ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s Relationship Timeline: Marriage, Parenthood, Cheating Allegations and More

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrEk8_0gzno0I000

Ups and downs. While Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay ’s romance seemingly hit a snag after she publicly accused her spouse of infidelity , they initially fell in love very quickly.

“The first thing I said to her was that ‘I am aware that you are a beautiful woman, that you are smart, that you are driven and I’m aware that I can handle all of this [fame] stuff,’” the “So Sick” crooner recalled to Essence in October 2020. “I need to know that I can handle all the stuff that I’m not aware of. I need to know every reason that a man has ever left you or anything that you feel like a man will leave you for. I need your track record. I need it all right here, right now.”

He continued: “She laid out her dirty laundry, I laid out my dirty laundry [and] after this very uncomfortable conversation, the air in the room got lighter so to speak, and we didn’t feel like we had to work as hard to impress each other. After that conversation, I had a laundry list of dos and don’ts in regard to being in a relationship with her and I took that list and turned it into a song and that song is ‘Good Man.’”

Less than one year after their first date , the pair announced they were expecting their first child and were engaged.

“Clearing the air..@mscrystalrenay and I are ENGAGED to be married next year. And yes we are expecting. #FromTheHorsesMouth,” the Arkansas native tweeted in August 2015 before sharing the model’s maternity photos on his Instagram.

The pair wed in February 2016 , one month before son Shaffer ’s birth. As Ne-Yo — real name Shaffer Chimere Smith — and Renay’s romance continued to heat up, they eventually welcomed a second son, Roman , in June 2018.

However after four years of marriage, the former World of Dance judge and Renay announced their separation .

“It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” Ne-Yo — who also shares two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw — said on the “Private Talk With Alexis Texas” podcast in February 2020 . “It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realizing that — long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that and I will always respect her.”

The “Miss Independent” performer and Renay eventually reconciled , welcoming daughter Isabella in June 2021, before renewing their vows in April 2022.

Ne-Yo’s relationship status made headlines that July after his spouse alleged he continually cheated on her "with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected.”

The musician, for his part, issued a statement shortly after Renay claimed she was done with her husband’s antics .

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” Ne-Yo tweeted at the time. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Scroll below for the pair’s complete relationship timeline:

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Ne-Yo Responds After Wife Accuses Him of Cheating, ‘8 Years of Lies and Deception’

Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay, publicly accused her husband of six years of cheating on her with “numerous” other women over the weekend, prompting a muted response from the singer-songwriter. “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” the ‘Because of You’ singer tweeted on Sunday. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums.” Renay, meanwhile, had strongly implied she was planning to part ways with Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Smith. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!” she wrote in an anguished Instagram post. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.” The 36-year-old said she had “no hate in [her] heart” and wished Smith, with whom she shares three children, “nothing but the best.”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Lizzo reveals why her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright ‘hits different’

Lizzo has revealed how her relationship with her boyfriend Myke Wright “hits different,” and why she values him so much.The 34-year-old singer discussed her romance during an appearance on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where she acknowledged how her loved ones have supported her before her success. She also noted how her friends love her for who she is and met her before she started going by Lizzo, as her original name is Melissa Jefferson. According to Lizzo, Wright is someone she met before rising to fame, as they were “friends” first, which is something she said is “important”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

What happened to Kyle Chrisley?

SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ne Yo
Person
Crystal Renay
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Parenthood
hotnewhiphop.com

Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"

The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating

Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims

It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

179K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy