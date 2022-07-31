ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers' Kendrick Nunn claims to be healthy heading into next season

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfNJo_0gznlQ1200
The Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn (25) screams after a late fourth-quarter basket against the San Antonio Spurs at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. The Heat won, 106-100. TNS

After missing all of the 2021-22 NBA regular season due to a knee injury, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn claims to be fully recovered and excited about the team's future, as he discussed in a recent conversation with Chris McGee of Spectrums SportsNet. Last month, Nunn picked up his $5.25M player option for the 2022-23 season.

“I feel 100 percent [recovered] to be honest,” Nunn said of his current health status. “Back to where I’m normally playing at a high level.”

“Last year was a learning process for me,” Nunn added. “I learned a lot, sitting on the sidelines just watching. The game slowed down a lot for me, I got to see things from a different perspective. I wasn’t expecting to sit out that long.”

After going undrafted out of Oakland in 2018, the 6-foot-2 guard eventually attracted the attention of the Miami Heat’s front office. Nunn signed with Miami in April 2019 but would not suit up for the franchise until the 2019-20 season. He was named to the 2020 All-Rookie First Team following a breakout Miami run. Nunn is averaging 15.0 PPG, 3.0 APG and 2.9 RPG across his 123 NBA contests, all with the Heat. He holds shooting splits of .458/.364/.881 shooting in 123 games.

When the Heat opted to pull Nunn’s $4.7M qualifying offer in the 2021 offseason, Nunn signed a two-year deal with the Lakers as an unrestricted free agent. Los Angeles envisioned him as a key bench scoring contributor for what it expected to be a contending team when he joined the Lakers last year, though after sitting out a season, and given his limitations as a defender, it is unclear how much of a contribution he will be able to make this year.

The Lakers would go on to finish with a 33-49 record and the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference. The team could certainly use Nunn’s help, should he recover his old form. He is one of just six Los Angeles players set to earn more than the veteran’s minimum this year.

Nunn acknowledged that he has already been in contact with new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham.

“I talked to him a bunch,” Nunn said. “[We] ran into each other a bunch of times with me working out and him coming in.”

When asked about what Lakers fans could expect following an uneven 2021-22 season that left the Lakers on the outside of the play-in window looking, Nunn seemed aware of the prior club’s issues.

“They should expect consistency,” Nunn said. “That’s my number one thing. Coming in, night in, night out, and being consistent on both ends of the floor.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Breaking down Nuggets-Wizards swap

This is the third in our series breaking down the major trades of the 2022 offseason. As opposed to giving out grades, this series will explore why the teams were motivated to make the moves. Let’s dig into a pair of transactions made by the Nuggets, including a four-player deal with the Wizards…
DENVER, CO
Hoops Rumors

John Wall comments on signing with Clippers

New Clippers addition John Wall sat down with Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN to discuss his opportunity with what could be one of the deepest contenders in the league next season, topped by All-NBA swingmen Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Wall, a five-time All-Star with the Wizards before a series of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
City
Oakland, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing

The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr: JaMychal is 'one guy replacing two' on Warriors roster

After winning the biggest prize in basketball by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors stumbled into a few offseason losses. Gary Payton II opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Otto Porter Jr. went north to the Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica packed his bags and crossed the pond to Turkey.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Darvin Ham
Yardbarker

The best players in UCLA men's basketball history

No school has won more men's basketball national championships than UCLA's 11. All but one of those titles was guided by legendary coach John Wooden. Naturally, the Bruins were successful because of those players on the floor — some blossomed into legends of the game. Here's our list, in chronological order, of the top players in UCLA basketball history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Projected 2023 first-round pick Sidy Cissoko joins Ignite

Potential 2023 first-round pick Sidy Cissoko has signed with the NBA’s G League Ignite, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports. Cissoko, a 6-foot-7 wing, is currently ranked No. 25 in the ESPN 2023 mock draft. “We explored several options with my agents and I was convinced G League Ignite was...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Lakers need to add another first-round pick to their offer to acquire Buddy Hield, Myles Turner

Talks between the Lakers and Pacers about a trade that would include Russell Westbrook, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner, and other assets are currently dead, a source tells Bob Kravitz of The Athletic (Twitter link). Kravitz adds that those discussions could reignite if the Lakers add another first-round pick to their offer, but he says they are currently at a standstill.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsnet#The Miami Heat#Ppg
The Spun

Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Report: NBA World Reacts

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium recently reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan signed a contract with Nike that'll make him the "featured face of Kobe Bryant's iconic line." Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, responded to this report on Instagram. According to...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Hoops Rumors

Sixers plans to move into a new arena for the 2031-32 season

The Sixers announced on Thursday morning that they have created a new development company, named 76 Devcorp, to spearhead a $1.3 billion project to build a privately funded downtown arena, as Tim Bontemps of ESPN details. The 76ers’ lease at Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia expires in 2031 and the team is aiming to move into a new arena for the 2031-32 season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy