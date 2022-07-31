Stenson has 3-shot lead in LIV Golf debut at Trump National

ktvz.com
Merkley, Wyden announce another $93 million in infrastructure funds heading to Oregon
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Tuesday that a total of $93,862,114 in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds are headed to Oregon to meet the rising challenges of climate chaos. Funds are intended to address the growing costs of extreme weather events adversely impacting communities and...
Out & About: Very nice pics from Central Oregon
Photographers were out in full force this week. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it...
New wildfires fought on Umpqua, Willamette national forests, BLM land in NE Oregon
CLEARWATER, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Potter Fire, reported Sunday morning on the Willamette National Forest, grew from 60 to about 400 acres by Monday morning, despite full air and ground suppression efforts, officials said. The fire was located on the Middle Fork Ranger District, eight miles northeast of Clearwater,...
Draft rules released to govern police conduct in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A proposed set of conduct and discipline standards applicable to all law enforcement agencies in Oregon were published Monday. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports in several instances, the commission charged with establishing the new rules left room for officers found to have committed serious, often illegal offenses to keep their jobs. For example, officers who commit sexual assault or intentional physical assault may not be fired if there are mitigating factors.
New fire weather warning for part of the region
A new red flag/fire weather warning has been issued for Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Our skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With sunny to mostly sunny skies, we will see our highs near the average of 89 degrees through Friday. On Sunday, skies stay sunny, and we will see our highs rise back into the upper 90s.
Texas public safety chief says Uvalde shooting investigation will include internal review of all DPS officers who were on scene
The Texas Department of Public Safety investigation into the Uvalde elementary school shooting will include an internal review of the actions taken by every DPS officer on the scene to determine whether they should be referred to the inspector general for investigation, Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw said Thursday. “Every...
Mostly clear and average temps for a couple of days
Happy NewsChannel 21 Day at the Deschutes County Fair, Central Oregon!. Skies will stay mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Gusty northwest winds stay with us through the night. That smoky haze is likely to remain in many areas until the wildfires are contained....
Warm; isolated thunderstorms
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... While we may see a thin cloud or two, we will have plenty of sunshine today and more very warm daytime highs. Those highs will reach the mid 90's and there is a slight chance of some isolated thunderstorms. Westerly winds pick up to 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Breezes become light and variable this evening and remain that way tonight. Skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid 40's to mid 50's.
