magna cum Laude with a BM...
Wong Earns Bachelor of Science Degree
NEWTON – Lasell University celebrated its undergraduate Class of 2022 on Saturday, May 14 at an on-campus ceremony. Among the graduates was Ethan Wong of Framingham, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. ***. Lasell University is a private institution that was founded in 1851. It has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black & Martell Graduate From College of Charleston
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – The College of Charleston recently awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees during Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Joshua Black of Natick, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management. Chandler Martell of Natick, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in International Business. Located in the...
Ashland Student Graduates From Ithaca College
NEW YORK – Ethan Prybyla of Ashland graduated with a BS in Public and Community Health from Ithaca College in May 2022. Founded in 1892, Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance. Home to some...
Tobin on President’s List at Coastal Carolina University For Spring 2022 Semester
CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA – Nearly 1,000 students were named to the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University for the Spring 2022 semester, including Margaret Tobin, a psychology major from Marlborough. Students who made the President’s List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average during the semester. Coastal...
Santiago Jr. Earns Architect Degree from STCC
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield Technical Community College is proud to recognize Luis Santiago, Jr., of Framingham, for successfully completing the requirements necessary to graduate from the college during the 2021-2022 academic year with a AS in Architect & Bldg Tech. Members of the Class of 2022 were recognized during a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chief Public Health Nurse Mahoney Retires From City of Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, August 2, was the last full-day of work for City of Framingham Chief Public Health Nurse Kitty Mahoney. Mahoney submitted her retirement papers in July and a small retirement party was held for her in the Ablondi room at the Memorial Building yesterday evening. Mahoney has...
Baker-Polito Administration Announces $16.4 Million in Shared Streets & Spaces Awards; Framingham & Natick Recipients
BOSTON – The Baker-Polito Administration today, August 2, announced $16.4 million for 184 new awards to 138 municipalities and seven Regional Transit Authorities through the Shared Streets and Spaces Program. Among the communities receiving grants was the City of Framingham and the Town of Natick. The program provides technical...
3 MetroWest Students Graduate from University of Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (06/16/2022)– Congratulations to the University of Hartford Class of 2022!. Spread across seven dynamic schools and colleges, the University of Hartford has been guiding the purpose and passion of students for over six decades. The 350-acre campus alongside Connecticut’s capital city, approximately 5,000 undergraduate and 1,500...
VIDEO & PHOTOS: National Night Out in Framingham 2022
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Pelham Apartments hosted a National Night Out block party on Second Street last night, August 2. Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker and Deputy Police Chief Sean Riley spent some time in the dunk tank. Mayor Charlie Sisitsky and School Committee Chair Priscila Sousa, along...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Framingham Community Corner Coming To Anna Murphy Park
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation will hold its third community corner Friday, August 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Anna Murphy Park ob Cove Avenue. This is a new free, outdoor program this summer for residents. The Community Corner, offers field games, books, reading corner, arts...
More Than Dozen Libraries Participating in Minuteman Library Crawl Wednesday
ASHLAND – More than a dozen public libraries in the Minuteman Library Network are asking patrons to participate in a library crawl on Wednesday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “We invite you to spend a day visiting local libraries – find out what is special about...
Mayor Sisitsky Announces 3 Framingham Cooling Centers Due To Heat Advisory
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the City of Framingham. FRAMINGHAM City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, on Wednesday, August 3, announced the activation of three Framingham Cooling Centers for Framingham residents in light of the high temperature forecast. WHAT: Cooling Centers are spaces within designated...
Margaret M. (Cummings) Garcia, 81
FRAMINGHAM – Margaret M. (Cummings) Garcia, 81, a lifelong resident of Framingham died Monday, August 1, 2022 with her family by her side following a brave and lengthy battle with cancer. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Richard F. & Eileen (Byrnes) Cummings. Margaret attended...
Tickets on Sale For 6th Annual MetroWest Conference For Women
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Conference for Women will be hosting its sixth annual event on September 15, 2022. Leading the speaker line-up is habit transformation coach, Derith Cass, as well as Sedruola Maruska, a business consultant and podcast host. Each will provide a keynote address to the anticipated 300-plus attendees.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
1 Temperatures today will be about 90 degrees. A heat advisory has already been issued for Thursday and Friday as temperatures on Thursday are forecasted for 99 degrees. The City of Framingham has public beaches open today until dusk at Learned’s Pond and Lake Waushakum Beach on Nipmuc Road. Beaches are free to use.
Framingham Legislators Vote To Legalize Sports Betting in Massachusetts
BOSTON – On August 1, 2022 Framingham Legislators joined the Massachusetts Legislature to pass An Act regulating sports wagering authorizing and regulating sports betting in the Commonwealth. The legislation authorizes the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to grant in-person licenses at gaming establishments, including casinos, racetracks and simulcast facilities, as well...
6th Middlesex State Rep. Candidate: Margareth Shepard
Years lived in Framingham: 23 years in Framingham, 7 in Ashland. What languages do you speak: fluent English and Portuguese, conversational Spanish. Municipal experience: Town Meeting Member serving in the Ways and Means committee, two term Framingham City Councilor serving on the Appointment Subcommittee, Economic Development Subcommittee, and as Vice Chair of the Environmental Subcommittee.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0