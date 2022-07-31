One killed, one arrested in Princeton shooting

lite987whop.com
HPD investigating Calvin Drive burglary
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Wednesday afternoon on Calvin Drive. Suspects made forced entry into the apartment between 5:30 and 6 p.m. and took a Playstation 4, games and other equipment, according to the report filed with HPD. Total value of the stolen property is listed at $750.
Suspect in Marathon robbery arraigned
Arraignment was held Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the man accused of robbing the North Main Street Marathon gas station in March. Public defender Eric Bearden entered a not guilty plea to first-degree robbery and kidnapping on behalf of 26-year old Ronald Aldridge of Hopkinsville. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney...
Henderson authorities looking for vehicle in connection to recent shooting
The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, is asking for the public's help in a shooting investigation. HPD said Wednesday that it was investigating a recent shooting where the red vehicle seen in the picture above is believed to be a suspect. Anyone who may have information on the vehicle...
Man with gunshot wound is likely a suspect in Logan County home invasion
The man who arrived at Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning is thought to be connected to a home invasion investigation in Logan County where the homeowner fired a gun at the intruder. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday...
Two Injured In Means Avenue Crash
A wreck on Means Avenue in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say both cars were eastbound when one attempted to pass the first car that was pulling into a parking lot and they collided. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health...
Accident Claims Life Of Murray Woman
Calloway County, Ky.–A single vehicle accident on Murray-Paris Road in Calloway County claimed the life of a 75-year-old Murray woman Wednesday. On Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022 at approximately 3:20 pm, Calloway County E911 Communications Center received a call reporting a single vehicle injury collision at the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road.
Police determine Monday morning shooting happened in Logan County, not Fairview
Investigators have determined the man who went to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning sustained the injury during some type of altercation in Logan County. The victim had told Hopkinsville police he was shot at a party in the area of the...
Motorcyclist killed in Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was killed in an accident Monday afternoon on Madison Street in Clarksville. It happened about 2:30 p.m. near Hillcrest Drive and involved the motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Clarksville police, who have identified the victim as 33-year-old Michael Nulty of Palmyra.
Mental health evaluation still pending in Richard Street murder case
Daron Bell, the man charged in the February fatal shooting of Gregory Burse, is still awaiting a mental health evaluation and proceedings were continued once again in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. A court order has already been issued for Bell to be evaluated by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Complex,...
Two arrested in Madisonville after methamphetamine, loaded gun found inside car, police say
Two Henderson residents were arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police say they were pulled over with suspected methamphetamine and a loaded gun in the car. An officer with the Madisonville Police Department says they were patrolling on Interstate 69 when they saw a vehicle decelerate sharply. They say the driver of the vehicle slowed down to 42 MPH in a 70 MPH zone after spotting officer's patrol vehicle.
West Paducah women face charges after meth, marijuana found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two West Paducah women faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say they were selling crystal methamphetamine. Anita F. Cathey, 59, faces charges of firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Chelsea L. Vargas, 29, faces charges of trafficking...
Hopkinsville Man Charged After Short Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a short police pursuit on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 21-year-old Kobe Dillard for going 25 mph over the posted speed limit and he fled accelerating even more and disregarding a stop sign. The pursuit came...
Two Charged After Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A Hopkinsville man and woman have been charged after a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville that sent them and three kids to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 31-year-old Daniel Hart was southbound when it ran off the road and hit a culvert.
Authorities searching for parolee wanted in Caldwell County
Authorities have asked for the public's help with finding a parolee wanted out of Caldwell County. Lyon County deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force responded to a home on KY 93 South last week to assist Kentucky Probation and Parole officers with a search for 33-year-old Daren R. Starnes of Eddyville.
Eddyville man jailed after crash ends in DUI charge
A single-vehicle accident just south of Eddyville on Saturday ended in a man's arrest. Deputies responded to KY 274, where they learned 59-year-old David C. Bergman of Eddyville had lost control of his vehicle and overturned. Authorities said Bergman refused treatment, and was charged with driving under the influence and...
Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital
Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shooting that took place Monday morning. According to a social media post by WRUS Radio, the sheriff’s office stated in a release that around 9:25 a.m. Monday, authorities received a call about a home invasion on Deerlick Road that had taken place earlier that morning.
Paducah mother-daughter duo face meth trafficking, other charges
A West Paducah mother and daughter were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after their home was searched. Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on Lauren Lane after they said it was discovered that crystal methamphetamine was being sold in the area. Authorities reportedly seized 50 grams of meth,...
House And vehicles Damaged In Hopkinsville Shooting
A home and two vehicles were damaged in a shooting in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm a male fired six shots hitting two vehicles on South Main Street behind an apartment complex. A home behind the apartment complex was also damaged in the shooting. No...
Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — You’ve heard of police departments getting brand new cruisers, but a Muhlenberg County police department has one that’s more than five decades old. The department recently added a restored 1970 Dodge Dart that was made to look like a Central City Police cruiser. It’s owned by Officer David Morris and […]
