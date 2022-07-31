ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nadhim Zahawi backs Truss for next PM as Damian Green endorses Sunak

By Thomas Kingsley
 3 days ago

Conservative MP Damian Green has announced he is backing Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race while Nadhim Zahawi has given his support to Liz Truss.

As the chair of the One Nation Conservatives group, Mr Green’s endorsement will provide some momentum to leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak.

Meanwhile, writing for The Telegraph , the chancellor said that Ms Truss, the foreign secretary, “will overturn stale economic orthodoxy and run our economy in a Conservative way”.

Rishi Sunak will welcome the endorsement of Mr Green after defence secretary Ben Wallace and former leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat announced they were backing Liz Truss to be prime minister.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour , Mr Green said: “I think he [Rishi Sunak] would make a very very good prime minister to meet the huge challenges that we have over the next couple of years and I think he’s in a very good position to unify the party, which is an essential part of winning the next election.”

Mr Green, who formerly worked on Mr Tugendhat’s campaign for leader, added: “The one thing I’ve regretted over the last few weeks is a lot of the tone of the election campaign, which has got pretty personal. There’s been a lot of personal attacks on Rishi, I would urge everyone involved to dial it down a bit otherwise you’re writing Labour Party election leaflets for the next election.”

The former minister under Theresa May said Rishi Sunak had shown in the pandemic that he can find solutions to difficult situations. “Rishi handled the terrible problems of the pandemic really well. It’s unarguable that the furlough scheme was a huge success,” Mr Green said.

“We thought we’d come out of the pandemic with many millions unemployed but we’ve actually got a historically low unemployment rate and that shows when faced with a crisis Rishi can actually conjure up a solution which makes a real difference to millions of people and I think that’s what we need in the next prime minister.”

Mr Green said the One Nation group had a meeting on Friday with more than 50 people in attendance. He revealed that there was a “small plurality” for Rishi Sunak over Liz Truss.

Meanwhile, Mr Zahawi wrote: “Liz understands that the status quo isn’t an option in times of crisis. To quote the excellent economist Sam Bowman, we need a ‘booster’ attitude to the economy, not a ‘doomster’ one, in order to address cost-of-living woes and the challenges that face us on the world stage. Liz will overturn stale economic orthodoxy and run our economy in a Conservative way.”

He added that the treasury needed the political leadership to deliver a “step-change” in how the nation’s finances are run.

Mr Sunak acknowledged he is “playing catch-up” to Liz Truss as he seemingly claimed the Tory leadership race’s sought-after underdog status. Following Mr Zahawi’s endorsement, Ms Truss and Mr Sunak are now backed by three former leadership rivals each.

Ms Truss played down claims she has a clear lead over Mr Sunak, even as her campaign was further buoyed by endorsements of party heavyweight Tom Tugendhat, insisting it was a “very, very close race”, while trumpeting her “support from right across all parts of the Conservative Party”.

Liz Truss news - live: Tory leadership rivals go head-to-head as Javid backs foreign secretary

The two candidates to be the UK’s next prime minister are launching themselves into another live battle of arguments in the latest hustings.Liz Truss went into the event in Cardiff boosted by two surveys giving her huge leads as well as the backing of Sajid Javid.Former health secretary Mr Javid hit out at Mr Sunak, saying his plans for the economy would lead Britain “sleepwalking into a high-tax, low-growth” economy.In The Times, he argued that Ms Truss had the “willingness to challenge the status quo”.The foreign secretary won a 34-percentage point lead over Mr Sunak in a YouGov poll of party members, before a survey for the ConservativeHome website put her 32 ahead.The ConservativeHome poll of 1,003 Tory members found 58 per cent backed the foreign secretary, while 26 backed Mr Sunak. Read More Liz Truss suffers serious setback in race for PM with ‘full-fat U-turn’ on regional payLatest Tory leadership betting odds as ‘underdog’ Rishi Sunk closes the gap on Liz TrussWith one mind-boggling announcement, Liz Truss has levelled down her entire campaign
INCOME TAX
Sunak and Truss clash over tax plans ahead of debate

Rishi Sunak launched a fresh attack on Liz Truss’s plans for tax cuts ahead of the pair’s next debate in their quest to become prime minister.The former chancellor said his Foreign Secretary rival in the Tory leadership race would further drive up interest rates, raising mortgage payments, with her plans.His warning came as the Bank of England was forecast to raise interest rates to the highest level in nearly three decades on Thursday, from 1.25% to 1.75%.A Bank of England announcement is scheduled for midday, with experts warning that inflation could peak at 15%, adding to the already painful cost-of-living...
BUSINESS
Government ‘not on course’ to turn UK into ‘science superpower’ by 2030, peers say

Ministers are set to fall short in their promise to turn the UK into a “science and tech superpower” by 2030, according to a cross-party group of peers, who described the government’s science policy as “inconsistent and unclear”.The House of Lords’ science and technology committee said the commitment was at risk of becoming “an empty slogan” without a “laser focus on implementation”.The peers also expressed concern over the government’s failure to appoint a new science minister after George Freeman resigned and vacated the position on 7 July. A replacement is not expected to be appointed until the Conservative Party elects...
SCIENCE
Key Covid expert Sir Patrick Vallance to stand down as chief scientific adviser

Sir Patrick Vallance, who played a crucial role guiding the UK through the coronavirus pandemic, is to stand down as the Government’s chief scientific adviser.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “impossible to fully convey” the scientist’s impact as it was announced he will leave the role at the end of his five-year term next April.Sir Patrick acknowledged his tenure was both “challenging and immensely rewarding” as a search for his successor was about to begin.Sir Patrick, 62 and originally from Essex, was an academic and a consultant physician before joining GlaxoSmithKline, where he became president of research and development.He...
HEALTH
