Teal Piper Pays Tribute To Her Father On The Anniversary Of His Passing

The Thing
3d ago
The " Hot Scot" was a true icon of the business in all the many roles he played, Babyface and especially heel, And apparently by his lovely daughter's account his best was at fatherhood. Awesome. Rest in Paradise, Rowdy Roddy Piper.You are deeply missed. 😇🤘🤙✌
Bill Brewster
2d ago
Great stories and memories!! We all miss HOT ROD!! He was a great showman and entertainer!!! Always make you laugh!! Fly free Roddy!! We miss you!!👍👍😇🤟
Carlos Santiago
3d ago
Piper is one of my all time favorites A true pioneer for the business. Seven years forever missed. RIP HotRod
