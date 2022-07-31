ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police find body of driver they say drove into ocean off Hull

By Drew Karedes, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
HULL, Mass. — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who drove into the water off Pemberton Point in Hull.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses saw the woman in the driver’s seat of a truck that drove across the beach and into the ocean.

Beachgoers told Boston 25 News that people were in disbelief over what had happened and confused as to why the truck kept going.

“I thought she didn’t put it in park,” said witness John Leahy. “Next thing I know, it’s the water.”

Witnesses said a fisherman who saw the truck go into the water immediately dove in and tried to rescue the woman.

“That guy was a hero. The adrenaline that must’ve been running through his body,” recalled Leahy. “The truck stayed afloat for a while before it nosedived into the water.”

The State Police dive team recovered the woman’s body several hours after the incident.

Police later towed the truck out of the water once the tide went out.

Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time but are not speculating on the circumstances surrounding the death.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of family.

IN THIS ARTICLE
