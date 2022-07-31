ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityscenecolumbus.com

Festivals & Events | Dublin Irish Festival, Pelotonia and Gallery Hop

Aug. 4-6 Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival. Reynoldsburg will be hosting the 56th installment of the Tomato Festival this weekend. Celebrate the creation of the tomato with events for all ages including a wine and painting tent for adults and a Kids' Corner featuring crafts and a visit from the Columbus Zoo.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What is Facebook’s owner hosting in downtown Columbus?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The parent company of Facebook and Instagram is holding an in-person event in Ohio that will stretch into Thursday. Meta, which was formerly known by the Facebook brand, is hosting a series of events called the Meta Boost Small Business Studios. The tour’s latest destination had Meta team members starting Wednesday […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

2022 BIA Parade of Homes showcases homes in Dublin

Since 1952, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has brought more than 60 new residential builds to the Dublin community. As the largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the Parade strives to connect homebuyers with builders and associates. This fall, more than a dozen builders display their newest homes in central Ohio.
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus

When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Dublin, OH
Dublin, OH
Traffic
Dublin, OH
Government
wosu.org

Protecting historic buildings in Columbus

Like many legacy cities Columbus is home to a number of buildings dating back to the 19th century. While many of those buildings appear to be solidly built, time can take its toll on them. This was evident recently when a three-story century-old building in the King Lincoln-Bronzeville neighborhood collapsed. We’ll discuss the building collapse and what’s being done to make sure this doesn’t happen to other similar structures.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

5 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – July 2022

It was a quieter month for the Central Ohio dining scene with just a handful of debuts in July. Alas there are still new spots to grab a burger, sip on a latte, enjoy some Italian fare and more. What are you excited to try?. Wahlburgers. Columbus’ first Wahlburgers location...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Trip planned to German Village Aug. 5

A bus trip is being planned from Mayfield Heights to tour German Village in Columbus from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Cost is $47 per person. For more information, visit bit.ly/3RLVwfr.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Senior Center#The Dublin Connector
cityscenecolumbus.com

Bullet Train, Lessons in Chemistry and Cove

Chef Josh Dalton is bringing another restaurant concept to central Ohio. Cove, A Seafood Joint features creative ocean-inspired dishes with flavors from around the world. The intimate space in Delaware will wow you with its originality. Looking for more food and fun?. Columbus Museum of Art is hosting another edition...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lantern

LGBTQ-owned local businesses in Columbus

Outside patio of lesbian bar Slammers, painted with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers. Columbus has proven itself as a great city for members of the LGBTQ community to visit or call home. Because of this, many of the best spots Columbus has to offer are LGBTQ-owned.
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Liberty Twp. farm property sells for $1M

MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for July 1 through July 31, 2022. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

West side fire sends Columbus firefighter to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus firefighter is in the hospital after responding to a fire at an apartment building on the city’s west side. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Columbus firefighters received reports of a two-alarm fire — which has now been contained — at a the Wilson Court apartment complex on the 3800 block […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Dublin family builds upscale playhouse from the ground up

When Amy and Aaron Loochtan moved from Worthington to Dublin, they were saddest to leave behind their former home and a playhouse they’d renovated for their daughter Penelope, who goes by Poppy. But Poppy wasn’t without a playhouse for long, as Amy and Aaron set to work building one that invoked the comfort of their new home.
DUBLIN, OH
delawareohio.net

City Breaking Ground on two Significant Sawmill Projects

The City of Delaware and EXXCEL Project Management, in partnership. with Bridge Investment Group, will break ground August 4 on an economic development project that is expected to result in the creation of almost 2,500 jobs. Work is beginning on both the Sawmill Parkway extension and Sawmill Pointe Business Park.
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where Kia and Hyundai cars are stolen in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, (WCMH) – The last weekend of July saw dozens of stolen cars in Columbus, making for the latest in a trend targeting two specific vehicle brands. Data from the Columbus Division of Police obtained Tuesday by NBC4 showed where more than 30 attempted and successful Kia and Hyundai car thefts happened from July […]
COLUMBUS, OH
delawareohiohistory.org

The Kilbourne Project: Revitalizing a Delaware County Town

The Kilbourne Project: The Four Families that are Revitalizing an Entire Town. Have you and your friends ever talked about buying a big piece of land and building houses near each other? For college friends Garrett Gandee, Nate Hatfield, and Aaron Heydinger that idea became their reality. But they didn’t stop with just buying land for their homes; they teamed up with another local business owner, Josh Scheutzow of A Carpenter’s Son, and together the four purchased most of a town in disrepair with plans to restore and revitalize it.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy