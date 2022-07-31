Hundreds of flights delayed, dozens cancelled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of flights were delayed and over a hundred cancelled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday, according to the website Flight Aware.

Most of the delays came from American Airlines and its subsidaries, PSA Airlines and Piedmont.

Of the cancellations, nearly 60 were from American Airlines, over 30 from PSA Airlines, 6 from Endeavor Air, 2 from Jazz Air, and 1 from Envoy Air.

Of the nearly 500 delays, nearly 300 of them were from American Airlines, over 100 were from PSA Airlines, and over 30 were from Piedmont.

American Airlines told Channel 9 that weather and air traffic control initiatives were largely to blame for the delays.

A representative said that weather creates a domino effect that creates the perfect storm for delays and cancellations.

Air traffic control sometimes puts a ground delay program or ground stop in effect that controls the amount of flights that come in.

Weather delays can also affect the flight sequence for crews, which causes some of them to be displaced or time out and be unable to fly.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Charlotte Douglas was part of the top 5 airports for worst delays this summer, with almost 30 percent of flights delayed and more than 3 percent cancelled.

